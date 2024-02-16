Prayer 2-16-24

More to explore
Commissioners approve deputy coroner appointment1During their regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 15, Cape Girardeau County commissioners gave the go-ahead for Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson to appoint David Taylor as deputy coroner. Taylors appointment comes in the wake of a court order barring Coroner...
Stars and Stripes Historic Region Foundation seeks stories for new publicationThe Stars and Stripes Historic Region Foundation is seeking stories from veterans and military personnel for a new print publication. Foundation members have plans to print and distribute the monthly magazine, Stars and Stripes Region, beginning in...
Three Hearts Foundation to host annual 2024 Infertility GalaThe Three Hearts Foundation will host the 2024 Infertility Gala on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Bavarian Halle banquet center in Jackson. According to the Three Hearts Foundation website, the event will feature music, dinner, a silent auction, games and...
National FFA Week: Woodland FFA division makes name through state forestry competitionsMARBLE HILL Woodland School Districts FFA Chapter has qualified for state competitions in forestry for the past three years and looks to do it again in 2024, but other teams are ready to compete at the state level, too. With Woodland schools...
'Alice in Wonderland' performance coming to Cape GirardeauFans of Alice in Wonderland will be able to see the story in a new light next month at Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus. Cape Specialty Entertainment Group will produce an aerial musical adaptation of the classic for three...
Country artist Riley Green bringing his tour to Cape in MarchRiley Green is coming to Cape Girardeau. Fans will be able to see Green perform Saturday, March 2, when he brings his Aint My Last Rodeo Tour to the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley will be the evenings special...
Scott County Clerks Office will mail new voter ID cardsBENTON The office of Scott County Clerk Allen Seabaugh will be mailing new voter identification cards to Scott County registered voters within the next week. The card will list your name, address, polling place, precinct, and districts in which...
25 indicted in wide-ranging gang investigationA Scott County grand jury has issued 25 indictments after a monthslong investigation into the "WYHA" street gang in the Sikeston area, according to a news release from Sikeston Department of Public Safety. So far, 19 of the 25 suspects have been...
Former Sikeston officer pleads guilty to sex crimesBrian Louis Robinson, 35, of Sikeston pleaded guilty Wednesday, Feb. 14, to charges of statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation. The case is being handled in Perry County court on a change of venue. Robinson was accused of sexual abuse...
Cape Girardeau police investigating shooting incident6Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left bullet holes in a residence in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, according to police department...
Things to know about the Kansas City shooting2KANSAS CITY, Mo. Gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration Wednesday, leaving one woman dead and more than 20 people injured, including children. Shots rang out at the end of the celebration outside the citys historic...
Documents: Former coroner accused Jordan of perjury following 2020 election18In the summer of 2020, before Wavis Jordan took office as coroner of Cape Girardeau County, Jordan's predecessor sent a file to the prosecuting attorney's office. Former Coroner John Clifton was accusing Jordan of committing perjury, asking the...
National FFA Week: A week to celebrate farmers of the futureSowing seeds of knowledge and experience into the soil of their students minds, agricultural education teachers across the country toil to raise new crops of farmers who will bear the fruits of their labor. Adding the nutrients of praise and...
Cape Girardeau teen faces charges after 125 mph chase4A Cape Girardeau teenager is in custody and faces a $40,000 cash-only bond after he attempted to flee police officers on a motorcycle, allegedly reaching a speed of 102 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour speed zone. Conner Cox, 18, faces charges...
Woman accused of disobeying judge's order, stealing from victim againA Whitewater woman faces a $50,000 cash-only bond and was processed into the Cape Girardeau County jail after she was accused of not obeying a judge's order stemming from a drug and theft case out of Bollinger County in January. Suzanna Ballard, 34,...
Homeless man faces charges of terrorist threat in Cape GirardeauA homeless Cape Girardeau man faces a charge of second-degree terrorist threat, a Class E felony, after telling a person inside a community center that he would burn the place to the ground if the center ever let kids in there. Chase Best, 34, was...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-15-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 8, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail...
Local News 2/14/24VintageNOW 2024 fashion show goes futuristic; expo to take place in April14VintageNOW has announced the theme for the 15th annual fashion show EmPOWER: Journey to the Future. According to a VintageNOW news release, the show will explore the future of fashion and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12...
Local News 2/14/24Interest in solar power crops up across New Madrid County3NEW MADRID The fields of New Madrid County could soon be harvesting energy from the sun. The Biden administration has set a goal of reaching 100% clean electricity throughout the U.S. by 2035 and many consider solar power to be a key for this...
Jones sentenced to 125 years in prison on sex charges7Joseph L. Jones was sentenced to a maximum of 125 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after being found guilty of three counts of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy, incest and providing pornographic material to a...
Retired astronaut, SEMO alum Linda Godwin to speak at Power of Women Luncheon and ExpoRetired NASA astronaut Linda Godwin was recently announced as the keynote speaker for Southeast Missouri State University's 13th annual Power of Women Luncheon and Expo on Friday, March 1, at the Show Me Center. Godwin a Jackson native began...
Local florist shares love, challenges of dealing with Valentine's Day rush1CHAFFEE For some, Valentine's Day is a day of love. For others, it's business on rose-driven steroids. The Chaffee Flower Shop has been open for 12 years as Billie Jo Sadler opened it in 2012 after gaining a few years' experience in the industry....
Local News 2/12/24Cape Girardeau County sheriff to temporarily oversee coroner's duties13An order given by the courts Thursday, Feb. 8, gave Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan 10 days to issue a response to the state attorney generals claims that he should be removed from office. It also said that during these 10 days, Jordan...
Two dead in early Sunday house fire in SikestonSIKESTON Two people died in a house fire early Sunday, Feb. 11, in Sikeston. Officers with Sikeston Department of Safety received a report in the early hours Sunday of a residence on fire in the 700 block of Hickory Street, according to Sgt. Tyler...
Wrestler, doctor takes crack at healing with chiropractic officeAs a former pole-vault athlete and a current wrestler and mixed martial artist, Don Davis has dealt with his fair share of aches and pains. Chiropractic therapy, he said, is what kept him going in the past. Now, not only does he perform it, he has...
Skate shop coming to downtown Cape GirardeauBrendan Cato fell in love with skateboarding when he transferred to Southeast Missouri State University. Now he's bringing the hobby to the people with his upcoming store Sick Tricks Board Shop. He estimated the store would open in a matter of...
Most read 2/9/24Missouri AG files to remove Cape Girardeau County coroner from office43The Missouri attorney general filed a petition Thursday, Feb. 8, to kickstart the process of removing from office Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan. Called a petition for Writ of Quo Warranto, the petition states that Jordan engaged in...
Most read 2/9/24Man wanted for shooting officer killed in police shootout after pursuit into Illinois8EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. A man wanted for shooting a police officer Tuesday, Feb. 6, in Granite City, Illinois, was shot and killed following a pursuit into Illinois late Wednesday night, Feb. 8. Donald J. Friese of Granite City led police on a...