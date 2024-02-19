Prayer 2-19-24

More to explore
Annual audit report to be presented to Cape Girardeau City Council on Tuesday2The 2022-2023 final audit report will be presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at City Hall, 44 N. Lorimier St. The report states the city ended its fiscal year with an unassigned fund balance for its general fund...
Public Library Board meeting changes bylaw language at special meetingThe Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees met Feb. 8, to change language in the boards bylaws concerning the priority of public comments. The meeting was called to approve recommended changes to public communications with the board. The...
National FFA Week: Meadow Heights FFA: 45 years strongMeadow Heights FFA Chapter was founded in 1979. And 45 years later in 2024, the chapter includes 84 members, making it "one of the largest youth organizations in Bollinger County," according to Meadow Heights FFA advisor Sarah Yamnitz. Congress...
Fire reported at Cape Girardeau storage facility4Cape Girardeau firefighters battled a commercial structure fire at a storage facility early Saturday morning, Feb. 17. A release from the fire department says the blaze at Red Dot Storage, 2301 Bloomfield St., caused about $50,000 in damage to the...
Double header weekend coming to Scout HallScout Hall will have a full weekend of music coming Friday and Saturday, March 1 and March 2. The venue, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, will be welcoming Southern Avenue on March 1 and Arkansauce on March 2. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the...
Local News 2/18/24National FFA Week: Oak Ridge student strives to become FFA state officerOak Ridge R-VI junior Taylor Nothdurft spent much of her childhood in Branson. Her grandparents all owned farms, but she was a self-described "city girl" with little interest in agriculture. That all changed when she was in the seventh grade. She...
Cape Fire Department outlines need for Fire Station No. 1 renovation in Capital Improvements ProgramCape Girardeau Fire Department officials are hopeful to renovate and add onto Fire Station No. 1, with the project amounting to $4,700,000 split across three fiscal years. That plan is in the city's draft of a 2024-29 Capital Improvements Program...
State Senate eyes bills to block abortion facility funds11Amid a struggle in the Missouri Senate over ballot initiative reform lies another controversial bill regarding the use of public funds for abortion facilities. Senate Bills 1168 and 810 would block government funding to abortion clinics or their...
'Operation Knot My Valentine': 19 arrested in gang indictmentSIKESTON -- A lengthy, multiagency investigation of criminal street gang activities led to the arrest of 19 individuals early Thursday, Feb. 15, in Sikeston. According to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer with Sikeston Department of Public...
Saint Francis Foundation plans annual Friends GalaThe eighth annual Friends Gala, organized by the Saint Francis Foundation, will bring people together in support of cancer and cardiac patients at the Saint Francis Health System. This year's gala is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday,...
Scott County Clerk's Office will mail new voter ID cardsBENTON -- The office of Scott County Clerk Allen Seabaugh will be mailing new voter identification cards to Scott County registered voters within the next week. "The card will list your name, address, polling place, precinct, and districts in which...
Former Sikeston officer pleads guilty to sex crimesBrian Louis Robinson, 35, of Sikeston pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 14 to charges of statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation. The case is being handled in Perry County court on a change of venue. Robinson was accused of sexual...
National FFA Week: Saxony students assist younger membersAmelia Wilson and Skylar Calhoun, both juniors at Saxony Lutheran High School, will spread their passion and knowledge of agriculture sciences to third grade students at St. Paul Lutheran Elementary through the Agriculture Education on the Move...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Feb. 18., 2024City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Feb. 5....
Highway 91 in Morley to receive ADA sidewalk improvementsHighway 91 in Morley to receive ADA sidewalk improvements Contractor crews will improve the sidewalks on Highway 91 in Morley, as part of the Missouri Department of Transportation's initiative to bring sidewalks into compliance with the standards of...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Feb. 18, 2024Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 City Hall Presentation n Delivery of annual Audit Report for fiscal year ending 6-30-2023 Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission report n...
Commissioners approve deputy coroner appointment12During their regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 15, Cape Girardeau County commissioners gave the go-ahead for Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson to appoint David Taylor as deputy coroner. Taylors appointment comes in the wake of a court order barring Coroner...
Stars and Stripes Historic Region Foundation seeks stories for new publication5The Stars and Stripes Historic Region Foundation is seeking stories from veterans and military personnel for a new print publication. Foundation members have plans to print and distribute the monthly magazine, Stars and Stripes Region, beginning in...
Three Hearts Foundation to host annual 2024 Infertility GalaThe Three Hearts Foundation will host the 2024 Infertility Gala on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Bavarian Halle banquet center in Jackson. According to the Three Hearts Foundation website, the event will feature music, dinner, a silent auction, games and...
National FFA Week: Woodland FFA division makes name through state forestry competitions1MARBLE HILL Woodland School Districts FFA Chapter has qualified for state competitions in forestry for the past three years and looks to do it again in 2024, but other teams are ready to compete at the state level, too. With Woodland schools...
'Alice in Wonderland' performance coming to Cape GirardeauFans of Alice in Wonderland will be able to see the story in a new light next month at Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus. Cape Specialty Entertainment Group will produce an aerial musical adaptation of the classic for three...
Country artist Riley Green bringing his tour to Cape in MarchRiley Green is coming to Cape Girardeau. Fans will be able to see Green perform Saturday, March 2, when he brings his Aint My Last Rodeo Tour to the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley will be the evenings special...
25 indicted in wide-ranging gang investigation1A Scott County grand jury has issued 25 indictments after a monthslong investigation into the "WYHA" street gang in the Sikeston area, according to a news release from Sikeston Department of Public Safety. So far, 19 of the 25 suspects have been...
Most read 2/15/24Documents: Former coroner accused Jordan of perjury following 2020 election18In the summer of 2020, before Wavis Jordan took office as coroner of Cape Girardeau County, Jordan's predecessor sent a file to the prosecuting attorney's office. Former Coroner John Clifton was accusing Jordan of committing perjury, asking the...
Most read 2/15/24Cape Girardeau teen faces charges after 125 mph chase5A Cape Girardeau teenager is in custody and faces a $40,000 cash-only bond after he attempted to flee police officers on a motorcycle, allegedly reaching a speed of 102 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour speed zone. Conner Cox, 18, faces charges...
Most read 2/13/24Jones sentenced to 125 years in prison on sex charges7Joseph L. Jones was sentenced to a maximum of 125 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after being found guilty of three counts of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy, incest and providing pornographic material to a...
Most read 2/13/24Local florist shares love, challenges of dealing with Valentine's Day rush1CHAFFEE For some, Valentine's Day is a day of love. For others, it's business on rose-driven steroids. The Chaffee Flower Shop has been open for 12 years as Billie Jo Sadler opened it in 2012 after gaining a few years' experience in the industry....
Cape Girardeau County sheriff to temporarily oversee coroner's duties13An order given by the courts Thursday, Feb. 8, gave Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan 10 days to issue a response to the state attorney generals claims that he should be removed from office. It also said that during these 10 days, Jordan...
Two dead in early Sunday house fire in SikestonSIKESTON Two people died in a house fire early Sunday, Feb. 11, in Sikeston. Officers with Sikeston Department of Safety received a report in the early hours Sunday of a residence on fire in the 700 block of Hickory Street, according to Sgt. Tyler...
