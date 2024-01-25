SEMO-NASV receives Inclusion and Belonging grant

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks has selected the latest recipients of the Inclusion & Belonging Grants for the 202324 grant cycle. The program supports small grant requests to ensure equitable participation and engagement in local communities.

The six recipients, receiving a total of $11,500, are:

 Jaxons Badgers: $3,000 to provide adaptive fitness programming and socialization for individuals with disabilities and limited financial resources in the Joplin area.

 Marionville Elementary: $550 to provide a mobile alternative communication board for nonverbal students and their peers.

 Monett R-1 School District: $3,000 to support, in collaboration with the Monett Historical Society, place-based education and museum exhibits showcasing the historically accurate narrative of Native Americans and immigrants who are a part of the community.

 Nixa Public Schools: $450 to purchase rotating bookshelves that provide access to literacy materials for students with disabilities.

 Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence: $2,500 to support, on behalf of the Southeast Council on Philanthropy, diversity, equity, access and inclusion training for nonprofit organizations in southeast Missouri.

 Superstars of Point Performing Arts: $2,000 to engage children with disabilities through dance by funding a dance teacher in Springfield.

About $23,000 remains available in the Inclusion & Belonging Grant Program. Agencies may apply for up to $3,000 to support expenses related to:

 Ensuring diverse representation in leadership roles and the community;

 Providing students with equitable opportunity for community engagement and leadership; and

 Hosting events that ensure visible representations of belonging in the Ozarks.

Applications are reviewed and awarded through mid-June. To learn more about the CFOs grant application process, visit cfozarks.org/applyforgrants.

Based in Springfield with offices in Cape Girardeau and West Plains, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the regions largest public charitable foundation serving donors, nonprofit partners and 54 regional affiliate foundations  including the Cape Area Community Foundation  with assets totaling $427 million as of June 30, 2023. The CFOs mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone in central and southern Missouri through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership.