Prayer 2-23-24

Public Library Board expresses concern about potential House Bill making board member positions electedThe Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees expressed concerns Thursday, Feb. 22, about House Bill 2498. The bill would have public library board members run for election every four years instead of volunteering for the positions and being...
Police: Man who tried to arrange sex with minor found with child porn on phonePolice say an FBI investigation into a Sedgewickville man believed to have been trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a child led to the discovery of "an abundance of" child pornography on the man's phone. Justin Wade Welker faces 10 felony...
Osage Centre to host annual Health and Wellness Expo in MarchThe Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau will host a free Health and Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2. The event will feature free screenings, cooking demonstrations, seminars, senior living information and wellness vendors for...
Gordonville roundabout construction to begin in March1Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 25 and Route K in Gordonville will soon be underway, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. Work is set to start Monday, March 4, with completion anticipated...
County commissioners appoint additional deputy coroner1Craig Williams became the newest deputy coroner for Cape Girardeau County when the county commissioners approved his appointment Thursday, Feb. 22. Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, who brought up Williams for appointment, said his prior experience and...
Kody Thompson to run for county commissioner seatCape Girardeau County resident Kody Thompson has thrown his hat in the ring to join the county's three-member board of commissioners. Thompson, an agent for American Family Insurance in Cape Girardeau, said he would focus on planning for the future,...
American Queen Voyages shut down, new riverboat coming to Cape GirardeauThe American Queen Voyages river cruise line has decided to shut down and the company has canceled all future cruises. The cruise line posted on its company's website the message, "American Queen Voyages has made the difficult decision to shut down"...
Rep. Voss files training standards bill in wake of Cape County coroner's removalIn the wake of Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan being ousted from office, District 147 Rep. John Voss has introduced legislature to modify language relating to training standards for coroners. In 2020, the state legislature approved House...
Area lawmakers weigh in on governor's decision to send Guard troops to southern border7Three state representatives from Southeast Missouri spoke in favor of Gov. Mike Parson's Tuesday announcement that he will send up to 200 National Guard members and up to 22 State Highway Patrol troopers to support Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's...
What to know about the upcoming presidential candidate selections18As the 2024 presidential election nears, the candidate selection process in Missouri is changing. In 2022, the Missouri General Assembly voted to eliminate the presidential preference primary, leaving each political party to bear the costs of...
Trailer park property rezoning prompts Cape City Council discussion on place in city12The consideration to deny the rezoning of property on 555 N. Spring Ave. started a discussion on trailer homes and affordable housing among Cape Girardeau City Council members at their meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20. The property is the Spring Courts...
State Rep. Chris Dinkins announces bid for Missouri Senate2A state representative has announced her candidacy for the District 27 state Senate seat. Rep. Chris Dinkins, a Republican from Lesterville who represents District 144 in the state House, said "an overwhelming outpouring of support" during an...
Shuttered smelter owner must fulfill legal obligations, Missouri attorney general says7Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said his office is fully prepared to go after the owners of a shuttered aluminum facility in Marston for failing to uphold various regulatory standards. In a Friday, Feb. 16, letter to Matt Lucke, owner of...
Shipyard Music Festival taking a pauseThe Shipyard Music Festival is taking a break. The festival committee has decided to press pause on the annual festival in 2024 after careful deliberation, according to the daily newsletter from The Scout. "Weve learned a lot in the past six years...
Jackson aldermen briefed on roundabout proposals1Janet Sanders, Jacksons director of Public Works, presented the citys Board of Aldermen with potential plans for the island of a roundabout on Deerwood Drive, during the groups study session Tuesday, Feb. 20. Missouri Department of Transportation...
Daryl Mosley to hold free concert in Cape GirardeauDaryl Mosley is coming to Cape Girardeau on Sunday, March 3. He will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 430 Koch Ave. Mosley is a Grand Ole Opry veteran and has appeared in classic shows at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville,...
Cape Comic Con moving locationsCape Comic Con will be held in a new location this year, according to a Facebook post from Cape Events, which hosts the annual event. "After years of hard work and consideration, Cape Con 2024 will be moving to the Show Me Center! We couldnt have...
Cape Girardeau County man faces multiple assault chargesA Cape Girardeau County man faces charges of first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and third-degree domestic assault after victims claim he pulled out a gun and threatened a victim and forced his way back into a house. Brandon A. Hobbs was...
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 10 years on drug chargesA Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday, Feb. 21, on charges of fentanyl distribution. Bernardo D. Pulido, 33, pleaded guilty to the charges in November, after he sold pills containing fentanyl to an informant for...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-22-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 8, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail...
Annual audit report presented to Cape council Tuesday11Cape Girardeau's City Council was presented the city's 2022-23 annual audit report Tuesday, Feb. 20, at City Hall. Jeff Stroder of Beussink, Hey, Roe and Stroder LLC conducted an independent auditor's report. According to Jeff Stroder, based on...
State Reps. Burger, Brown recall chaos at Chiefs parade9It was meant to be a day of celebration in Kansas City. The sun was out, spirits were high and the Kansas City Chiefs, along with their fans, were commemorating the team's third Super Bowl victory in five years. Then, gunshots rang out, draping a...
Deputy, reporting person wake 6 people while porch on fire2Four adults and two children were spared from a house fire early Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau County. A deputy and the reporting person are being credited for alerting all six from their sleep while the front porch was ablaze. Gordonville Fire...
Perryville author pens first novel"He promised himself he would stay away from her. She has to make him believe she wants him". This is the tagline from local author Mindi Hope's debut novel. Hope is from Perryville and has recently decided to self-publish her novel "The First Sun"....
Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan gets extension2A judge has granted an extension to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan, who is defending claims he should be removed from office. Judge Jerel L. Poor II granted a 10-day extension Friday, Feb. 16, two days after Jordan asked for the...
Cape police chief defends doctoral dissertation8Cape police chief explores correlation with police officers' college education for doctoral dissertation City of Cape Girardeau's police chief Wes Blair defended his doctoral dissertation concerning the perception of college education relating to...
-
Public Library Board meeting changes bylaw language at special meeting10The Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees met Feb. 8, to change language in the boards bylaws concerning the priority of public comments. The meeting was called to approve recommended changes to public communications with the board. The...
Fire reported at Cape Girardeau storage facility5Cape Girardeau firefighters battled a commercial structure fire at a storage facility early Saturday morning, Feb. 17. A release from the fire department says the blaze at Red Dot Storage, 2301 Bloomfield St., caused about $50,000 in damage to the...
Rock N' Roll Sushi takes to the stageWhen Donnie Shaw and his wife were coming back to Cape Girardeau from a vacation in Florida, they stopped at a sushi chain called Rock N' Roll Sushi. The couple was impressed by the atmosphere of the restaurant, with neon lights, music videos...
Commissioners approve deputy coroner appointment12During their regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 15, Cape Girardeau County commissioners gave the go-ahead for Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson to appoint David Taylor as deputy coroner. Taylors appointment comes in the wake of a court order barring Coroner...
Documents: Former coroner accused Jordan of perjury following 2020 election19In the summer of 2020, before Wavis Jordan took office as coroner of Cape Girardeau County, Jordan's predecessor sent a file to the prosecuting attorney's office. Former Coroner John Clifton was accusing Jordan of committing perjury, asking the...