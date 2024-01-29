Elite Travel, Inc. Earns Elite Diamond Status with ALGV in 2023

Elite Travel, Inc. has earned Elite Diamond Status with Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV). This is the second highest level a retail travel agency can achieve; less than 10% of agencies nationwide are honored with this title. ALGV is the nations leading leisure tour operator.

I'm very proud of our Elite Travel, Inc. team for their hard work and dedication to our clients and our community, Carolyn Kempf, President/CEO said. We partner with reputable companies who align with our values so it's a win/win for our customers.

Having this status comes with VIP service for in-destination issues, early notice of resort inspection trips and additional perks for their clients.

Elite Travel, Inc. was founded in 1992 by people who love travel for its ability to enrich lives and increase appreciation for the world. Contact them at 573-334-1234 or info@elitetravelinc.com or visit them www.elite-trips.com