Prayer 2-12-24

Cape Girardeau County sheriff to temporarily oversee coroner's duties12An order given by the courts Thursday, Feb. 8, gave Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan 10 days to issue a response to the state attorney generals claims that he should be removed from office. It also said that during these 10 days, Jordan...
Two dead in early Sunday house fire in SikestonSIKESTON Two people died in a house fire early Sunday, Feb. 11, in Sikeston. Officers with Sikeston Department of Safety received a report in the early hours Sunday of a residence on fire in the 700 block of Hickory Street, according to Sgt. Tyler...
Highway 51 in Bollinger Co. reduced for drainage work; I-55 in Cape, Scott, New Madrid, Pemiscot counties reduced for sign installationHighway 51 in Bollinger County from Highway 72 to Route NN near Patton will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news...
Fans look forward to seeing glimpse of Swift at big game1"It' me. Hi. I'm the problem. It's me," Taylor Swift says in her song "Anti-Hero". Problem for some, reason to watch for others, Taylor Swift's presence at Kansas City Chiefs games this year in support of her significant other, tight end Travis...
Jackson city administrator to retire in the fall3Jackson city administrator James Roach announced Friday, Feb. 9, that he will retire from the position later this year. A release from the city indicates Roach will step down this fall after having worked for the city for 27 years. In 1997,...
Central student awarded SEMO President's ScholarshipCape Central senior Madison Phelps was awarded Southeast Missouri State University's President's Scholarship during a small ceremony Thursday, Feb. 8, at Cape Central High School, becoming the first student from the school to receive the scholarship...
Did you know? What does the law say about removing an elected official in Missouri?1The rules for which local officeholders can be removed from office date back to 1939. Section 106.220 of Missouri law states "Any person elected or appointed to any county, city, town or township office in this state, except such officers as may be...
Missouri AG files to remove Cape Girardeau County coroner from office40The Missouri attorney general filed a petition Thursday, Feb. 8, to kickstart the process of removing from office Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan. Called a petition for Writ of Quo Warranto, the petition states that Jordan engaged in...
Man wanted for shooting officer killed in police shootout after pursuit into Illinois7EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. A man wanted for shooting a police officer Tuesday, Feb. 6, in Granite City, Illinois, was shot and killed following a pursuit into Illinois late Wednesday night, Feb. 8. Donald J. Friese of Granite City led police on a...
Cape Girardeau's Capital Improvement Program proposed 2024-2029 plan lines up potential projects6The City of Cape Girardeau has laid out a plan for possible municipal projects extending to the end of the decade and beyond. The Capital Improvement Program (CIP) proposed plan for fiscal years 2024 to 2029 which will have a public hearing before...
Missouri AG: Jordan committed felonies and misdemeanor in role as coroner1The Missouri attorney generals office has accused Cape Girardeau Coroner Wavis Jordan of three Class E felonies and misdemeanor stealing charges, alleging he broke the law while conducting his duties of office. When reached by phone, Jordan...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve Midnight Watch grant, change orders3Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a contract to fund Midnight Watch of the 32nd Judicial District Juvenile Office for another year. Midnight Watch workers are state employees whose pay the county budgets for through state grants. They...
State Highway Patrol, friends, family celebrate Rhodes' 91st birthday, years of service with VFW3State Highway Patrol members joined friends and family of Edwin "Pete" E. Rhodes to celebrate his 91st birthday and his service with VFW on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the VFW Post No. 3838 in Cape Girardeau. A Korean War veteran, Rhodes still manages the...
Brad Sheriff to exit SEMO's VP of finance role, reflects on achievements2Last week, Southeast Missouri State University confirmed Brad Sheriff, vice president of Finance and Administration, will be leaving the university as of Sunday, March 31, after spending three and a half years in the position. Sheriff didn't give a...
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey touts successes to Cape Girardeau Lions Club1Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey spoke of his office's successes and about current cases during a stop Wednesday, Feb. 7, at a Lions Club meeting in Cape Girardeau. Bailey told the crowd he took the job as attorney general because he wanted...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-8-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Feb. 5, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Jackson aldermen commission city clerk, receive tourism update2Jackson Board of Aldermen members were updated Monday, Feb. 5, on the status of their new tourism campaign and website. Alyssa Phares, account director for Cape Girardeau-based Red Letter Communications, presented the update alongside Jackson Area...
Remembering Toby Keith -- country star passes after cancer battle1Country music singer Toby Keith has died at the age of 62 after battling stomach cancer since 2022. The official Toby Keith website posted a statement Tuesday morning, Feb. 6, stating he passed away peacefully last night Feb. 5, surrounded by his...
Sen. Thompson Rehder sponsors psilocybin therapy bill for veterans with mental health issues5Missouri military veterans may soon have the opportunity to participate in a clinical trial testing the potential benefits of using psilocybin as an alternative therapy to treat mental health ailments...
Cape Girardeau man faces child sex crime allegationsA Cape Girardeau man is in the county jail with a $100,000 cash-only bond after being charged with multiple sex-related crimes involving a minor. Jason Rauh, 28, faces a charge of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of a person...
Drone used in arrest of man alleged to have stolen more than $30K in property6A Cape Girardeau County man faces eight felonies following an investigation by the sheriff's office that recovered more than $30,000 in stolen property, police said. The sheriff's office used a surveillance drone as part of the investigation. Joseph...
Most read 2/5/24Frank Miller announces bid for 32nd Circuit judgeship4Associate Circuit Judge Frank E. Miller of Cape Girardeau announced Sunday, Feb. 4, a campaign for the Division II circuit judge position of the 32nd Judicial Circuit. Miller has served as Division III associate circuit judge since 2019 in the...
Most read 2/2/24Jackson police officer placed on leave, under independent investigation7A Jackson police officer is under an independent investigation following allegations of an undisclosed incident, according to a news release issued by the Jackson Police Department. "The Jackson Police Department has received and is aware of the...
Most read 2/2/24'Farmer Wants a Wife': Sikeston native looks for love on second season of FOX reality show8SIKESTON A Sikeston man is set to sow seeds of romance on season two of the popular FOX reality show Farmer Wants a Wife. Ty Ferrell, a 42-year-old team roper who owns a 50-acre farm that includes horses and roping cattle in Southeast Missouri,...