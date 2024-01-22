Bruce Skinner Completed SCUBA Diver Instructor Training

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. --- Bruce Skinner, a dive professional with Ozark Dive and Cape Dive & Travel, recently completed the Professional Association of Dive Instructors (PADI) Instructor Development Course. Skinner is now among a small number of dive professionals permitted to train and certify new SCUBA divers.

Skinner completed his Instructor Development Course (IDC) and Instructor

Examination at Rainbow Reef Dive Center in Key Largo, Florida, on January 14, 2024. The IDC consists of multiple segments, including knowledge development, practical application, and the Instructor Examination. As part of the program, Skinner completed advanced training in dive theory, including dive physics and dive physiology. Multiple in-water teaching and problem-solving assessments involving new and advanced diver training were required, and the IDC culminated with a two-day Instructor Examination. During the exam, Skinner had to pass six written sections on dive standards and training procedures, as well as confined and open water skill demonstrations. Additionally, Skinner was required to demonstrate appropriate techniques to assist divers in cases of emergencies.

As a PADI dive instructor, Skinner can now train Open Water, Advanced Open Water, Rescue, and Dive Master divers. Upon completing his IDC and passing the required Instructor Examination, Skinner also successfully completed training to train night, peak performance buoyancy, dive against debris, and enriched air divers. Additionally, as part of his training, Skinner also completed certification as a PADI Emergency First Responder Instructor, Care for Child with AED Instructor, and Emergency Oxygen Provider Instructor.

Ozark Dive and Cape Dive & Travel provide a variety of recreational and technical diver training, as well as a diverse line of SCUBA equipment and organizes multiple dive trips each year for new and advanced divers. To learn more about diving opportunities, please visit Cape Dive & Travel or contact Bruce at brucewskinner@gmail.com.