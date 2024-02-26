Prayer 2-27-24

More to explore
Service group donates griddle, popcorn machine to Veterans HomeSince 1991, the Veterans and Fallen Heroes organization has been raising money for the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau. Instead of donating directly to the home, it uses its funds to purchase items the homes staff and residents need....
Blue Collar Tour highlights importance of trade work at CTCWestern Welding Academy was founded by Tyler Sasse in 2019 to help fill the demand for skilled labor by training the next generation of pipe welders and fitters. In 2020, Sasse and his team decided to embark on their first tour. ...
World premiere of Our Play set for Wednesday at River CampusThe world premiere of the award-winning "Our Play" by Jessica Moss will take place Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Rust Flexible Theatre on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The play won SEMOs Lanford Wilson New...
Cape Girardeau Endangered Buildings List open for 2024 nominationsCape Girardeaus Historic Preservation Commission is seeking nominations for its 2024 Endangered Buildings List, with the deadline of Friday, March 8. The list identifies buildings with historic value that are in a state of deterioration or about...
City of Cape Girardeau warns about utility bill phone call scamThe City of Cape Girardeau issued a reminder in its newsletter Monday, Feb. 26, against picking up scam phone calls posing as the utility office. According to the city, staff received reports from customers about scam calls posing as city utility...
SEMO Board of Governors approves room and board rates, among other actions, at February meetingThe Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors approved motions to set room and board rates for the fall semester, revise the campus alcohol policy and make multiple academic-related actions during its February meeting Friday, Feb. 23....
Cedric The Entertainer bringing a benefit show to Cape Girardeau2During a livestream interview, Cedric Kyles, known at Cedric The Entertainer, said his upcoming Saturday, March 23, benefit show at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau will be special. "I don't get to perform in regions and areas like this very...
Local author chronicles stories of 'EVTV' in new bookLocal author Richard Flentge tells the stories of Jack Rickard's electric vehicle business EVTV Motor Verks and the show "EVTV" in his new book, "Verities of an Electric Mule". According to Flentge, the book details events happening in Cape...
Man facing domestic abuse charge released from jail, chases woman in truck, documents say9A Chaffee man with a history of domestic violence and who had been recently arrested on charges of third-degree domestic assault, allegedly ignored his bond conditions and proceeded to try to run over the victim with his truck, police say. David...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-26-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 22, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail...
Person stabbed to death in Cape20A person was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning, Feb. 25, according to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department. The release says police located the unidentified victim in the 1200 block of North Water Street at about 3 a.m. The...
American Queen Voyages shut down, new riverboat coming to Cape GirardeauThe American Queen Voyages river cruise line has decided to shut down and the company has canceled all future cruises. The cruise line posted on its company's website the message, "American Queen Voyages has made the difficult decision to shut down"...
Public Library Board expresses concern about potential House Bill making board member positions elected34The Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees expressed concerns Thursday, Feb. 22, about House Bill 2498. The bill would have public library board members run for election every four years instead of volunteering for the positions and being...
Police: Man who tried to arrange sex with minor found with child porn on phonePolice say an FBI investigation into a Sedgewickville man believed to have been trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a child led to the discovery of "an abundance of" child pornography on the man's phone. Justin Wade Welker faces 10 felony...
Osage Centre to host annual Health and Wellness Expo in MarchThe Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau will host a free Health and Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2. The event will feature free screenings, cooking demonstrations, seminars, senior living information and wellness vendors for...
Gordonville roundabout construction to begin in March5Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 25 and Route K in Gordonville will soon be underway, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. Work is set to start Monday, March 4, with completion anticipated...
Rep. Voss files training standards bill in wake of Cape County coroner's removal1In the wake of Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan being ousted from office, District 147 Rep. John Voss has introduced legislation to modify language relating to training standards for coroners...
Area lawmakers weigh in on governor's decision to send Guard troops to southern border21Three state representatives from Southeast Missouri spoke in favor of Gov. Mike Parsons announcement Tuesday, Feb. 22, that he will send up to 200 National Guard members and up to 22 state Highway Patrol troopers to support Texas Gov. Greg Abbotts...
What to know about the upcoming presidential candidate selections21As the 2024 presidential election nears, the candidate selection process in Missouri is changing. In 2022, the Missouri General Assembly voted to eliminate the presidential preference primary, leaving each political party to bear the costs of...
Trailer park property rezoning prompts Cape City Council discussion on place in city13The consideration to deny the rezoning of property on 555 N. Spring Ave. started a discussion on trailer homes and affordable housing among Cape Girardeau City Council members at their meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20. The property is the Spring Courts...
Most read 2/22/24Shuttered smelter owner must fulfill legal obligations, Missouri attorney general says7Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said his office is fully prepared to go after the owners of a shuttered aluminum facility in Marston for failing to uphold various regulatory standards. In a Friday, Feb. 16, letter to Matt Lucke, owner of...
Most read 2/21/24Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan gets extension4A judge has granted an extension to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan, who is defending claims he should be removed from office. Judge Jerel L. Poor II granted a 10-day extension Friday, Feb. 16, two days after Jordan asked for the...
Most read 2/21/24Cape police chief defends doctoral dissertation8Cape police chief explores correlation with police officers' college education for doctoral dissertation City of Cape Girardeau's police chief Wes Blair defended his doctoral dissertation concerning the perception of college education relating to...
Most read 2/19/24Rock N' Roll Sushi takes to the stageWhen Donnie Shaw and his wife were coming back to Cape Girardeau from a vacation in Florida, they stopped at a sushi chain called Rock N' Roll Sushi. The couple was impressed by the atmosphere of the restaurant, with neon lights, music videos...