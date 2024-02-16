Measure cleans up omission from school misconduct reporting law

-
Letter (2/15/24)Is the Cape Public Library a safe place for teens?Is the Cape Girardeau Public Library a safe place for teens? Most people would expect that teens could be left unaccompanied to peruse material and books in the teen section of the library. I agree that parents should decide what information of a...
Editorial (2/15/24)Join us as we celebrate National FFA WeekArguably, no state better represents agriculture in the United States than Missouri. From its southern row crop farms to its dairy and cattle operations to specialty production such as aquaculture and poultry, Missouri is home to a robust and varied...
The elderly-man-with-a-poor-memory presidencyJoe Biden is the first official ever to be cleared by a special counsel for reasons of mental incompetence. The president might have been better off if special counsel Robert Hur, investigating his mishandling of classified documents, had simply...
Editorial (2/14/24)Growth is on Saxony Lutheran's agendaJanuary 2024 was a good month for the Saxony Lutheran High School community, as principal Mark Ruark held two news conferences announcing significant projects -- one academic and one athletic. School officials are moving forward with a multipurpose...
-
Tax relief for Missouris working-class familiesTax relief for Missouri's working-class families When my colleagues selected me to lead the Ways and Means Committee in Congress, which has responsibility for writing our tax laws, I promised that my number one priority would be looking out for the...
Column (2/13/24)The CFPB is putting our banking arrangements at riskNobody likes paying fees. A fee, however, is a transparent way to reflect the price of something. And in a market economy, prices convey vital information that consumers and producers use to make good decisions. A rise in the price of apples tells...
Editorial (2/12/24)Remembering the story behind Valentine's DayIf you haven't checked the calendar in a bit, it's worth noting: Wednesday is Valentine's Day. Many will mark the day dedicated to the celebration of love and marriage with the giving of cards, flowers and other gifts. Some will plan nice dinners at...
Column (2/12/24)Dems roll out welcome mat for world's criminalsMaria Manaura, who's been arrested at least eight times in the six months since she arrived in New York City from Venezuela, is living at Row NYC Hotel, once hailed for its unbeatable Times Square location and front-row view of the theater district....
Column (2/12/24)A review of Gov. Parson's state of the state addressGreetings from Jefferson City! I hope this update finds you and your family doing well and in good health! Session started this year on Jan. 3, and has been slow to get started. As some of you have read, there have been some interesting "differences...
Progressive Black pastors misguided on war in GazaSome 1,000 Black pastors nationwide are reported to have weighed-in to pressure President Joe Biden to force a cease fire in the war in Gaza. According to one pastor, the war "has evoked the kind of deep-seated angst among Black people that I have...
The absurd Democrat border conIn 2021, President Joe Biden opened wide an inherited, secure southern border that had finally stopped mass illegal immigration. When he overturned former President Donald Trump's efforts, a planned flood of over 8 million illegal immigrants entered...
Joe Biden's deterioration should be off stageVideos of Joe Biden not knowing where he is or saying he just met with a French president who died 25 years ago are not so funny anymore. They're tragic. And I can't help feeling embarrassed and sorry for the president. It angers me to see him...
Editorial (2/9/24)Catholic Schools Week is weeklong celebration of faith, educationAmong the many blessings of living in Southeast Missouri is the choice parents have to send their children to parochial schools. Prevalent among them are the area's many fine Catholic-based schools. Educational environments cocooned in faith provide...
Editorial (2/5/24)Super Bowl rematch this weekend between Chiefs and 49ersIf you're a Kansas City Chiefs fan, the last few years have been pretty special. Four Super Bowl appearances in the last five years, and during this stretch they've finished at least so far with two Lombardi trophies. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes...
Editorial (2/1/24)Polar Plunge, 5K race to benefit Special Olympics athletesWe appreciate all those who drop some cash into a donation bin or click a button on a website to support a charitable cause. There are plenty of good ones out there. For those who want to put a bit more action into their giving, the annual Polar...
Editorial (1/31/24)Children's Arts Festival set to kick off FridayThink of it like a sectional tournament -- for artists. Beginning at Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's First Friday Art Walk, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, the organization is set to unveil its 24th annual Children's Arts Festival...
Editorial (1/29/24)Blood donations save lives and the Red Cross needs your helpStatistics from the American Red Cross say that every two seconds, someone in this country needs blood. There's a finite supply. You can't make it. And people need it for a variety of reasons: surgery, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses and other...
Editorial (1/26/24)Editorial: Bipartisan tax measure is leadership in actionEffective leaders get things done, and Southeast Missouri's Jason Smith is getting things done as chairman of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee. Smith, who has represented the region in Congress for more than a decade, wields the gavel for the...
Measure cleans up omission from school misconduct reporting law
Legislative language is at once precisely constraining and imperfectly open for interpretation.
That can be by design, as drafters address a specific issue, or accidental, as a potential outcome eluded imagination.
And so once a measure becomes law, it might still be a work in progress. Lawmakers may fine-tune legislation over time as the need arises.
That's where Missouri's state legislature is with its law regarding sexual misconduct reporting within schools.
For more than a decade, public school officials have operated under a law making them liable for failing to disclose allegations of sexual misconduct by an employee who had been terminated or allowed to resign because of the allegations. The law also provides civil immunity to school district employees who report sexual misconduct with a student.
In 2019, lawmakers added charter school employees.
But, to this day, the law does not cover employees of private schools.
State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder is working to change that.
"This was brought to my attention this past summer from a constituent, unfortunately, that was in the process of a legal battle," Thompson Rehder said. "She called to inform me about what she was going through with her son and that it was something that public schools had to do, but, apparently, private schools did not. It surprised me because I thought we had already gotten that fixed. We contacted our Senate research, which is who helps us with legislation. They confirmed and said that somehow, private schools were left out."
A measure to amend the law, adding private school employees to those required to report instances of sexual misconduct with students, is working its way through legislative channels.
It appears to have wide support, as it should.
"There's a lot of partisan things that we work on that absolutely need to be done, but there are a lot of things when it comes to our families and our children that we can come together and get done quickly. We fight on issues, but we also work together and get these important issues for kids done," Thompson Rehder said.
We encourage lawmakers to make this change.
