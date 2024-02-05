Super Bowl rematch this weekend between Chiefs and 49ers

Editorial

If you're a Kansas City Chiefs fan, the last few years have been pretty special.

Four Super Bowl appearances in the last five years, and during this stretch they've finished  at least so far  with two Lombardi trophies. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is quickly putting himself in the conversation of being one of the greats all time at his position. Add in favorite receiver Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid and it's simply a magical combination of skill, athleticism and play calling.

The Chiefs didn't have their usual dominant regular season. There were questions on whether Mahomes could lead the team to win on the road in the playoffs. But after KC won a home game against Miami to begin the playoffs in the fourth coldest NFL game on record, they would go on the road to Buffalo and Baltimore and win against tough opponents.

The Chiefs will be tested one more time Sunday, Feb. 11, when they face the 49ers in the Super Bowl. Led by quarterback Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco is a talented team. Super Bowl 58 is a rematch of the 2020 game when Kansas City defeated San Francisco 31-20.

Many have suggested this year's big game will be the most watched  and it's not only because of the action on the field. The relationship between Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift has captured the attention of many. TV crews regularly pan the camera to catch Swift's reactions. Swifties, as Swift's fans are known, might not be your average football fan. But they've certainly watched their fair share of NFL games this fall. It appears Kelce and Swift have a charming relationship, and we wish them well.

Whether you watch the big game Sunday for the football or the entertainment value, we hope you enjoy the experience. It's certainly a big event. Here's hoping the Chiefs come back to Missouri with another world title.