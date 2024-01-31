*Menu
Cape Noon Optimist Supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters

User-submitted story by David Cantrell, Cape Noon Optimist Outreach Coordinator
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
(left to right, back): Brandon Bruner, Danny Dohogne (President), Josh Meyer, Ken Zickfield (left to right, front): Jim Main, Becky Weitzel-Simpher & Ashley Seiler (Big Brothers Big Sisters)

The Cape Noon Optimist supports youth sports and education. In doing so, we help to ensure all youth have a better chance of a higher education, extracurricular activities & opportunity, and a brighter future.

