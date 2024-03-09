Business Briefs

New egg facility to bring some jobs back to Dexter

On Friday, Dec. 29, Cal-Maine Foods of Ridgeland, Mississippi, announced the acquisition of a shuttered Tyson Foods chicken processing plant in Dexter. Cal-Maine, the country's largest egg producer, plans to convert the plant into an egg processing facility by summer 2024.

The new facility will include a processing plant, feed mill and hatchery.

The egg processing plant will not be able to employ as many workers as the former chicken processing facility could. Tyson Foods laid off nearly 700 workers when it closed the Dexter plant. Cal-Maine Foods will start off employing approximately 100 people.

Wilferth named CEO at Chateau Girardeau

Jimmy Wilferth, former vice president of support services for Saint Francis Healthcare System, was named the new chief executive officer of Chateau Girardeau.

Wilferth joins the retirement community's leadership after close to a decade at Saint Francis, having initially joined in 2014 as executive director of the Saint Francis Foundation.

Keith Boeller, Chateau Girardeaus previous CEO, had been in the role since 2015. He retired from the position on Jan. 1, 2024.

New St. Louis Fed president named

Alberto G. Musalem has been named the incoming 13th president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Musalem, an economist and executive with more than 27 years of public and private sector experience, will start his new role Tuesday, April 2.

He had previously served as the CEO and co-founder of Evince Asset Management, the management director of Tudor Investment Corp. and an economist at the International Monetary Fund. He was also the executive vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Tractor Supply celebrates remodel completion

The remodel of the Tractor Supply Co. store at 11 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau was officially completed Dec. 20. On Saturday, Jan. 6, store leaders hosted a grand opening event to celebrate.

During the celebration, store leadership presented $500 checks to various community organizations. The store also put on a grand opening sale from Wednesday, Jan. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 7.

Cape Girardeau dentistry wins national design award

The best-designed large dentist office in the country is right here in Cape Girardeau. Owner and dentist Ross Bennett of Bennett Family Dentistry has the certificate from the American Dental Association (ADA) to prove it.

His practice at 989 N. Mount Auburn Road won the large new build category for the ADA's 2023 Design Innovation Awards.

Awards are given to the best new large, small and remodeled offices nationwide. The ADA uses a three-year sliding scale to determine which designs are considered new, so although Bennett's office opened in 2020, it was still eligible.

Mercy Hospital Southeast receives blessing

A Catholic blessing ceremony marked the official dedication of the new Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at Mercy Clinic Women's Health, 650 S. Mount Auburn Road. Bishop Edward Rice of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau performed the ritual.

New Mercy Hospital Southeast president Ryan Geib will run the daily functions of the hospital alongside CEO Ken Bateman, whom he said he had a good partnership.

Bateman had been president and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH before the Jan. 3 merger. He will continue to serve for most of the year to help Geib with the transition.

Jackson mayor honored at annual chamber banquet

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs became the 46th recipient of the R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet on Friday, Jan. 12.

The R.A. Fulenwider award is given to individuals who dedicate their lives to the betterment of Jackson and the surrounding areas. The award is named for a longtime Jackson pharmacist who died in 1978. It has been handed out every year since his passing.

SendAFriend founder starts regional grant for students

Tyler Macke, a 2017 Jackson High School graduate, started SendAFriend stuffed animal care package service after graduation and has since generated more than $30 million in revenue.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, the company announced the SendAFriend Regional Grant for Cape Girardeau County high school seniors with innovative business ideas.

Those who submit their applications by Sunday, March 31, will be eligible to win a $5,000 grant to kickstart their entrepreneurial idea and a year's worth of quarterly business guidance sessions with Macke.

New Fairfield hotel set

to open in Cape Girardeau

Fairfield Inn & Suites Cape Girardeau welcomed its first guests on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The four-floor, 103-room hotel is owned by The Rhodes Group and is at 433 Cape West Crossings. It features a 24-hour fitness center, a heated indoor pool, continental breakfast and free Wi-Fi.

Antiquing hobby becomes business in downtown Cape Girardeau

Main Street Antiques at 19 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau was born from a love for antiquing. It's a hobby owner Rhonda Cook and her husband love to do. The business opened Saturday, Jan. 6, with a grand opening event scheduled for March.

Cook estimated she has some 3,000 items in the store between her own booths and various other vendors, who can rent out space by square foot.

Agarwal named Mercy Hospital Southeast chief medical officer

On Thursday, Jan. 25, Mercy Hospital Southeast welcomed a new chief medical officer.

Naresh Agarwal joins the Mercy Southeast team with several years of medical experience, most recently with Intermountain Healthcare in Utah, where he oversaw more than 1,000 physicians and advanced care providers.

SEMO graduate becomes higher education group's first president

A Southeast Missouri State University graduate has started his new role as the inaugural president and CEO of the National Association of Higher Education Systems (NASH).

Jason Lane, who graduated from SEMO with a political science degree in 1999, was appointed to the position in November and started his new role Jan. 2.

NASH was founded as the National Association of System Heads in 1979. It represents 47 member systems across 31 states and the District of Columbia.

Lane is an award-winning author and scholar. He has led several national initiatives championing systemness, or the concept that educational institutions can achieve more together than they could on their own. He has developed and led several projects for NASH.

New salon in Cape Girardeau fulfills lifelong dream

Michaelann Stortz had more than a decade of experience under her belt, graduated from cosmetology school to get a Missouri license, and had gone straight into booth rentals, building a large clientele in a short amount of time.

Instead of renting space in another shop in Jackson, she decided to start her own. Stortz opened Wild Roots Salon & Boutique on Jan. 4 at 1028 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Wild Roots is a full-service skin and hair salon. Stortz provides haircuts, coloring, waxing and extensions.