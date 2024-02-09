Catholic Schools Week is weeklong celebration of faith, education

-
Column (2/9/24)Why Biden might beat Trump despite abysmal job approval ratingThere's bad news and good news for those who want to see Joe Biden win in 2024 (or who really just want to see Donald Trump lose). The bad news is that in the era of modern polling, no president has ever won re-election with approval ratings as low...
-
Column (2/7/24)Our southern border is worth defendingI believe President Donald Trump got it right when he stated, A nation without borders is not a nation. That is why I testified in front of the United States Houses Committee on Homeland Security in favor of impeaching DHS Secretary Alejandro...
-
Column (2/7/24)Kids shouldnt be on social media at allMark Zuckerberg is very sorry. His apology at a Senate hearing to the families of victims of online child sex abuse was dramatic, and the human thing to do in the moment, although he was pressured into it under persistent questioning from Sen....
-
-
Column (2/6/24)'The Chosen' carries a valuable message"Our hearts are so tender. All of our emotions right at the surface. Laughter. Tears. Closer than ever." That line is spoken in the new season of "The Chosen." If you haven't heard of it yet, do consider going to see it. While previous seasons of...
-
Column (2/6/24)The invasion at the southern borderRight now, our nation is facing an unprecedented border crisis. In just December alone, more than 300,000 illegal immigrants were caught trying to cross our southern border -- the most ever in one month and a 300% increase from December 2020 when...
-
-
-
Editorial (2/5/24)Super Bowl rematch this weekend between Chiefs and 49ersIf you're a Kansas City Chiefs fan, the last few years have been pretty special. Four Super Bowl appearances in the last five years, and during this stretch they've finished at least so far with two Lombardi trophies. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes...
-
Why keep worrying about debt? Speculation versus realityOver the years, I've offered many explanations about why the trajectory of the national debt is deeply troubling. At this point, though, my worry isn't rooted in a dogmatic adherence to the principles of a balanced budget. Nor does it come from my...
-
Embracing life-giving alternative treatmentsWinter weather added to the obstacles that are currently facing potential progress for legislation during the 2024 legislative session. The Missouri Senate closed and canceled several hearings and action on the floor Jan. 22 due to the ice that...
-
Do MRIs freak you out? They used to scare me too, but then I learned thisI didn't know I was claustrophobic until I had to get an MRI of my knee when I was 32. The technician pushed the button that eased me into the tube, and all seemed to be going well, until a few minutes into it I felt my heart rate increase and...
-
-
-
Editorial (2/1/24)Polar Plunge, 5K race to benefit Special Olympics athletesWe appreciate all those who drop some cash into a donation bin or click a button on a website to support a charitable cause. There are plenty of good ones out there. For those who want to put a bit more action into their giving, the annual Polar...
-
Editorial (1/31/24)Children's Arts Festival set to kick off FridayThink of it like a sectional tournament -- for artists. Beginning at Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's First Friday Art Walk, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, the organization is set to unveil its 24th annual Children's Arts Festival...
-
-
Editorial (1/29/24)Blood donations save lives and the Red Cross needs your helpStatistics from the American Red Cross say that every two seconds, someone in this country needs blood. There's a finite supply. You can't make it. And people need it for a variety of reasons: surgery, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses and other...
-
Editorial (1/26/24)Editorial: Bipartisan tax measure is leadership in actionEffective leaders get things done, and Southeast Missouri's Jason Smith is getting things done as chairman of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee. Smith, who has represented the region in Congress for more than a decade, wields the gavel for the...
-
-
Editorial (1/24/24)Jackson public school district maintaining educational focusJackson folks take more than a little pride in their community. From their business community to the city's parks, Jacksonians wear their city's successes on their sleeve, with good reason. Add the most recent comprehensive public schools assessment...
-
Editorial (1/22/24)Jackson Chamber honors business, civic leaders at annual banquetJackson is a wonderful community. In some ways, we know this quite well. We see the community support at Friday night football games. There's regularly new home construction. The most recent census reflects the growth taking place. There's certainly...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/19/24)Cold weather presents special dangers"Nanook of the North" was a 1922 silent docudrama, the first of its kind, that followed the difficult life of an Inuk man and his family in the frosty Canadian Arctic. We've felt a certain kinship with Nanook in recent days. Good grief, it's been...
-
Catholic Schools Week is weeklong celebration of faith, education
Among the many blessings of living in Southeast Missouri is the choice parents have to send their children to parochial schools.
Prevalent among them are the area's many fine Catholic-based schools.
Educational environments cocooned in faith provide opportunities for young people to develop academically and spiritually in close-knit communities. These educational programs focus heavily on family as well, with parents and grandparents playing important roles in the young people's growth.
From Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, these schools marked national Catholic Schools Week. Daily activities allowed the students to celebrate their education and their faith with special services and events. Many of the schools included a focus on vocations.
Among those sponsoring special events were Guardian Angel School in Oran, Immaculate Conception Grade School in Jackson, St. Ambrose Catholic School in Chaffee, Notre Dame Regional High School, St. Augustine Grade School in Kelso, St. Denis Catholic School in Benton, St. Joseph School in Scott City, St. Mary Cathedral School in Cape Girardeau and St. Vincent De Paul Parish School in Cape Girardeau.
The annual weeklong celebration is an important one to these students and their families and the faculty and staff of the schools. The week showcases why their faith and high-quality education are important to them now and will play a key role as they develop.
We join them in celebrating Catholic Schools Week.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.