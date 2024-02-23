Redhawks baseball promises exciting season

Editorial

Though the weather may change in five minutes, we have been having springlike temperatures lately, and that means one thing  baseball.

The St. Louis Cardinals and their professional counterparts are preparing for Opening Day. Capes Catfish and Capahas will also be on the field soon, but the collegiate season has already begun.

Southeast Missouri State Universitys Redhawks, led by longtime head coach Andy Sawyers, have already played four games, starting 1-3. Three of those games were on the road against perennial national power Dallas Baptist, and the Redhawks were competitive in each game.

They got their first win of the season Wednesday, Feb. 21, downing Murray State 8-7.

They will host their first home weekend series starting Friday, Feb. 23, when St. Thomas comes in for a four-game set.

Toledo will be coming to town for a four-game series Friday through Sunday, March 1-3, and the Redhawks will travel to Marshall and Evansville before starting Ohio Valley Conference Play in mid-March. In all, they will host 28 games at Capaha Field this season.

Sawyers is expecting big things from his squad.

I think its going to be pretty electric offensively when it gets going. Its a really talented and dynamic group. Im excited about it. Theyll be a fun team to watch, he told Southeast Arrow, the universitys student-led newspaper.

The Redhawks baseball program has historically been strong. Last year ended in disappointing fashion, with an early exit from the OVC tournament, but SEMO won the OVC title in the previous two years.

In addition to putting an exciting product on the field, the Redhawks are offering neat promotions throughout the season.

Weekly home-game attractions include:

 Taco Tuesdays  $2 select concessions from El Sol food truck;

 Fill the Hill Fridays  fans 21 and older will receive free adult beverages courtesy of Kohlfeld Distributing;

 Family Funday Saturday  young fans get the chance to run the bases on the field after the game and get autographs from Redhawks players;

 Ice Cream Sundays  starting March 17, the first fans to the park receive free ice cream, courtesy of Victorias Creamery;

 Hot Chocolate Sundays  the first 100 fans receive free hot chocolate before the Feb. 25 and March 3 games, courtesy of Tys Summer Sno;

 Innovative Orthodontics Redhawks Kids Zone  inflatables and activities for young fans (weather permitting);

 Wings for Wins presented by Wings Etc.  When the Redhawks win, so do the fans. Download the Redhawks Frequent Flyers Rewards app and check in at the game. Then, show the push notification to Wings Etc. in Cape Girardeau, Jackson or Dexter for four free boneless wings after a Redhawks victory, within 24 hours of the games end.

A number of single-game promotions are on deck, too. From special St. Patricks Day activities to Bark in the Park with our furry friends, there will be something for nearly every fan to enjoy. Visit www.semoredhawks.com/sports/baseball for a full lineup of the promotions.

We wish the Redhawks a successful season and look forward to enjoying all the sights and sounds at Capaha Park.