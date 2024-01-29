Blood donations save lives and the Red Cross needs your help

-
Column (1/29/24)If you have a lot to teach, you probably have a lot to learnAn intern is working with me for the spring semester. This is new for my department as the opinion editor. We get newsroom and photography interns every year. But opinion journalism is a different beast, and journalism is a fast-moving,...
-
Column (1/29/24)We need a leader in the White House, not a BidenOur belated and weak response to the missile attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea by Houthi militants has been embarrassing. But that's what happens when there's no strong leader in the White House. Watching Joe Biden and his inept state...
-
Social Security: A broken socialist dinosaurIt seems many still harbor, or want to perpetuate, the illusion that our Social Security system is not in trouble. Let me quote here from a news release from the Social Security Administration released March 31, 2023: "The Social Security Board of...
-
911 systems are a great opportunity for local government cooperationThroughout Missouri, local governments are improving services and saving tax dollars by consolidating 911 systems. The change would benefit the residents of Perry and St. Francois counties. There is probably no better opportunity for counties and...
-
Joe Biden's confounding failure to address borderThere's a lively internal debate in the GOP about the politics of a potential immigration deal with Joe Biden. Should Republicans, as Donald Trump is arguing, steer clear and let President Biden continue to bear the political costs of the border...
-
Editorial (1/26/24)Editorial: Bipartisan tax measure is leadership in actionEffective leaders get things done, and Southeast Missouri's Jason Smith is getting things done as chairman of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee. Smith, who has represented the region in Congress for more than a decade, wields the gavel for the...
-
Column (1/26/24)Embracing economic freedom: Lessons from Javier Milei's world economic forum addressIn a thrilling address at the World Economic Forum, Javier Milei, President of Argentina, presented a robust defense of capitalism and a critical examination of all forms of collectivism. His speech, rich in historical context and economic analysis,...
-
Column (1/26/24)Pro-migrant dems playing Russian roulette with our safetyIf you're rushing to the airport and forget your photo ID, good luck being allowed on the plane. But many migrants without "an acceptable form of identification," according to airport signs, don't need a photo. They get special treatment. Migrants...
-
-
Column (1/25/24)John Fetterman cracks the codeJohn Fetterman, as someone put it, is doing a Bulworth in reverse. Bulworth was a fictional California senator in the 1990s movie of the same name who suddenly abandoned his establishment politics for an outspoken leftism, and all ended happily ever...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/24/24)Jackson public school district maintaining educational focusJackson folks take more than a little pride in their community. From their business community to the city's parks, Jacksonians wear their city's successes on their sleeve, with good reason. Add the most recent comprehensive public schools assessment...
-
Editorial (1/22/24)Jackson Chamber honors business, civic leaders at annual banquetJackson is a wonderful community. In some ways, we know this quite well. We see the community support at Friday night football games. There's regularly new home construction. The most recent census reflects the growth taking place. There's certainly...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/19/24)Cold weather presents special dangers"Nanook of the North" was a 1922 silent docudrama, the first of its kind, that followed the difficult life of an Inuk man and his family in the frosty Canadian Arctic. We've felt a certain kinship with Nanook in recent days. Good grief, it's been...
-
Editorial (1/17/24)A one and a two and a three ... bluegrass festival set for this weekSome folks like a smooth, jazzy sax riff. Some prefer a wailin' rock guitar. For others, give them a thumping drum beat. But if lively fiddles, banjos and mandolins tickle your fancy, this week's Bootheel Bluegrass Festival is the place to be....
-
-
Editorial (1/15/24)It's gala season in Southeast MissouriThe Christmas decorations are (largely) put away. The holiday parties have finished. And we're in the middle of the dreary winter months, punctuated by gray skies, cold days and wintry precipitation. But a few of the highlights are the galas hosted...
-
-
Editorial (1/10/24)Unique barbecue event set Saturday in CapeTo stand out in a crowded field of things to do, an event must be different, unusual in some way. If that event raises funds for a worthy cause, all the better. The fourth annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at...
-
-
Editorial (1/8/24)Christmas Tournament features good competition and special momentsThe Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is a special tradition. Big schools and small schools. Players competing on the Show Me Center hardwood. Friends and families enjoying the Christmas break to take in four days of hoops. Plus, the...
-
-
Blood donations save lives and the Red Cross needs your help
Statistics from the American Red Cross say that every two seconds, someone in this country needs blood. There's a finite supply. You can't make it. And people need it for a variety of reasons: surgery, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses and other traumatic injuries. Blood and platelet donations make a big difference.
January is national blood donor month, and there's a critical shortage. The American Red Cross recently shared that we're experiencing the lowest number of people giving blood in the last 20 years.
Through Wednesday, Jan. 31, individuals who donate blood, platelets or plasma can also be entered to win a Super Bowl experience. The person and their guest will receive tickets, round-trip airfare to Las Vegas and hotel accommodations for Super Bowl 58. There's also a $1,000 gift for expenses.
You can make an appointment to donate by using the Red Cross blood donor app, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call (800) Red Cross. If you have questions about being a donor or your eligibility, call the Red Cross Donor and Client Support Center at (866) 236-3276.
If you are a regular blood donor or have donated recently, thank you. You're providing a valuable service that helps save lives. And if you haven't done so in awhile, this is a prime opportunity to put blood donation back on your radar.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.