Prayer 2-14-24

More to explore
-
Local News 2/14/24VintageNOW 2024 fashion show goes futuristic; expo to take place in April3VintageNOW has announced the theme for the 15th annual fashion show EmPOWER: Journey to the Future. According to a VintageNOW news release, the show will explore the future of fashion and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12...
-
Local News 2/14/24Interest in solar power crops up across New Madrid County1NEW MADRID The fields of New Madrid County could soon be harvesting energy from the sun. The Biden administration has set a goal of reaching 100% clean electricity throughout the U.S. by 2035 and many consider solar power to be a key for this...
-
-
Jones sentenced to 125 years in prison on sex charges5Joseph L. Jones was sentenced to a maximum of 125 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after being found guilty of three counts of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy, incest and providing pornographic material to a...
-
Retired astronaut, SEMO alum Linda Godwin to speak at Power of Women Luncheon and ExpoRetired NASA astronaut Linda Godwin was recently announced as the keynote speaker for Southeast Missouri State University's 13th annual Power of Women Luncheon and Expo on Friday, March 1, at the Show Me Center. Godwin a Jackson native began...
-
Local florist shares love, challenges of dealing with Valentine's Day rushCHAFFEE For some, Valentine's Day is a day of love. For others, it's business on rose-driven steroids. The Chaffee Flower Shop has been open for 12 years as Billie Jo Sadler opened it in 2012 after gaining a few years' experience in the industry....
-
Cape Girardeau County sheriff to temporarily oversee coroner's duties13An order given by the courts Thursday, Feb. 8, gave Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan 10 days to issue a response to the state attorney generals claims that he should be removed from office. It also said that during these 10 days, Jordan...
-
Two dead in early Sunday house fire in SikestonSIKESTON Two people died in a house fire early Sunday, Feb. 11, in Sikeston. Officers with Sikeston Department of Safety received a report in the early hours Sunday of a residence on fire in the 700 block of Hickory Street, according to Sgt. Tyler...
-
-
Most read 2/12/24Wrestler, doctor takes crack at healing with chiropractic officeAs a former pole-vault athlete and a current wrestler and mixed martial artist, Don Davis has dealt with his fair share of aches and pains. Chiropractic therapy, he said, is what kept him going in the past. Now, not only does he perform it, he has...
-
Most read 2/12/24Skate shop coming to downtown Cape GirardeauBrendan Cato fell in love with skateboarding when he transferred to Southeast Missouri State University. Now he's bringing the hobby to the people with his upcoming store Sick Tricks Board Shop. He estimated the store would open in a matter of...
-
Highway 51 in Bollinger Co. reduced for drainage work; I-55 in Cape, Scott, New Madrid, Pemiscot counties reduced for sign installationHighway 51 in Bollinger County from Highway 72 to Route NN near Patton will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news...
-
Fans look forward to seeing glimpse of Swift at big game23"It' me. Hi. I'm the problem. It's me," Taylor Swift says in her song "Anti-Hero". Problem for some, reason to watch for others, Taylor Swift's presence at Kansas City Chiefs games this year in support of her significant other, tight end Travis...
-
-
Jackson city administrator to retire in the fall3Jackson city administrator James Roach announced Friday, Feb. 9, that he will retire from the position later this year. A release from the city indicates Roach will step down this fall after having worked for the city for 27 years. In 1997,...
-
Central student awarded SEMO President's ScholarshipCape Central senior Madison Phelps was awarded Southeast Missouri State University's President's Scholarship during a small ceremony Thursday, Feb. 8, at Cape Central High School, becoming the first student from the school to receive the scholarship...
-
Did you know? What does the law say about removing an elected official in Missouri?1The rules for which local officeholders can be removed from office date back to 1939. Section 106.220 of Missouri law states "Any person elected or appointed to any county, city, town or township office in this state, except such officers as may be...
-
Missouri AG files to remove Cape Girardeau County coroner from office43The Missouri attorney general filed a petition Thursday, Feb. 8, to kickstart the process of removing from office Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan. Called a petition for Writ of Quo Warranto, the petition states that Jordan engaged in...
-
Man wanted for shooting officer killed in police shootout after pursuit into Illinois8EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. A man wanted for shooting a police officer Tuesday, Feb. 6, in Granite City, Illinois, was shot and killed following a pursuit into Illinois late Wednesday night, Feb. 8. Donald J. Friese of Granite City led police on a...
-
Cape Central student awarded SEMOs Presidents Scholarship2Cape Central senior Madison Phelps was awarded Southeast Missouri State Universitys Presidents Scholarship during a small ceremony Thursday, Feb. 8, at Cape Central High School, becoming the first student from the school to receive the scholarship...
-
Cape Girardeau's Capital Improvement Program proposed 2024-2029 plan lines up potential projects6The City of Cape Girardeau has laid out a plan for possible municipal projects extending to the end of the decade and beyond. The Capital Improvement Program (CIP) proposed plan for fiscal years 2024 to 2029 which will have a public hearing before...
-
Missouri AG: Jordan committed felonies and misdemeanor in role as coroner1The Missouri attorney generals office has accused Cape Girardeau Coroner Wavis Jordan of three Class E felonies and misdemeanor stealing charges, alleging he broke the law while conducting his duties of office. When reached by phone, Jordan...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve Midnight Watch grant, change orders3Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a contract to fund Midnight Watch of the 32nd Judicial District Juvenile Office for another year. Midnight Watch workers are state employees whose pay the county budgets for through state grants. They...
-
-
-
Local News 2/8/24State Highway Patrol, friends, family celebrate Rhodes' 91st birthday, years of service with VFW3State Highway Patrol members joined friends and family of Edwin "Pete" E. Rhodes to celebrate his 91st birthday and his service with VFW on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the VFW Post No. 3838 in Cape Girardeau. A Korean War veteran, Rhodes still manages the...
-
Most read 2/2/24'Farmer Wants a Wife': Sikeston native looks for love on second season of FOX reality show8SIKESTON A Sikeston man is set to sow seeds of romance on season two of the popular FOX reality show Farmer Wants a Wife. Ty Ferrell, a 42-year-old team roper who owns a 50-acre farm that includes horses and roping cattle in Southeast Missouri,...