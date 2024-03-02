- A review of the City of Cape's accomplishments from 2023 (1/23/24)
- City of Cape to consider ballot issue for a property tax increase benefiting public safety (12/9/23)
- State of the city address -- part 3: Economic development (10/21/23)
- 2023 Annual State of the City -- Part 2, Infrastructure (8/19/23)
- State of the city address -- part 1: Public safety (7/11/23)
- Uses of the Cape Girardeau Casino Fund (6/13/23)
- Recreational marijuana sales tax is important for Cape (3/25/23)
Reflecting on the criminal acts of the last week
Many of us in the Cape area were heartbroken by the death of a young woman this week. The news came on the heels of several violent crimes that had the community sending prayers and grieving for the families left behind. These crimes also have the community aptly concerned about public safety here.
Crime and violence should not happen in Cape Girardeau, or anywhere, but it does. What we see here in Cape does occur in other communities across the country, and we are intent on both developing new strategies and bringing what works elsewhere here. Your local government and law enforcement are working hard daily to prevent and reduce crime, to apprehend dangerous criminals, and to provide a safe and welcoming place for everyone. No amount of crime is acceptable, which is why all this work is done on an ongoing basis.
In the last few years alone we have invested millions into public safety, into higher pay plans and pensions, equipment and training, advanced technology, and new programs -- all with the goal of addressing the public safety challenges of today and tomorrow. Public safety spending is almost 60% of our General Fund expenses, and second only to infrastructure in our entire budget. You can read more about specifics in what the city is doing in the public safety portion of my 2023 state of the city address column that appeared in the July 11 Southeast Missourian.
Additionally, the proposed property tax increase that our community will consider on April 2 would send all increased revenue directly to enhanced compensation for our police officers and firefighters. This will have a direct impact on the recruitment and retention of well-trained public safety officials. You can read more of the specifics of the tax initiative from my Dec. 9 column.
Crime prevention includes a complex mix of law enforcement, social services, schools, families, mental health, personal choices, law and policy, culture and more. There is a tremendous amount of this work that goes on every day, all over our city, through not-for-profit organizations, health care groups, our city recreation division, area schools, ministries and state departments. These groups provide youth programs, anti-drug campaigns, poverty remediation, addiction rehabilitation, housing assistance and much more. There has also been an important, recent emphasis on collaboration in creating and promoting quality job training, workforce development and career opportunity. It is essential to continuously take stock of all community programs and consider how the city, as well as individual residents, can best support or partner with these different initiatives.
Additionally, there is an invigorated interest in how state law might better approach some of these issues. I was encouraged to read a recent column published in the Southeast Missourian from State Rep. Jamie Burger of the 148th District in which he describes some of that work.
How the state might address issues dealing with juvenile offenders, persistent offenders, prison terms and mental health support will have profound impacts on problems we see here.
We are thankful for the public safety team we have here in our city and region and for their innovative use of technology and initiatives. Our city police department and their partners rush to help others in danger and often have subjects in custody very quickly. This takes extreme bravery, excellent training and a lot of hard and dangerous work happening before, during and after the incidents we see in the news or online.
To help our public safety officers prevent and respond to crime, we always need members of the community to come forward when they can, reporting information anonymously if they need to. If city law and policy changes are needed, the entire city council and staff are accessible, and we meet with citizens regularly to discuss city priorities. You can reach out to any of us at cityofcape.org/council. Real, lasting impact in these complex issues needs open dialogue and working together in a data-driven effort. The issues raised in what we've seen over the past week demand serious consideration for our community.
Stacy Kinder is mayor of Cape Girardeau.
Comments
-
-
Nostalgia versus numbers: challenging america's economic pessimismAmerica is celebrated for its economic dynamism and ample and generously paid employment opportunities. It's a nation that attracts immigrants from around the world. Yet Americans are bummed, and have been for a while. They believe that life was...
-
Joe Biden's inane war on packagingJoe Biden has met the enemy, and it is smaller packaging for foodstuffs. The White House is targeting the practice known as "shrinkflation," or companies keeping the nominal price of a product the same while decreasing the amount. This, naturally,...
-
Column (3/1/24)Nikki Haley keeps losing -- and revealing something important about Trump and RepublicansCelebrating his victory in the South Carolina primary Saturday, Donald Trump declared, "I have never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now." It was an indisputable victory for Trump, particularly given that it was in the home state...
-
Editorial (3/1/24)Presidential nominee voting cranking up in MissouriMissouri voters will get a chance to help nominate Democratic and Republican presidential candidates this month. Those wishing to caucus with Republicans will gather Saturday, March 2, while Democrats will hold a primary Saturday, March 23. The...
-
Column (2/29/24)Passing the first legislation of the yearPassing the first legislation of the year Hey y'all! Greetings from Jefferson City. It was a very productive week in the Missouri Senate as elected officials worked through the day and night on Monday to protect the Missouri Constitution and ensure...
-
-
Editorial (2/28/24)Southeast Missouri gearing up for April 8 eclipseCelestial oddities seem magical, capturing attention like nothing else. The upcoming April 8 solar eclipse is no exception, especially since portions of Southeast Missouri fall in the totality zone, meaning directly under the aligned moon and sun.
-
-
Column (2/28/24)The un-American campaign against Donald TrumpDonald Trump has a $355 million judgment against him, and we're just getting started. The judgment in the civil fraud case, which reaches $450 million including prejudgment interest, is the handiwork of an elected Democratic judge in a case brought...
-
-
-
Column (2/27/24)It makes no sense to abandon UkraineMillions for defense, but not one cent for Ukraine. That's the rallying cry of opponents of a new $60 billion tranche of aid for Ukraine led by Ohio's Republican senator, J.D. Vance. Vance deserves credit for taking his perspective directly into the...
-
-
Editorial (2/26/24)Alice in Wonderland to bring acrobatics, theatre to River CampusNext month there will be a special musical adaptation of the Disney classic Alice in Wonderland at the River Campus Bedell Performance Hall. Cape Specialty Entertainment Group will produce whats expected to be a top-notch show featuring Alice,...
-
Column (2/26/24)Does another child tax credit help families?In the well-intentioned rush to support American families by expanding the Child Tax Credit (CTC), critical questions are often ignored: Arent we already doing enough, and is this the best way to help? Its imperative to step back and examine the...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (2/23/24)Redhawks baseball promises exciting seasonThough the weather may change in five minutes, we have been having springlike temperatures lately, and that means one thing baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals and their professional counterparts are preparing for Opening Day. Capes Catfish and...
-
Editorial (2/21/24)Bollinger County entrepreneurial center has great potentialThe COVID-19 pandemic changed various aspects of our way of life, including how, where and with whom we work. We're past the pandemic now, but we are still using those lessons learned to improve and enhance work environments. A group of Bollinger...
-
Editorial (2/19/24)Chiefs win another Super Bowl, look to make historyMuch like the Cowboys in the early '90s or the incredible Patriots teams led by Tom Brady, what we're witnessing now in Kansas City is quite impressive. It is the making of a football dynasty. Super Bowl 58 was one for the books. Each team made...
-
Editorial (2/16/24)Measure cleans up omission from school misconduct reporting lawLegislative language is at once precisely constraining and imperfectly open for interpretation. That can be by design, as drafters address a specific issue, or accidental, as a potential outcome eluded imagination. And so once a measure becomes law,...
-
Letter (2/15/24)Is the Cape Public Library a safe place for teens?Is the Cape Girardeau Public Library a safe place for teens? Most people would expect that teens could be left unaccompanied to peruse material and books in the teen section of the library. I agree that parents should decide what information of a...
-
Editorial (2/15/24)Join us as we celebrate National FFA WeekArguably, no state better represents agriculture in the United States than Missouri. From its southern row crop farms to its dairy and cattle operations to specialty production such as aquaculture and poultry, Missouri is home to a robust and varied...
-
Editorial (2/14/24)Growth is on Saxony Lutheran's agendaJanuary 2024 was a good month for the Saxony Lutheran High School community, as principal Mark Ruark held two news conferences announcing significant projects -- one academic and one athletic. School officials are moving forward with a multipurpose...
-
-
Editorial (2/12/24)Remembering the story behind Valentine's DayIf you haven't checked the calendar in a bit, it's worth noting: Wednesday is Valentine's Day. Many will mark the day dedicated to the celebration of love and marriage with the giving of cards, flowers and other gifts. Some will plan nice dinners at...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.