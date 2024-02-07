JAMS -- Jackson Audio Music Supply LLC 3rd Time Winner of The Knot "Best Of Weddings" Award

-
State Highway Patrol, friends, family celebrate Rhodes' 91st birthday, years of service with VFW1State Highway Patrol members joined friends and family of Edwin "Pete" E. Rhodes to celebrate his 91st birthday and his service with VFW on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the VFW Post No. 3838 in Cape Girardeau. A Korean War veteran, Rhodes still manages the...
-
Brad Sheriff to exit SEMO's VP of finance role, reflects on achievements1Last week, Southeast Missouri State University confirmed Brad Sheriff, vice president of Finance and Administration, will be leaving the university as of Sunday, March 31, after spending three and a half years in the position. Sheriff didn't give a...
-
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey touts successes to Cape Girardeau Lions Club1Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey spoke of his office's successes and about current cases during a stop Wednesday, Feb. 7, at a Lions Club meeting in Cape Girardeau. Bailey told the crowd he took the job as attorney general because he wanted...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-8-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Feb. 5, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
Jackson aldermen commission city clerk, receive tourism update2Jackson Board of Aldermen members were updated Monday, Feb. 5, on the status of their new tourism campaign and website. Alyssa Phares, account director for Cape Girardeau-based Red Letter Communications, presented the update alongside Jackson Area...
-
Remembering Toby Keith -- country star passes after cancer battle1Country music singer Toby Keith has died at the age of 62 after battling stomach cancer since 2022. The official Toby Keith website posted a statement Tuesday morning, Feb. 6, stating he passed away peacefully last night Feb. 5, surrounded by his...
-
Sen. Thompson Rehder sponsors psilocybin therapy bill for veterans with mental health issues5Missouri military veterans may soon have the opportunity to participate in a clinical trial testing the potential benefits of using psilocybin as an alternative therapy to treat mental health ailments...
-
American Legion, VFW host pre-deployment luncheon for area National Guard unit5KENNETT Kennetts American Legion Post No. 66 and VFW Post No. 5443 hosted members of the Missouri Army National Guard's 1221st Transportation Co., headquartered in Dexter, for a steak dinner as the unit prepares to deploy to Poland next month...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council approves 2024 guidelines for urban deer hunt9Cape Girardeau City Council members approved an ordinance on guidelines for the 2024 urban deer hunt after hearing an update on the program from patrolman Ty Metzger on Monday, Feb. 5. The new guidelines expand the hunt from 13 to a maximum of 16...
-
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve EOC cable contractDuring their regular meeting Monday, Feb. 5, Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved an Ethernet fiber cable for the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center (EOC). Eric McGowen, the county's information technology director, said the...
-
Cape Girardeau man faces child sex crime allegationsA Cape Girardeau man is in the county jail with a $100,000 cash-only bond after being charged with multiple sex-related crimes involving a minor. Jason Rauh, 28, faces a charge of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of a person...
-
Drone used in arrest of man alleged to have stolen more than $30K in property6A Cape Girardeau County man faces eight felonies following an investigation by the sheriff's office that recovered more than $30,000 in stolen property, police said. The sheriff's office used a surveillance drone as part of the investigation. Joseph...
-
-
-
Frank Miller announces bid for 32nd Circuit judgeship4Associate Circuit Judge Frank E. Miller of Cape Girardeau announced Sunday, Feb. 4, a campaign for the Division II circuit judge position of the 32nd Judicial Circuit. Miller has served as Division III associate circuit judge since 2019 in the...
-
Aloha spirit in Missouri: Hawaiian joins Polar Plunge, raises funds for Special Olympics1A Hawaii resident traveled to Missouri this weekend for a heartwarming cause: braving the cold waters of the Polar Plunge and raising funds for Special Olympics Missouri in honor of his Special Olympics athlete sister. On Saturday, Feb. 3, schools,...
-
Scott County commissioners put sales tax issue on April ballot6BENTON The Scott County Courthouse is 112 years old and in a serious state of disrepair in multiple places. Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley detailed the various repairs needed for the courthouse. "Our courthouse is 112 years old...
-
Metzger to update Cape City Council on Deer Management Program; council to consider zoning agreements13The Cape Girardeau City Council is set to hear an update Monday, Feb. 5, about the citys Urban Deer Management Program from police department patrolman Ty Metzger and consider an ordinance for guidelines for this years hunt. The proposed...
-
-
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Feb. 4., 2024City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Presentation n Presentation of Commission of Office to Angela Birk as City Clerk/Treasurer Approval of...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Feb. 5, 2024Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Urban Deer Management Program update --police officer Ty Metzger n Consent agenda review Public hearing n A public hearing...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-5-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 1, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
Jackson police officer placed on leave, under independent investigation7A Jackson police officer is under an independent investigation following allegations of an undisclosed incident, according to a news release issued by the Jackson Police Department. "The Jackson Police Department has received and is aware of the...
-
Shooting reported in Cape Girardeau10Cape Girardeau police were investigating a shooting Friday evening, Feb. 2, in the area of Lexington Avenue and Sherwood Drive. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department indicated one victim had suffered non-life-threatening injuries...
-
Four candidates run for Cape Girardeau City Council seats in April election4Four people are running for three seats on Cape Girardeau City Council, with the municipal election set Tuesday, April 2. Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas is running unopposed for the seat he holds on the council. David J. Cantrell is running...
-
'Farmer Wants a Wife': Sikeston native looks for love on second season of FOX reality show8SIKESTON A Sikeston man is set to sow seeds of romance on season two of the popular FOX reality show Farmer Wants a Wife. Ty Ferrell, a 42-year-old team roper who owns a 50-acre farm that includes horses and roping cattle in Southeast Missouri,...
-
Most read 2/2/24Lance Amick taking over as Scott City superintendent in July2Scott City will have a new superintendent and high school principal starting Monday, July 1. They will be keeping the changes in house with current high school principal Lance Amick taking over as superintendent and Steven Hendricks, current high...
-
Most read 2/1/24Did you know? Incremental street repairs coming to Cape Girardeau in 202410As 2024 rolls on, Cape Girardeau residents may see some repairs come to their streets. The City of Cape Girardeau's street maintenance departments will make incremental repairs to streets and roads as a part of their Annual Transportation Trust Fund...
-
Most read 1/30/24New area code going into effect in February6The new 235 area code for parts of Missouri will take effect Saturday, Feb. 24. On and after Feb. 24, the previous 573 area code geographic footprint will also include the 235 area code. Anyone dialing a number in the affected region will need to...
JAMS -- Jackson Audio Music Supply LLC 3rd Time Winner of The Knot "Best Of Weddings" Award
Jackson Audio and Music Supply, LLC NAMED WINNER OF THE KNOT BEST OF WEDDINGS 2024
18th Annual Best of Weddings Awards Honor the Top Wedding Professionals Across America
Jackson, MO/ February 6th, 2024Jackson Audio and Music Supply, LLC (JAMS) is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a 2024 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings. This accolade represents the top local wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples on The Knot, a digital wedding planning authority and one of the largest wedding Vendor Marketplaces in the US. This is the 3rd year JAMS has been named a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings awards.
In its eighteenth annual year, The Knot continues its long-standing tradition of supporting the expertise and outstanding service of local wedding professionals with The Knot Best of Weddings 2024. As a go-to guide of top wedding vendors across the country, this prestigious award honors those vendors on The Knot deemed by couples as trusted, dependable and consistently delivering quality service.
To determine the winners, The Knot assessed thousands of user reviews for 200,000+ wedding professionals within its Vendor Marketplace across various categoriesplanners, venues, officiants, musicians, DJs, florists, photographers, caterers, hair and makeup artists, and moreto find the top vendors of the year. These winners represent the top wedding professionals that best embody what matters to couples in their wedding planning journey.
"Being recognized as a top vendor for another year, with the Best of Weddings Award, is a very high honor, and it lets us know as a brand, that we are achieving exactly what we strive for - giving couples the very best on their wedding day!" Jacob Long, JAMS Co-Owner.
The Knot supports local wedding professionals through The Knot Vendor Marketplace, where couples can search, compare, and connect to book any of the hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals across the country all in one place. Each vendor storefront features insightful reviews, real wedding photos, and details about the vendor and their services. The Knot Best of Weddings award gives couples the confidence to book the best vendors to bring their wedding visions to life. In combination with years of trusted content, The Knots innovative technology helps all couples seamlessly plan a wedding thats authentically them.
Wedding professionals who win The Knot Best of Weddings are members of WeddingPro, The Knot Worldwides business-to-business wedding brand. As the largest wedding Vendor Marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects small businesses with millions of engaged couples each year on The Knot and WeddingWire, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through its online marketplaces, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses.
For more information about JAMS Jackson Audio Music Supply, LLC, please visit us on The Knot or at https://www.semojams.com/
For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and this years winners, please visit here.
About JAMS Jackson Audio Music Supply, LLC
JAMS - Jackson Audio and Music Supply is a full service wedding production company in Cape Girardeau County based in Jackson, MO with numerous services for weddings. We provide the Best Quality, Nationally Award-Winning DJ Services to the Southeast Missouri Area and beyond, having taken our services to Kentucky, New York, Florida, Indiana and Illinois. JAMS DJs are amongst the best music & entertainment event experts in the industry. Our platform includes planning assistance, vendor coordination and professional hosting. Were ready to help make your event special, amazing and above all memorable! Our devoted team of professionals seek to encourage and support your vision of your wedding or event in every way we can. This ranges from doing what you want, the way you want it, to providing quality equipment to music suited to you and your wedding, all backed by our teams enthusiastic and positive spirit.
In addition to providing DJ services, JAMS is also a store. We stock an expansive collection of gear for music and instruments, such as guitars and accessories. Our team also offers lessons so individuals can learn the ins and outs of the piano, ukulele, and more. Music is at the heart and soul of the company, from providing high standard equipment, educational opportunities, and event services.
Helping you orchestrate an enjoyable event while creating lasting memories is a central goal of our team here at JAMS. Our professionals have worked in both outdoor and indoor settings and we have services encompassing both the ceremony and reception. Advanced Lighting is also provided to complete the atmosphere of your event as are microphones and other sound equipment for speeches and toasts. The experts at both sound engineering and music are adept at helping you make your special day a celebration.
About The Knot
The Knot is a leading wedding Vendor Marketplace that connects couples with more than 200,000 local wedding professionals and offers a comprehensive suite of planning tools that includes personalized wedding websites, invitations and registry services that make planning easier to help couples enjoy the experience. The most trusted authority on wedding planning, The Knot reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through TheKnot.com; the #1 wedding planning app on iOS and Android, The Knot Wedding Planner; The Knot national wedding magazine; and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding thats authentic to them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: @TheKnot on TikTok, Instagram, Pinterest and Threads and Facebook.com/TheKnot.
###
