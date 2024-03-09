What is Quality of Life? Local chamber leaders discuss quality of life in their cities
Cape Girardeau
Rob Gilligan
President & CEO, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce
What is quality of Life" and why is it so important for communities?
Quality of life is a difficult term to define ... for some individuals, quality of life can mean access to opportunities like entertainment, recreation, retail, etc., that are guided by personal enjoyment or need. For others, quality of life may be more focused on their needs of access to reliable transportation options, steady income opportunities and access to quality and affordable shelter or housing and access to quality healthcare.
From a community-wide perspective, quality of life often includes broader issues or opportunities including: a trust of safety in the community, confidence and access to a strong educational system for families and workforce, and a stable and growing economic base that supports opportunities. ... The importance of this to communities is how important quality of life is to both retaining and attracting residents.
What does Cape Girardeau offer in terms of quality of life? What could be improved upon?
As the largest city in Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau offers opportunities far greater than most communities of our size. The diversity of retail and dining is very strong. Recreation, sporting, arts and culture are strengthened by SEMO. Healthcare and education opportunities are strong, but changing demographics and disparities in economic stability throughout the region can often create problems for access.
While Cape Girardeau County is growing in population, the overall region has been in decline for several years and that impacts future opportunities to improve on quality of life issues. Growing opportunities for economic prosperity and helping to remove or limit barriers for families and individuals is an important area we can improve upon in this region. Public safety or the perception of public safety is another area ... that can be a priority moving forward.
What is the chamber doing to address Quality of life?
In 2023, the Cape Chamber adopted a new strategic plan that included a focus on quality of life as one of our key objectives. Our initial work has been continuing to engage our members and the community to prioritize what areas should be the initial focus of our work and what strategies we can impact. In 2024, our goal is to identify two or three areas of key interest to our members and begin developing working groups that can identify opportunities for improvement with recommended action plans for continued work.
Jackson
Brian Gerau
President, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce
What is "quality of life" and why is it so important for communities?
Quality of life refers to the overall well-being of individuals and communities, encompassing various factors that contribute to their happiness, health, satisfaction and fulfillment. Improving and maintaining a high quality of life for individuals and communities involves addressing various interconnected factors. Policies, social support systems, infrastructure development, healthcare accessibility, education and economic opportunities play essential roles in enhancing quality of life for everyone.
What does Jackson offer in terms of quality of life? What could be improved upon?
Jackson offers several important quality of life factors. ... Jackson is a safe community to live in, has a low crime rate, high achieving school systems (public and private) and a great housing market. This housing market, combined with the educational opportunities are key factors in quality of life. Jackson also offers diverse employment opportunities. From industrial to financial to retail, Jackson is not dependent on one industry. The City of Jackson leadership also plays a key role in quality of life. The City of Jackson is strong financially, does a great job on infrastructure upkeep and development. We are always looking to enhance retail opportunities in Jackson. Retail means more jobs, customers, opportunities and sales tax.
What is the chamber doing to address quality of life?
The Jackson Chamber of Commerce plays a significant role in addressing the quality of life within our community or region. While our primary focus is often on supporting local businesses and economic development, we also understand the importance of various factors that contribute to a high quality of life. The Jackson Chamber of Commerce addresses quality of life through advocacy, business and education support, healthcare and economic development initiatives.
Poplar Bluff
Steve Halter
President, Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce
What is "quality of life" and why is it so important for communities?
To me, quality of life refers to the overall well-being and satisfaction of the citizens within your community, encompassing various factors such as healthcare, education, safety, environment, employment, housing and social connections. It is important because communities with a high quality of life tend to have lower crime rates, better health outcomes, increased opportunities for employment and personal connectivity and growth.
What does Poplar Bluff offer in terms of quality of life? What could be improved upon?
We have several aspects contributing to quality of life, including (but not limited to): affordable housing, recreational opportunities, good healthcare services, educational facilities, community engagement, economic opportunities and safety. Our health rankings need improvement. We are currently engaged with a program called the Blue Zones Project and are hopeful this will help us turn the corner!
What is the chamber doing to address quality of life?
One of our four key focus points is community and economic development. We work hard to attract and retain key employers in our area, work with developing and encouraging entrepreneurship, collaborate with local/state/federal government and organizations to initiate projects that enhance infrastructure, transportation and public spaces, making Poplar Bluff a more livable community.
We also advocate for policies that benefit residents, such as better healthcare access, affordable housing, education initiatives and environmental sustainability. We promote cultural and recreational opportunities, as well as networking opportunities and educational resources for businesses. We have been majorly involved in local trail projects such as the Wolf Creek Connector Trail, the Wolf Creek Trail Run and the Poplar Bluff Trails Coalition. Most recently, we have introduced a hiking endurance challenge called The Ozarks Mountain Challenge to be held on May 4, 2024.
We also work hard on quality of place initiatives, working on beautification projects, environmental conservation efforts and improving the overall aesthetics of the community. You may have noticed the beautiful new Poplar Bluff sign on the east side of town, which was our project.
Dexter
Alisha Trammell
Executive Director, Dexter Chamber of Commerce
What is "quality of life" and why is it so important for communities?
Quality of life, in my perspective, are the factors that contribute to the overall well-being and contentment of individuals within a community. It's the satisfaction derived from having access to quality healthcare, education, employment opportunities, safety, recreational activities and a positive living environment. A community's quality of life directly influences the happiness, health and productivity of its residents. For communities to thrive, it is imperative to prioritize and continually enhance these elements that contribute to a high quality of life.
What does Dexter offer in terms of quality of life? What could be improved upon?
Our community prides itself on a strong sense of unity and a small-town atmosphere that draws people in. Notably, our school district stands out, offering a robust academic curriculum, experienced teachers and a supportive learning environment. We are fortunate to have a collaborative partnership with Three Rivers College, continually expanding educational opportunities.
Rural healthcare is a critical component to the prosperity of Dexter. Dexter greatly benefits from Mercy Hospital Stoddard and Saint Francis Health Center facilities located in our community, ensuring accessible and quality medical care. Our Parks and Recreation department works diligently to maintain city parks and organize community events like Grille It Up, Halloween Happening and Light It Up. Notably, our community came together to support the creation of Boon Park, a universal playground, ensuring recreational opportunities for everyone, regardless of ability.
While we have much to be proud of, like any community, there is room for improvement. Dexter could focus on further infrastructure enhancements and affordable housing initiatives to continue to elevate our residents' overall quality of life.
What is the chamber doing to address quality of life?
The Dexter Chamber of Commerce plays a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life for our residents. Through dynamic partnerships with local businesses, government agencies, and community organizations, we actively promote economic development and job opportunities, fostering a thriving business environment. Collaborating on infrastructure improvement projects, supporting local events and advocating for policies that positively impact our community are key components of our initiatives. ... We are dedicated to fostering a vibrant community through thoughtful collaborations, ensuring that Dexter continues to be a place where people want to live, work and thrive.
Sikeston
Marcie Lawson
President/CEO, Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development, Corp.
What is "quality of life" and why is it so important for communities?
In my opinion, quality of life is the reason someone stays in your community. That could be someone who grew up in a community, or someone who moved in for a job or their spouses job. Either way, its ultimately the quality of life, not the job, that keeps a person in the community, making it extremely important.
What does Sikeston offer in terms of quality of life? What could be improved upon?
We have fantastic local restaurants like Kirbys, Jays and Carsons where you can get everything from a classic cheeseburger and special chicken sauce to a true fine-dining experience. We have some amazing parks with all the activities that go along with them ... We have new additions like a splashpad, pickleball courts and a pond that is annually stocked with trout by the Missouri Department of Conservation. ... Our Historic Downtown Sikeston has been completely revitalized over the past several years and is a wonderful mix of retail, professional services, great food and a walkable environment. It hosts some of my favorite events like the Holiday Parade of Lights, Wine Festival, Music in the Park and St. Patricks Day Festival!
The Jaycees have been putting on a fabulous PRCA Rodeo for more than 70 years bringing some of the best cowboys, cowgirls and entertainers to Sikeston. Then, this volunteer organization turns around and donates its proceeds to dozens of charitable organizations each year, further improving the quality of life for our citizens.
I think we could improve our quality of life by offering more housing, so people have a variety of price point options when looking to live in Sikeston. Id also like to see more sidewalks and walkable options in our community, but I know those are coming with the expansion of the Rail-to-Trail and other projects across town.
What is the chamber doing to address quality of life?
Two of the programs that I feel are most directly addressing our quality of life are Sikeston Young Professionals and Leadership Sikeston. Both are led by Taylor Deere, and do have some cross-over, but address the topic differently.
Sikeston Young Professionals gives anyone between the ages of 21-40-ish, the opportunity to network with their peers throughout the year. Its typically after work and may have a theme or topic or may just provide the space for our younger workforce to get to know each other. ... Leadership Sikeston is for anyone of any age who wants to make an intentional effort to take a deep dive into the Sikeston community for one year. ... Participants will learn about our communitys agricultural business, educational institutions, city government, civic organization and much more. We also offer leadership development throughout the program so participants are prepared to be leaders in our community!
Perryville
Crystal Jones
Executive Director, Perry County Economic Development Authority
What is quality of life" and why is it so important to communities?
To me, quality of life means the general happiness and well-being of residents. Lots of factors come into play, such as a sense of safety, access to quality health care, education opportunities, recreation opportunities and a sense of engagement with the community.
What does Perryville offer in terms of quality of life? What could be improved upon?
While the Perry County Heritage Tourism organization has developed activities and programs that invite those from outside the community to enjoy local amenities, they have also enriched the lives of our residents. Local attractions such as the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial, the National Shrine, the American Tractor Museum, Lutheran Heritage Center and wild caving are just a few of the local amenities that both visitors and residents can enjoy.
Also, about a decade ago, the city began focusing on revitalizing the Downtown area ... today, Downtown Perryville is fully occupied with local businesses. Events are held most weekends from April to December ... Perryville is known as a safe community with great opportunities for education. I'll point to the recent Kids Count data that was released identifying Perry County as the number one county in Missouri for child well-being.
As far as what we could do better, I think housing is a big concern for us. We have a shortage of adequate housing options for all residents. We are working on several strategies to address that issue, but it is our most limiting factor.
What is your organization doing to address quality of life?
The Economic Development Authority has worked on several strategies to improve quality of life. We work very closely with the non-profit Downtown Perryville Advancement organization. They are 100% volunteer driven, so we assist them to ensure events and activities are supported.
We are also working on additional housing for the city. The city has invested in a financial reimbursement program where developers will be provided up to $15,000 to build a house in the city. We've also worked hard on a new program for high school juniors and seniors where they will be mentored by local business owners and spend a year learning how to start their own businesses through our Perryville Area CEO program. ...We were instrumental in recruiting Ranken Technical College to the community a few years ago and now they have a brand-new campus in our Industrial Park, teaching technical skills for our area employers.
