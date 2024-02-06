One Hundred Days of School at Guardian Angel School

Guardian Angel School in Oran celebrated the 100th day of school on Tuesday, February 6. Students were allowed to dress up like a 100 year old person, as the students thought a 100 year old would look and dress like. Several students took the challenge and did a wonderful job of putting together an outfit and acting out the part. We had some very creative students.

Several first grade students did a remarkable job of being a 100 year old. Victor Woods used a cane and held his back as if in pain. He made sure he brought his backpack because his "medication" was in the bag. Trase Webb wore a 1st alert button around his neck, just in case he fell. Jameson Levan had one suspender to hold up his pants and was recovering from cataract surgery. Mae Roper showed up with curlers in her hair and wearing a nightgown. Others in first grade that dressed the part were: Sawyer Dirnberger (gray hair, cane, glasses, suspenders, bow tie, & rolled up pants), Tennyson VanGennip (button up shirt, tie, hat and boots), & Gibson Curry (hat and button up shirt).

In pre-k (5 students) and kindergarten (3 students), we had a total of eight 100 year olds. Tenley Glastetter (pk) wore a black dress and white sweater, pearls, and wire rimmed glasses and carried a purse. Sisters, Lilly (pk) and Sadie (K) Seyer, looked like identical twins except for a height and age difference. Also in pre-k was Peyton Dirnberger (glasses), Gus Long (suspenders and glasses), and Bruce Prochnow (button up shirt and vest and a cane). In kindergarten there was also Clara Vetter (gray hair, glasses, pearl necklace, big earrings and a cane) and Tuck McClard (gray hair, glasses, and suspenders).

In 2nd-8th grade, Saydi (4th) and Laynie (3rd) Priggel carried their cats and dogs (stuffed of course) in their purses. Chloe Caudle (4th) had lipstick on her lips and all around her lips, curly gray hair, house shoes, was very humped over with her cane holding her up, and carried a coffee cup with her newspaper and cat inside. Others in 4th grade were Elizabeth David (humped over on a cane and walking very slowly) and Kambrie Seabaugh (dress and sweater). The 4th grade girls also walked around with toilet paper hanging from their shoes. Cora Houchins (5th) wore glasses, a sweater, and a long skirt. The 6th grade girls also participated. Kyla Rains wore her night gown, housecoat and slippers; Harper Gadberry was dressed in a black dress and shoes, wore glasses and used a cane; and Ashtyn Pobst dressed in a leisurely outfit of black and walked very slow. Two 2nd graders, Aubrey Graviett (dressed for the beach with her big brimmed hat, and bright yellow shirt and beads) and Tripp McClard (bow tie, gray hair, and black glasses) had fun dressing up, too. From the 8th grade, Adisyn Seabaugh wore a sweater and shirt that clashed colors and designs and Rylie Priggel wore sweats and carried a large purse. Rylie said that is how her 89 year old great-grandmother dresses all the time.

The students really enjoyed participating in the event and all the adults had some great laughs over how they walked, looked and acted.