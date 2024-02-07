Cape Central FBLA Bring Home Medals

Cape Central FBLA competed in districts on Feb. 1st. The following students qualified for State on April 14-17

Aimee Caldwell sang the National Anthem and did an amazing job!

AFJROTC presented the flags and made us proud as usual.

Mitzi Quintas-Cruz was elected District Secretary and Haneef Ahmad District Parliamentarian.

Cape Central won the Escape Room

The following members qualified for State competition

1st Place  Parliamentary Procedures Team  Dulina Dias, Sahil Khot, Haneef Ahmad , Nazim Aliyev, Royce Liu

2nd Place- Computer Applications-Sahil Khot

2nd Place  Public Policy  Anshula Vanteddu

2nd Place - Computer Applications - Sahil Khot

1st Place - Intro to Business Math  Jason Zhang

2nd Place  Client Service  Anshula Vanteddu

2nd Place- Business Ethics  San Srikant and Jacie Spooler

2nd Place -Intro to Event Planning  Alex Moyers-Warren

2nd Place  International Business  Eric Nordstrom

3rd Place -Intro to FBLA  San Srikant

3rd Place  Accounting 2  Dulina Dias

4th Place  Accounting 2  Sahil Khot

4th Place  Computer Problem Solving  Eric Nordstrom

5th Place  Securities & Investments  Eric Nordstrom

5th Place  Personal Finance  Royce Liu

5th Place -Intro to FBLA  Zea Grabel

5th Place  Accounting 2  Corryah Goodin