Cape Central FBLA Bring Home Medals

Cape Central FBLA competed in districts on Feb. 1st. The following students qualified for State on April 14-17

Aimee Caldwell sang the National Anthem and did an amazing job!

AFJROTC presented the flags and made us proud as usual.

Mitzi Quintas-Cruz was elected District Secretary and Haneef Ahmad District Parliamentarian.

Cape Central won the Escape Room

The following members qualified for State competition

1st Place – Parliamentary Procedures Team – Dulina Dias, Sahil Khot, Haneef Ahmad , Nazim Aliyev, Royce Liu

2nd Place- Computer Applications-Sahil Khot

2nd Place – Public Policy – Anshula Vanteddu

1st Place - Intro to Business Math – Jason Zhang

2nd Place – Client Service – Anshula Vanteddu

2nd Place- Business Ethics – San Srikant and Jacie Spooler

2nd Place -Intro to Event Planning – Alex Moyers-Warren

2nd Place – International Business – Eric Nordstrom

3rd Place -Intro to FBLA – San Srikant

3rd Place – Accounting 2 – Dulina Dias

4th Place – Accounting 2 – Sahil Khot

4th Place – Computer Problem Solving – Eric Nordstrom

5th Place – Securities & Investments – Eric Nordstrom

5th Place – Personal Finance – Royce Liu

5th Place -Intro to FBLA – Zea Grabel

5th Place – Accounting 2 – Corryah Goodin