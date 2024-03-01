Prayer 3-1-24

More to explore
Cape Girardeau veteran was among first in Japan after atomic bombingsJunior King left his home in Ardeola, southwest of Bell City, to join the U.S. Navy in November 1944. After training in Florida and Virginia, he set sail for Pearl Harbor. From there, he was sent to the Marshall Islands aboard the USS Florence...
CIP lines up potential plans for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport2The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport looks ahead to 2029 and beyond in the city's 2024-29 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan with projects including the ongoing construction of the airport's T-hangars, the reconstruction of the D, E, F taxiways...
Poplar Bluff man sentenced on drug, firearm charges3A Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug-trafficking and firearm-related charges. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says Samuel Moore, 27, was sentenced in federal court in...
Three charged in connection with teen's death53The ex-boyfriend of a Cape Girardeau teenage girl has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felony assault and resisting arrest following a shooting Tuesday, Feb. 27, near CVS...
Mutt Meowness pet photo contest begins ThursdayOne of the Southeast Missourians most popular annual contests returns Thursday, Feb. 29, with a new twist. Previously a dogs-only contest, this years Mutt Meowness Photo Bracket Contest will give pet lovers a chance to enter their dog or cat in a...
Trinity, St. Paul schools plan for celebrations during Lutheran Schools WeekTrinity and St. Paul Lutheran schools have a lineup of events to celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week from Monday, March 4, to Friday, March 8. Both schools will have their regular dress-up days but they will also have their own unique flair,...
Cape Girardeau school board election forum to be next monthThe Cape Girardeau Public Schools Community Teachers Association (CTA) will host a forum at 6 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Cape Central High Schools Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall to give the public insight into candidates running for a seat on...
Jackson woman faces charges after police find unsanitary conditions6A Jackson woman is facing child endangerment and animal neglect charges after police say they found her home to be filled with trash and animal feces. Katherine Kersbergen faces the Class D felony of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child;...
Former USPS carrier convicted of stealing mail3A former mail carrier has been found guilty of stealing and failing to deliver mail. A federal jury in Cape Girardeau found Robert Gafford, 33, of Jackson guilty of one count of delaying or destroying mail and one count of embezzlement of mail,...
Election filing open for Scott County officesFiling for political office in Scott County opened Tuesday, Feb. 27, for the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Candidates who filed for offices are all registered as Republicans. The offices are associate commissioner District 1 and District 2,...
Perry County election filing openFiling for political office in Perry County opened Tuesday, Feb. 27, for the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. All the candidates who filed for offices registered as Republicans. The offices are associate commissioner District 1 and District 2,...
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to setting 2022 firesA Poplar Bluff man pleaded guilty Tuesday, Feb. 27, to a felony charge of setting fires on federal and private land. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says Adam D. Gambling, 44, set fires that burned...
Filing starts for local state offices, contested races developFiling opened Tuesday for the Aug. 6 primary, which will determine which state and national candidates will represent their parties in the November general election. Locally, offices for U.S. representative, state senate and state representatives,...
Authorities allegedly find weapon used in stabbing murderTwo witnesses, a knife and a bloody jacket appear to be at the center of the investigation that led to the arrest of Ariel Escobar-Soler on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. One witness told police...
First day of filing opens for Cape Girardeau County offices5The first day of filing opened for Cape Girardeau County political offices Tuesday, Feb. 27, for the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. All the candidates filing for offices Tuesday registered as Republicans. The offices included Associate...
SEMO capital campaign generates 70% of $60 million goal8Southeast Missouri State University's Transforming Lives capital campaign has generated 70% of its $60 million goal. Where has the funding for the university's campaign come from? According to assistant vice president for University Advancement...
Cape Girardeau school officials vote to expand career center facilities3Members of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approved a motion to contract Brockmiller Construction to construct a new welding laboratory for the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center's welding program. The cost agreed upon...
Suspended Cape Girardeau County coroner seeks delay in court actions8Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan filed two extensions Tuesday, Feb. 27, to delay court actions intended to remove him from office. In his court filing faxed to the court Tuesday morning, Jordan wrote to Judge Jerel Lee Poor, "First, I...
Most read 2/27/24Two injured in Cape Girardeau shooting44Two people suffered gunshot wounds Tuesday, Feb. 27, at CVS Pharmacy, 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad said police located the victims at the scene, and they were transported to a...
New cafe brings breakfast to Fruitland3Tina Burger has plenty of experience running a restaurant. Along with her husband, Carl, she had operated Pokey's Pub and Grill in Pocahontas for around six years. Now she's started a new dining endeavor called Sonny Side Cafe, named after her late...
Ritter acquires former Boulevard Apartments10Jared Ritter, broker and owner of Ritter Real Estate, bought his first property at 22 and always dreamed of doing larger remodels. His latest purchase Feb. 16 certainly fulfills that dream: a 70-unit apartment complex at 45 S. West End Blvd. in Cape...
Man facing domestic abuse charge released from jail, chases woman in truck, documents say9A Chaffee man with a history of domestic violence and who had been recently arrested on charges of third-degree domestic assault, allegedly ignored his bond conditions and proceeded to try to run over the victim with his truck, police say. David...
Person stabbed to death in Cape21A person was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning, Feb. 25, according to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department. The release says police located the unidentified victim in the 1200 block of North Water Street at about 3 a.m. The...
Holly Brantley returns to Cape Girardeau3Broadcast journalist Holly Brantley is returning to her hometown. The Cape Girardeau native and Cape Central High School alumna will join the KBSI FOX23 news channel as its 9 p.m. anchor beginning Thursday, March 7. Brantley had previously reported...