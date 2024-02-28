Prayer 2-28-24

More to explore
First day of filing opens for Cape Girardeau County officesThe first day of filing opened for Cape Girardeau County political offices Tuesday, Feb. 27, for the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. All the candidates filing for offices Tuesday registered as Republicans. The offices included Associate...
SEMO capital campaign generates 70% of $60 million goal3Southeast Missouri State University's Transforming Lives capital campaign has generated 70% of its $60 million goal. Where has the funding for the university's campaign come from? According to assistant vice president for University Advancement...
Cape Girardeau school officials vote to expand career center facilities1Members of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approved a motion to contract Brockmiller Construction to construct a new welding laboratory for the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center's welding program. The cost agreed upon...
Suspended Cape Girardeau County coroner seeks delay in court actionsCape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan filed two extensions Tuesday, Feb. 27, to delay court actions intended to remove him from office. In his court filing faxed to the court Tuesday morning, Jordan wrote to Judge Jerel Lee Poor, "First, I...
Craig Williams running for Cape Girardeau County Coroner4Craig Williams, owner of Cape Mortuary Services and current president of SEMO Funeral Directors, has announced his candidacy for Cape Girardeau County Coroner. The county's commissioners recently appointed Williams, a Republican, as a deputy...
Anime Con coming to Cape Girardeau in early MarchThe two-day schedule is set for Cape Girardeau's Cape Anime Con on Saturday, and Sunday, March 9 and 10, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center. The event will include a Cape Idol-fest, cosplay contest, Ramen noodle eating contest and...
SEMO Cyber Defense team finishes first in regional competitionThe Southeast Missouri State University's Cyber Defense team finished first in the Missouri Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (CCDC) for the 11th time Feb. 17. SEMO's win gives the team the ability to go to the 2024 Midwest Collegiate Cyber...
Officials issue 'no burn advisory' for Cape Girardeau CountyCape Girardeau County commissioners have issued a "no burn advisory" for the county because of increased fire risk. A release from the county's Emergency Management office says county fire officials asked commissioners to consider the advisory,...
Two injured in Cape Girardeau shooting24Two people suffered gunshot wounds Tuesday, Feb. 27, at CVS Pharmacy, 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad said police located the victims at the scene, and they were transported to a...
State Senate passes initiative reform measureAfter weeks of heated debate, the Missouri Senate was finally able to pass Senate Joint Resolution 74 an initiative petition reform bill on to the House of Representatives. Following a 20-plus hours long filibuster from Senate Democrats that...
Service group donates griddle, popcorn machine to Veterans Home3Since 1991, the Veterans and Fallen Heroes organization has been raising money for the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau. Instead of donating directly to the home, it uses its funds to purchase items the homes staff and residents need....
Blue Collar Tour highlights importance of trade work at CTC1Western Welding Academy was founded by Tyler Sasse in 2019 to help fill the demand for skilled labor by training the next generation of pipe welders and fitters. In 2020, Sasse and his team decided to embark on their first tour. ...
World premiere of Our Play set for Wednesday at River CampusThe world premiere of the award-winning "Our Play" by Jessica Moss will take place Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Rust Flexible Theatre on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The play won SEMOs Lanford Wilson New...
Cape Girardeau Endangered Buildings List open for 2024 nominationsCape Girardeaus Historic Preservation Commission is seeking nominations for its 2024 Endangered Buildings List, with the deadline of Friday, March 8. The list identifies buildings with historic value that are in a state of deterioration or about...
City of Cape Girardeau warns about utility bill phone call scamThe City of Cape Girardeau issued a reminder in its newsletter Monday, Feb. 26, against picking up scam phone calls posing as the utility office. According to the city, staff received reports from customers about scam calls posing as city utility...
SEMO Board of Governors approves room and board rates, among other actions, at February meetingThe Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors approved motions to set room and board rates for the fall semester, revise the campus alcohol policy and make multiple academic-related actions during its February meeting Friday, Feb. 23....
Cedric The Entertainer bringing a benefit show to Cape Girardeau2During a livestream interview, Cedric Kyles, known at Cedric The Entertainer, said his upcoming Saturday, March 23, benefit show at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau will be special. "I don't get to perform in regions and areas like this very...
New cafe brings breakfast to Fruitland3Tina Burger has plenty of experience running a restaurant. Along with her husband, Carl, she had operated Pokey's Pub and Grill in Pocahontas for around six years. Now she's started a new dining endeavor called Sonny Side Cafe, named after her late...
Ritter acquires former Boulevard Apartments10Jared Ritter, broker and owner of Ritter Real Estate, bought his first property at 22 and always dreamed of doing larger remodels. His latest purchase Feb. 16 certainly fulfills that dream: a 70-unit apartment complex at 45 S. West End Blvd. in Cape...
Local author chronicles stories of 'EVTV' in new bookLocal author Richard Flentge tells the stories of Jack Rickard's electric vehicle business EVTV Motor Verks and the show "EVTV" in his new book, "Verities of an Electric Mule". According to Flentge, the book details events happening in Cape...
Man facing domestic abuse charge released from jail, chases woman in truck, documents say9A Chaffee man with a history of domestic violence and who had been recently arrested on charges of third-degree domestic assault, allegedly ignored his bond conditions and proceeded to try to run over the victim with his truck, police say. David...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-26-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 22, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail...
Person stabbed to death in Cape20A person was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning, Feb. 25, according to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department. The release says police located the unidentified victim in the 1200 block of North Water Street at about 3 a.m. The...
Holly Brantley returns to Cape Girardeau3Broadcast journalist Holly Brantley is returning to her hometown. The Cape Girardeau native and Cape Central High School alumna will join the KBSI FOX23 news channel as its 9 p.m. anchor beginning Thursday, March 7. Brantley had previously reported...
Local News 2/23/24American Queen Voyages shut down, new riverboat coming to Cape GirardeauThe American Queen Voyages river cruise line has decided to shut down and the company has canceled all future cruises. The cruise line posted on its company's website the message, "American Queen Voyages has made the difficult decision to shut down"...
Most read 2/22/24Shuttered smelter owner must fulfill legal obligations, Missouri attorney general says7Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said his office is fully prepared to go after the owners of a shuttered aluminum facility in Marston for failing to uphold various regulatory standards. In a Friday, Feb. 16, letter to Matt Lucke, owner of...
Most read 2/21/24Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan gets extension4A judge has granted an extension to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan, who is defending claims he should be removed from office. Judge Jerel L. Poor II granted a 10-day extension Friday, Feb. 16, two days after Jordan asked for the...
Most read 2/21/24Cape police chief defends doctoral dissertation8Cape police chief explores correlation with police officers' college education for doctoral dissertation City of Cape Girardeau's police chief Wes Blair defended his doctoral dissertation concerning the perception of college education relating to...