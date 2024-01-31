Children's Arts Festival set to kick off Friday

-
-
Column (1/30/24)House pushing legislation through committee hearingsInclement weather once again proved to be an issue, forcing House committees to cancel on the first day of the week, but members of the House managed to make up some of the work in the following days. As the Missouri Senate faces gridlock, more than...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/29/24)Blood donations save lives and the Red Cross needs your helpStatistics from the American Red Cross say that every two seconds, someone in this country needs blood. There's a finite supply. You can't make it. And people need it for a variety of reasons: surgery, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses and other...
-
Column (1/29/24)If you have a lot to teach, you probably have a lot to learnAn intern is working with me for the spring semester. This is new for my department as the opinion editor. We get newsroom and photography interns every year. But opinion journalism is a different beast, and journalism is a fast-moving,...
-
Column (1/29/24)We need a leader in the White House, not a BidenOur belated and weak response to the missile attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea by Houthi militants has been embarrassing. But that's what happens when there's no strong leader in the White House. Watching Joe Biden and his inept state...
-
Social Security: A broken socialist dinosaurIt seems many still harbor, or want to perpetuate, the illusion that our Social Security system is not in trouble. Let me quote here from a news release from the Social Security Administration released March 31, 2023: "The Social Security Board of...
-
911 systems are a great opportunity for local government cooperationThroughout Missouri, local governments are improving services and saving tax dollars by consolidating 911 systems. The change would benefit the residents of Perry and St. Francois counties. There is probably no better opportunity for counties and...
-
Joe Biden's confounding failure to address borderThere's a lively internal debate in the GOP about the politics of a potential immigration deal with Joe Biden. Should Republicans, as Donald Trump is arguing, steer clear and let President Biden continue to bear the political costs of the border...
-
Editorial (1/26/24)Editorial: Bipartisan tax measure is leadership in actionEffective leaders get things done, and Southeast Missouri's Jason Smith is getting things done as chairman of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee. Smith, who has represented the region in Congress for more than a decade, wields the gavel for the...
-
Column (1/26/24)Embracing economic freedom: Lessons from Javier Milei's world economic forum addressIn a thrilling address at the World Economic Forum, Javier Milei, President of Argentina, presented a robust defense of capitalism and a critical examination of all forms of collectivism. His speech, rich in historical context and economic analysis,...
-
Column (1/26/24)Pro-migrant dems playing Russian roulette with our safetyIf you're rushing to the airport and forget your photo ID, good luck being allowed on the plane. But many migrants without "an acceptable form of identification," according to airport signs, don't need a photo. They get special treatment. Migrants...
-
-
Editorial (1/24/24)Jackson public school district maintaining educational focusJackson folks take more than a little pride in their community. From their business community to the city's parks, Jacksonians wear their city's successes on their sleeve, with good reason. Add the most recent comprehensive public schools assessment...
-
Editorial (1/22/24)Jackson Chamber honors business, civic leaders at annual banquetJackson is a wonderful community. In some ways, we know this quite well. We see the community support at Friday night football games. There's regularly new home construction. The most recent census reflects the growth taking place. There's certainly...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/19/24)Cold weather presents special dangers"Nanook of the North" was a 1922 silent docudrama, the first of its kind, that followed the difficult life of an Inuk man and his family in the frosty Canadian Arctic. We've felt a certain kinship with Nanook in recent days. Good grief, it's been...
-
Editorial (1/17/24)A one and a two and a three ... bluegrass festival set for this weekSome folks like a smooth, jazzy sax riff. Some prefer a wailin' rock guitar. For others, give them a thumping drum beat. But if lively fiddles, banjos and mandolins tickle your fancy, this week's Bootheel Bluegrass Festival is the place to be....
-
-
Editorial (1/15/24)It's gala season in Southeast MissouriThe Christmas decorations are (largely) put away. The holiday parties have finished. And we're in the middle of the dreary winter months, punctuated by gray skies, cold days and wintry precipitation. But a few of the highlights are the galas hosted...
-
-
Editorial (1/10/24)Unique barbecue event set Saturday in CapeTo stand out in a crowded field of things to do, an event must be different, unusual in some way. If that event raises funds for a worthy cause, all the better. The fourth annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at...
-
-
-
Children's Arts Festival set to kick off Friday
Think of it like a sectional tournament -- for artists.
Beginning at Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's First Friday Art Walk, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, the organization is set to unveil its 24th annual Children's Arts Festival.
The festival will showcase the visual and literary artwork of more than 230 third through eighth grade students from a couple dozen schools in the region. The students have studied under 19 art educators.
The kickoff event will include entertainment by the students of Jake Tropf of Shivelbine's Music Studio in Cape Girardeau, dance performances by students of Fingerprint Urban Dance Studios of Cape Girardeau under the direction of Michael "Crank" Curry and an appearance of Grumpy the Groundhog, in honor of Groundhog Day.
Vickie Bean will judge the works in several categories. The winning pieces will be part of Fine Arts Education Day at the state Capitol Rotunda and featured in several locations -- the offices of state Sens. Holly Thompson Rehder and Jason Bean at the Capitol, Cape Girardeau City Hall (44 N. Lorimier St.), Scout Hall (420 Broadway in Cape Girardeau) and Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corp. (104 W. Center St. in Sikeston), among others.
The exhibit will be at the Arts Council, 16B N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. For those unable to get by there, 360-degree scans of the exhibition will be available on the council's website, capearts.org.
For more information or to help sponsoring the exhibition, contact Arts Council director Kelly Downes at director@capearts.org.
Congratulations to all those participating in the exhibition. We look forward to seeing their work and celebrating these budding artists.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.