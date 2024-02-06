One Hundred Days of School at Guardian Angel School

-
Jackson aldermen commission city clerk, receive tourism updateJackson Board of Aldermen members were updated Monday, Feb. 5, on the status of their new tourism campaign and website. Alyssa Phares, account director for Cape Girardeau-based Red Letter Communications, presented the update alongside Jackson Area...
Remembering Toby Keith -- country star passes after cancer battleCountry music singer Toby Keith has died at the age of 62 after battling stomach cancer since 2022. The official Toby Keith website posted a statement Tuesday morning, Feb. 6, stating he passed away peacefully last night Feb. 5, surrounded by his...
Sen. Thompson Rehder sponsors psilocybin therapy bill for veterans with mental health issues3Missouri military veterans may soon have the opportunity to participate in a clinical trial testing the potential benefits of using psilocybin as an alternative therapy to treat mental health ailments...
American Legion, VFW host pre-deployment luncheon for area National Guard unit4KENNETT Kennetts American Legion Post No. 66 and VFW Post No. 5443 hosted members of the Missouri Army National Guard's 1221st Transportation Co., headquartered in Dexter, for a steak dinner as the unit prepares to deploy to Poland next month...
Cape Girardeau City Council approves 2024 guidelines for urban deer hunt4Cape Girardeau City Council members approved an ordinance on guidelines for the 2024 urban deer hunt after hearing an update on the program from patrolman Ty Metzger on Monday, Feb. 5. The new guidelines expand the hunt from 13 to a maximum of 16...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve EOC cable contractDuring their regular meeting Monday, Feb. 5, Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved an Ethernet fiber cable for the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center (EOC). Eric McGowen, the county's information technology director, said the...
Cape Girardeau man faces child sex crime allegationsA Cape Girardeau man is in the county jail with a $100,000 cash-only bond after being charged with multiple sex-related crimes involving a minor. Jason Rauh, 28, faces a charge of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of a person...
Drone used in arrest of man alleged to have stolen more than $30K in property5A Cape Girardeau County man faces eight felonies following an investigation by the sheriff's office that recovered more than $30,000 in stolen property, police said. The sheriff's office used a surveillance drone as part of the investigation. Joseph...
Frank Miller announces bid for 32nd Circuit judgeship4Associate Circuit Judge Frank E. Miller of Cape Girardeau announced Sunday, Feb. 4, a campaign for the Division II circuit judge position of the 32nd Judicial Circuit. Miller has served as Division III associate circuit judge since 2019 in the...
Aloha spirit in Missouri: Hawaiian joins Polar Plunge, raises funds for Special Olympics1A Hawaii resident traveled to Missouri this weekend for a heartwarming cause: braving the cold waters of the Polar Plunge and raising funds for Special Olympics Missouri in honor of his Special Olympics athlete sister. On Saturday, Feb. 3, schools,...
Scott County commissioners put sales tax issue on April ballot6BENTON The Scott County Courthouse is 112 years old and in a serious state of disrepair in multiple places. Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley detailed the various repairs needed for the courthouse. "Our courthouse is 112 years old...
Metzger to update Cape City Council on Deer Management Program; council to consider zoning agreements13The Cape Girardeau City Council is set to hear an update Monday, Feb. 5, about the citys Urban Deer Management Program from police department patrolman Ty Metzger and consider an ordinance for guidelines for this years hunt. The proposed...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Feb. 4., 2024City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Presentation n Presentation of Commission of Office to Angela Birk as City Clerk/Treasurer Approval of...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Feb. 5, 2024Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Urban Deer Management Program update --police officer Ty Metzger n Consent agenda review Public hearing n A public hearing...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-5-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 1, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Jackson police officer placed on leave, under independent investigation7A Jackson police officer is under an independent investigation following allegations of an undisclosed incident, according to a news release issued by the Jackson Police Department. "The Jackson Police Department has received and is aware of the...
Shooting reported in Cape Girardeau10Cape Girardeau police were investigating a shooting Friday evening, Feb. 2, in the area of Lexington Avenue and Sherwood Drive. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department indicated one victim had suffered non-life-threatening injuries...
Four candidates run for Cape Girardeau City Council seats in April election4Four people are running for three seats on Cape Girardeau City Council, with the municipal election set Tuesday, April 2. Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas is running unopposed for the seat he holds on the council. David J. Cantrell is running...
'Farmer Wants a Wife': Sikeston native looks for love on second season of FOX reality show8SIKESTON A Sikeston man is set to sow seeds of romance on season two of the popular FOX reality show Farmer Wants a Wife. Ty Ferrell, a 42-year-old team roper who owns a 50-acre farm that includes horses and roping cattle in Southeast Missouri,...
Lance Amick taking over as Scott City superintendent in July2Scott City will have a new superintendent and high school principal starting Monday, July 1. They will be keeping the changes in house with current high school principal Lance Amick taking over as superintendent and Steven Hendricks, current high...
Join the Fiesta: Saxony Lutheran gears up for annual fundraising galaOn Saturday, Feb. 24, Saxony Lutheran High School will host its 24th annual Blue and Gold Gala at Bavarian Halle in Jackson. Dawn Ozark, Saxony Lutheran public relations coordinator, is the chairwoman for the event, which she said she feels provides...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners name Grim county health officerCape Girardeau County commissioners appointed Autumn Grim, director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC), as county health officer during their Thursday, Feb. 1, meeting. Missouri state statute requires county commissions to appoint...
Most read 2/1/24Did you know? Incremental street repairs coming to Cape Girardeau in 202410As 2024 rolls on, Cape Girardeau residents may see some repairs come to their streets. The City of Cape Girardeau's street maintenance departments will make incremental repairs to streets and roads as a part of their Annual Transportation Trust Fund...
Most read 1/31/24West End Boulevard project reaches finish line in 2023; Lexington Avenue improvements to start soon4As one major street project draws to a close, another begins in Cape Girardeau. The citys West End Boulevard project was completed in November with a cost thus far of $4.5 million. The final billing is still to be submitted to Capes City Council....
Most read 1/30/24New area code going into effect in February6The new 235 area code for parts of Missouri will take effect Saturday, Feb. 24. On and after Feb. 24, the previous 573 area code geographic footprint will also include the 235 area code. Anyone dialing a number in the affected region will need to...
One Hundred Days of School at Guardian Angel School
Guardian Angel School in Oran celebrated the 100th day of school on Tuesday, February 6. Students were allowed to dress up like a 100 year old person, as the students thought a 100 year old would look and dress like. Several students took the challenge and did a wonderful job of putting together an outfit and acting out the part. We had some very creative students.
Several first grade students did a remarkable job of being a 100 year old. Victor Woods used a cane and held his back as if in pain. He made sure he brought his backpack because his "medication" was in the bag. Trase Webb wore a 1st alert button around his neck, just in case he fell. Jameson Levan had one suspender to hold up his pants and was recovering from cataract surgery. Mae Roper showed up with curlers in her hair and wearing a nightgown. Others in first grade that dressed the part were: Sawyer Dirnberger (gray hair, cane, glasses, suspenders, bow tie, & rolled up pants), Tennyson VanGennip (button up shirt, tie, hat and boots), & Gibson Curry (hat and button up shirt).
In pre-k (5 students) and kindergarten (3 students), we had a total of eight 100 year olds. Tenley Glastetter (pk) wore a black dress and white sweater, pearls, and wire rimmed glasses and carried a purse. Sisters, Lilly (pk) and Sadie (K) Seyer, looked like identical twins except for a height and age difference. Also in pre-k was Peyton Dirnberger (glasses), Gus Long (suspenders and glasses), and Bruce Prochnow (button up shirt and vest and a cane). In kindergarten there was also Clara Vetter (gray hair, glasses, pearl necklace, big earrings and a cane) and Tuck McClard (gray hair, glasses, and suspenders).
In 2nd-8th grade, Saydi (4th) and Laynie (3rd) Priggel carried their cats and dogs (stuffed of course) in their purses. Chloe Caudle (4th) had lipstick on her lips and all around her lips, curly gray hair, house shoes, was very humped over with her cane holding her up, and carried a coffee cup with her newspaper and cat inside. Others in 4th grade were Elizabeth David (humped over on a cane and walking very slowly) and Kambrie Seabaugh (dress and sweater). The 4th grade girls also walked around with toilet paper hanging from their shoes. Cora Houchins (5th) wore glasses, a sweater, and a long skirt. The 6th grade girls also participated. Kyla Rains wore her night gown, housecoat and slippers; Harper Gadberry was dressed in a black dress and shoes, wore glasses and used a cane; and Ashtyn Pobst dressed in a leisurely outfit of black and walked very slow. Two 2nd graders, Aubrey Graviett (dressed for the beach with her big brimmed hat, and bright yellow shirt and beads) and Tripp McClard (bow tie, gray hair, and black glasses) had fun dressing up, too. From the 8th grade, Adisyn Seabaugh wore a sweater and shirt that clashed colors and designs and Rylie Priggel wore sweats and carried a large purse. Rylie said that is how her 89 year old great-grandmother dresses all the time.
The students really enjoyed participating in the event and all the adults had some great laughs over how they walked, looked and acted.
