Catholic Schools Week 2024 at Guardian Angel School

Jackson aldermen commission city clerk, receive tourism updateJackson Board of Aldermen members were updated Monday, Feb. 5, on the status of their new tourism campaign and website. Alyssa Phares, account director for Cape Girardeau-based Red Letter Communications, presented the update alongside Jackson Area...
Remembering Toby Keith -- country star passes after cancer battleCountry music singer Toby Keith has died at the age of 62 after battling stomach cancer since 2022. The official Toby Keith website posted a statement Tuesday morning, Feb. 6, stating he passed away peacefully last night Feb. 5, surrounded by his...
Sen. Thompson Rehder sponsors psilocybin therapy bill for veterans with mental health issues3Missouri military veterans may soon have the opportunity to participate in a clinical trial testing the potential benefits of using psilocybin as an alternative therapy to treat mental health ailments...
American Legion, VFW host pre-deployment luncheon for area National Guard unit4KENNETT Kennetts American Legion Post No. 66 and VFW Post No. 5443 hosted members of the Missouri Army National Guard's 1221st Transportation Co., headquartered in Dexter, for a steak dinner as the unit prepares to deploy to Poland next month...
Cape Girardeau City Council approves 2024 guidelines for urban deer hunt4Cape Girardeau City Council members approved an ordinance on guidelines for the 2024 urban deer hunt after hearing an update on the program from patrolman Ty Metzger on Monday, Feb. 5. The new guidelines expand the hunt from 13 to a maximum of 16...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve EOC cable contractDuring their regular meeting Monday, Feb. 5, Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved an Ethernet fiber cable for the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center (EOC). Eric McGowen, the county's information technology director, said the...
Cape Girardeau man faces child sex crime allegationsA Cape Girardeau man is in the county jail with a $100,000 cash-only bond after being charged with multiple sex-related crimes involving a minor. Jason Rauh, 28, faces a charge of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of a person...
Drone used in arrest of man alleged to have stolen more than $30K in property5A Cape Girardeau County man faces eight felonies following an investigation by the sheriff's office that recovered more than $30,000 in stolen property, police said. The sheriff's office used a surveillance drone as part of the investigation. Joseph...
Frank Miller announces bid for 32nd Circuit judgeship4Associate Circuit Judge Frank E. Miller of Cape Girardeau announced Sunday, Feb. 4, a campaign for the Division II circuit judge position of the 32nd Judicial Circuit. Miller has served as Division III associate circuit judge since 2019 in the...
Aloha spirit in Missouri: Hawaiian joins Polar Plunge, raises funds for Special Olympics1A Hawaii resident traveled to Missouri this weekend for a heartwarming cause: braving the cold waters of the Polar Plunge and raising funds for Special Olympics Missouri in honor of his Special Olympics athlete sister. On Saturday, Feb. 3, schools,...
Scott County commissioners put sales tax issue on April ballot6BENTON The Scott County Courthouse is 112 years old and in a serious state of disrepair in multiple places. Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley detailed the various repairs needed for the courthouse. "Our courthouse is 112 years old...
Metzger to update Cape City Council on Deer Management Program; council to consider zoning agreements13The Cape Girardeau City Council is set to hear an update Monday, Feb. 5, about the citys Urban Deer Management Program from police department patrolman Ty Metzger and consider an ordinance for guidelines for this years hunt. The proposed...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Feb. 4., 2024City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Presentation n Presentation of Commission of Office to Angela Birk as City Clerk/Treasurer Approval of...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Feb. 5, 2024Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Urban Deer Management Program update --police officer Ty Metzger n Consent agenda review Public hearing n A public hearing...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-5-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 1, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Jackson police officer placed on leave, under independent investigation7A Jackson police officer is under an independent investigation following allegations of an undisclosed incident, according to a news release issued by the Jackson Police Department. "The Jackson Police Department has received and is aware of the...
Shooting reported in Cape Girardeau10Cape Girardeau police were investigating a shooting Friday evening, Feb. 2, in the area of Lexington Avenue and Sherwood Drive. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department indicated one victim had suffered non-life-threatening injuries...
Four candidates run for Cape Girardeau City Council seats in April election4Four people are running for three seats on Cape Girardeau City Council, with the municipal election set Tuesday, April 2. Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas is running unopposed for the seat he holds on the council. David J. Cantrell is running...
'Farmer Wants a Wife': Sikeston native looks for love on second season of FOX reality show8SIKESTON A Sikeston man is set to sow seeds of romance on season two of the popular FOX reality show Farmer Wants a Wife. Ty Ferrell, a 42-year-old team roper who owns a 50-acre farm that includes horses and roping cattle in Southeast Missouri,...
Lance Amick taking over as Scott City superintendent in July2Scott City will have a new superintendent and high school principal starting Monday, July 1. They will be keeping the changes in house with current high school principal Lance Amick taking over as superintendent and Steven Hendricks, current high...
Join the Fiesta: Saxony Lutheran gears up for annual fundraising galaOn Saturday, Feb. 24, Saxony Lutheran High School will host its 24th annual Blue and Gold Gala at Bavarian Halle in Jackson. Dawn Ozark, Saxony Lutheran public relations coordinator, is the chairwoman for the event, which she said she feels provides...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners name Grim county health officerCape Girardeau County commissioners appointed Autumn Grim, director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC), as county health officer during their Thursday, Feb. 1, meeting. Missouri state statute requires county commissions to appoint...
Most read 2/1/24Did you know? Incremental street repairs coming to Cape Girardeau in 202410As 2024 rolls on, Cape Girardeau residents may see some repairs come to their streets. The City of Cape Girardeau's street maintenance departments will make incremental repairs to streets and roads as a part of their Annual Transportation Trust Fund...
Most read 1/31/24West End Boulevard project reaches finish line in 2023; Lexington Avenue improvements to start soon4As one major street project draws to a close, another begins in Cape Girardeau. The citys West End Boulevard project was completed in November with a cost thus far of $4.5 million. The final billing is still to be submitted to Capes City Council....
Most read 1/30/24New area code going into effect in February6The new 235 area code for parts of Missouri will take effect Saturday, Feb. 24. On and after Feb. 24, the previous 573 area code geographic footprint will also include the 235 area code. Anyone dialing a number in the affected region will need to...
Catholic Schools Week 2024 at Guardian Angel School
Another Catholic Schools Week is in the books at Guardian Angel School in Oran, MO with the students having lots of fun all week.
The week started on Sunday, January 28 with an all school Mass at Guardian Angel Church with Father Joseph Kelly presiding. The students did all the readings and the student choir sang the liturgical music beautifully.
On Monday, January 29, the students, staff and volunteers of the school were treated to a breakfast prepared by the teachers. The students even wore their pajamas to school all day.
Tuesday, January 30 began with the celebration of Mass. During the afternoon, the students enjoyed watching a movie while laying on blankets and pillows and eating popcorn.
Wednesday was an exciting day with the students getting to invite their parents and grandparents to eat a lunch of chili and cinnamon rolls with them. Over 150 adults came to enjoy the meal and share special time with their children/grandchildren. Another highlight of the day was not having homework to bring home.
Thursday also began with the celebration of Mass with even the pre-k students going to church. Since it was the first Thursday, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament began after Mass and continued until 7 pm when Father Kelly held the Benediction. The K-8th grade students stayed in church after Mass to pray the rosary for peace in the world. Throughout the day, teachers brought their classes to church to participate in Adoration. Between Adoration visits, the students in grades K-8 participated in Archangel house games.
During the first game of the afternoon, 5 members of each house had to figure out what teacher/staff was referred to when Mrs. Kluesner made a statement of something unique she had in her house. Five out of 9 correct guesses were made by 2 of the teams.
The second game was Charades where one person acted out for the other 4 members to guess what was being portrayed. The team that got all the correct answers in the fastest time was the winner.
The last game was 4 members putting together 4 puzzles of familiar cereal box fronts. The fastest assembling group was the winner. St Gabriel and St. Michael's houses ended up tying for the win over all 3 games.
The great ending of the week was the students and teachers traveling to West Park Lanes in Cape by bus and the students bowling from 9-11 am. It was also a free dress down day. They returned to school around 11:30 with final dismissal at noon. As parents came to school for pickup from 11:30-12, the students were sent on their way.
All the students, teachers, and staff look forward to this jam-packed week of fun every year. The opportunity to go to a Catholic School should be celebrated since many children in foreign countries don't even have this opportunity, as Father Kelly talked about in his homily during the week. The freedom to pray for each other aloud at any time of the day should not be taken for granted. Thanks be to God for Guardian Angel Catholic School in Oran and all the parents that send their children to Guardian Angel for their education.
