Cedric The Entertainer show to benefit SEMO student scholarships
Southeast Missouri State University has spent the last year celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary in a variety of ways. The university still has a couple more big events left this spring as part of its 150th year celebration.
On Saturday, March 23, Cedric Kyles, more commonly known at Cedric The Entertainer, will perform a benefit comedy show at the Show Me Center.
Kyles grew up in the area, spending much of his formative years in Caruthersville. Hes also a 1987 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, where he earned a degree in mass communications.
Reporter Bob Miller shared some history about Kyles in a story that published last month in the Southeast Missourian. A few notes: Kyles has been in more than 40 movies, including as a voice actor. He hosted the Emmy Awards in 2021. And he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Of course, many know him for his on-stage comedy, which hell bring back to Cape Girardeau later this month.
I dont get to perform in regions and areas like this very much, Kyles said recently during a livestream interview with local media. So I want people to know that, yes, I will be in the house, and you will have a good time, and it will be worth your trip.
Tickets are available online at www.semo.evenue.net/events/CEDRIC. Proceeds from the show will benefit student scholarships at the university.
Its always good to see alumni from the local university go on to succeed in their chosen field. And likewise, its nice to see these folks support their communities. Credit to Kyles for coming back to campus for the benefit show. Hes certainly had an impressive career. And were sure many from the region will look forward to seeing him take the stage.
