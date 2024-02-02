Prayer 2-2-24

More to explore
-
'Farmer Wants a Wife': Sikeston native looks for love on second season of FOX reality showSIKESTON A Sikeston man is set to sow seeds of romance on season two of the popular FOX reality show Farmer Wants a Wife. Ty Ferrell, a 42-year-old team roper who owns a 50-acre farm that includes horses and roping cattle in Southeast Missouri,...
-
Jackson police officer placed on leave, under independent investigation2A Jackson police officer is under an independent investigation following allegations of an undisclosed incident, according to a news release issued by the Jackson Police Department. "The Jackson Police Department has received and is aware of the...
-
Four candidates run for Cape Girardeau City Council seats; Pierce runs against Truxel for Ward 5Four people are running for three seats on Cape Girardeau City Council, with the municipal election set Tuesday, April 2. Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas is running unopposed for the seat he holds on the council. David J. Cantrell is running...
-
Lance Amick taking over as Scott City superintendent in JulyScott City will have a new superintendent and high school principal starting Monday, July 1. They will be keeping the changes in house with current high school principal Lance Amick taking over as superintendent and Steven Hendricks, current high...
-
Join the Fiesta: Saxony Lutheran gears up for annual fundraising galaOn Saturday, Feb. 24, Saxony Lutheran High School will host its 24th annual Blue and Gold Gala at Bavarian Halle in Jackson. Dawn Ozark, Saxony Lutheran public relations coordinator, is the chairwoman for the event, which she said she feels provides...
-
Cape Girardeau County commissioners name Grim county health officerCape Girardeau County commissioners appointed Autumn Grim, director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC), as county health officer during their Thursday, Feb. 1, meeting. Missouri state statute requires county commissions to appoint...
-
-
Kennett man arrested following hostage situationMultiple law enforcement agencies responded Monday, Jan. 29, to an hourslong hostage situation in Senath. Dunklin County Sheriffs Office, along with Senath, Cardwell and Hornersville police departments, state Highway Patrol and Sikeston SWAT team,...
-
Two in custody after shots fired in Dexter Walmart parking lotDEXTER Two are in custody after shots were fired in the Walmart parking lot in Dexter. Dexter police chief Hank Trout said that at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, officers with the Dexter Police Department were dispatched to 2025 W. Business Highway...
-
Sikeston man pleads guilty to federal firearms chargesA Sikeston man pleaded guilty Thursday, Feb. 1, to two federal firearms felonies. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for Missouris Eastern District, said Averyoun Quentez Lane, 18, pleaded guilty in Cape Girardeau federal court to...
-
Chaffee Student Council freezin' for a reason1CHAFFEE Freezing water, a Hawaiian theme and Cape Girardeau. What could these all have in common? The Polar Plunge. Chaffee Student Council will be participating in this year's Polar Plunge once again Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cape County Park North...
-
Did you know? Incremental street repairs coming to Cape Girardeau in 20247As 2024 rolls on, Cape Girardeau residents may see some repairs come to their streets. The City of Cape Girardeau's street maintenance departments will make incremental repairs to streets and roads as a part of their Annual Transportation Trust Fund...
-
Brad Sheriff, SEMO's VP of finance, to leave university at end of MarchSoutheast Missouri State University vice president of Finance and Administration Brad Sheriff will be stepping down from his position, university officials confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 31. Sheriff who will be leaving the university as of Sunday,...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-1-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Jan. 29, meeting n Approval of closed session minutes from Thursday, Jan. 25 Communications/reports other...
-
Jackson elementary students evacuated for fire threat; authorities find no dangerA report of a "plastic smoke smell" compelled officials to evacuate some Jackson elementary students Wednesday morning, Jan. 31. Jackson fire authorities responded to the school but found no fire. Students were let back into the school shortly...
-
-
West End Boulevard project reaches finish line in 2023; Lexington Avenue improvements to start soon4As one major street project draws to a close, another begins in Cape Girardeau. The citys West End Boulevard project was completed in November with a cost thus far of $4.5 million. The final billing is still to be submitted to Capes City Council....
-
Sikeston attorney named Eagle Scout sponsor2Sikeston attorney Steve Taylor has been named the honored sponsor of the 2023 class of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois Eagle Scouts. Taylor will provide the keynote address at a ceremony honoring the Eagle Scouts at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10...
-
Proposed bill would amend state constitution to preserve pension funding for county sheriffs, attorneys3District 146 Rep. Barry Hovis proposed a bill House Joint Resolution 92 that would amend the Missouri Constitution to include levying costs and fees to pay salaries and benefits of law enforcement personnel...
-
-
-
Five candidates compete for Jackson School District seats; Cape Girardeau incumbents face sole opponent11Jackson School District and Cape Girardeau Public Schools each have two open seats to fill in the upcoming general municipal election Tuesday, April 2. Five candidates will vie for Jackson's openings, including incumbent Sheila King. The district's...
-
New area code going into effect in February6The new 235 area code for parts of Missouri will take effect Saturday, Feb. 24. On and after Feb. 24, the previous 573 area code geographic footprint will also include the 235 area code. Anyone dialing a number in the affected region will need to...
-
Saxony Lutheran hopes to break ground on new ag building in spring2Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson recently announced it soon will begin construction on a new building on its campus. According to Saxony Lutheran principal Mark Ruark, the need for a new building stems from the school adding agriculture...
-
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve burial, culvert bidDuring their four-minute regular meeting Monday, Jan. 29, Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a construction project bid and an indigent burial. They accepted a $38,160 bid from McCann Concrete Products of Dorsey, Illinois, for a precast...
-
Representatives talk legislative priorities at Chamber event8A trio of state legislators spoke with constituents about priority issues for the legislative session during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces Business Advocacy Coffee event Friday, Jan. 26. State Reps. Barry Hovis, John Voss and Jamie...
-
New salon in Cape Girardeau fulfills lifelong dreamMichaelann Stortz had always wanted to be a hairstylist. She had more than a decade of experience under her belt, graduated from cosmetology school to get a Missouri license, and had gone straight into booth rentals, building a large clientele in a...
-
Jackson sports card store brings fans, family togetherTony Baliva collected his first baseball card when he was 5 years old. That one card started a passion spanning decades and generations. Now, that passion has led him to open his own sports card store in Jackson. On Jan. 2, Baliva opened 573 Card...
-
Most read 1/27/24City deer hunt hits record number10The City of Cape Girardeau deer hunt had a record year in 2023, with hunters harvesting 23 deer across their five hunting periods, and Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking to possibly expand the hunt to private property in coming years. This...
-
Most read 1/26/24One of nation's only aluminum smelters set to close in Missouri Bootheel19One of the nations last primary aluminum smelters, which employs more than 400 workers in the Missouri Bootheel, will reportedly close its doors. The Magnitude 7 Metals plant in Marston announced Wednesday it would curtail operations, according to...
-
Most read 1/26/24Public library board meeting adjourned early due to speaker interruption34The Cape Girardeau Public Library board of trustees meeting Thursday, Jan. 25, adjourned in the middle of hearing from the public on childrens access to explicit materials at the facility. Before any speakers were allowed to talk to the crowd,...
-
Most read 1/25/24Preliminary hearing set under unusual circumstances for Allen, accused of shooting neighborMARBLE HILL Judge Alan Beussink scheduled a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, for Terry Allen, accused of first-degree murder of his neighbor Tina L. Skaggs. The hearing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 23. Allen's appearance Wednesday took...