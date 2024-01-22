Bruce Skinner Completed SCUBA Diver Instructor Training

-
Ron DeSantis ends his struggling presidential bid before New Hampshire and endorses Donald Trump28MANCHESTER, N.H. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his Republican presidential campaign Sunday, ending his 2024 White House bid just before the New Hampshire primary while endorsing his bitter rival Donald Trump...
State Rep. John Voss' bill aims to modify terms relating to marijuana use, workers' compensation22A bill proposed by District 147 state Rep. John Voss would add marijuana to the list of controlled substances that would violate an employer's drug-free workplace policy. House Bill 2135 would repeal two sections (287.120 and 287.140) of the...
Four arrested in connection with Bollinger County burglaries, thefts2The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office has arrested four people Tony Burton III, April Pender, Lana Burton and Ronee Danner in connection with recent burglaries and thefts in Bollinger County. The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, along with the...
Dexter man arrested on charges of enticement of child after 'operation' by Bikers Against Predators1BERNIE A Dexter man has been taken into custody after allegedly trying to entice a child under the age of 15. Bernie police chief Rick Cook said in a Facebook post Joseph James Craig was arrested after an investigation, that began the evening of...
St. Louis region, local busts indicative of growing national fentanyl problem6U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents in the St. Louis district seized enough fentanyl in 2023 to kill 24 million people. The St. Louis DEA took possession of 735 pounds of fentanyl powder and more than 345,000 fentanyl-laced pills last year,...
Trout season opens Feb. 1 with special rulesFishing anglers can harvest trout from parks in Jackson, Perryville and Sikeston beginning Feb. 1, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Fishermen may catch and release the trout before the harvest time. Only flies, artificial lures...
Did you know? A look at the coldest days in Cape Girardeau history since 19605In the next several days, he Southeast Missouri region will climb out of a cold snap that saw temperatures plunge into single digits. By Monday, the forecast calls for temperatures to reach the upper-30s and mid-40s on Tuesday. The temperatures...
Grown-up book fair coming to Scout Hall2Scout Hall is bringing back a sense of nostalgia magic with their upcoming event, a grown-up book fair on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 16 and 17. The anticipation Scholastic Book Fair day is a memory many adults have. Those who attend this nostalgia...
Sikeston Regional Chamber kicks off new year with event, project updatesSIKESTON -- Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development Corp. kicked off the new year with its first luncheon Thursday, Jan. 18, at the Clinton Building in Sikeston. During the luncheon, Kathy Medley, executive vice president of the...
Commission appoints pair to economic panel6Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and local attorney Jason Crowell were appointed to the SE MO REDI board of advisers during the Cape Girardeau County Commission's meeting Thursday, Jan. 18. The economic development...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1-22-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monsday, Jan. 22 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Jan. 18, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Sign installation set for SB I-55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape and Scott countiesSign installation set for SB I-55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape and Scott counties Southbound Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape Girardeau and Scott counties will have reduced shoulders, allowing contractor crews to install new signage on...
Southeast Missouri State University fall 2023 Dean's listThe following students have been named to the fall 2023 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University. Advance: Jeremy Limbaugh, Jenny Burrow, Victoria Pixley, Colton White, Jolie Pickett, Mikayla Mikels, Alyssa Miles, Ashtin Fowler. Altenburg:...
Cape City Council to consider design, bidding for reconstruction of Regional Airport D, E, F taxiways3At their meeting Monday, Jan. 22, Cape Girardeau City Council members will discuss an agreement for the design and bidding phase to reconstruct Taxiways D, E and F at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. The motion will be to execute an agreement...
Prosecutor: No imminent charges in alleged animal abuse case18No one has been charged with crimes related to deceased and distressed dogs found in and around a Cape Girardeau residence earlier this week. According to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, he has referred the matter back to...
SEMO Martin Luther King Jr. dinner celebrates building CommUNITYSoutheast Missouri State University's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner hosted state Sen. Brian Williams as keynote speaker Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Williams is a senator in the 14th District in St....
24th annual Clark Terry Jazz Festival to be held next monthThe 24th annual Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival will return Friday, Feb. 2, and Saturday, Feb. 3, to Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Felipe Brito, director of Jazz Studies at the university, said this year's festival...
Oak Ridge man charged after high-speed pursuit, alleged theft of a truck2An Oak Ridge man is facing several charges from multiple jurisdictions after he allegedly fled police in two incidents on the same night, one of which officers say involved a stolen truck that he later set on fire. Days later, he was tracked down...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve appointments, receive reportCape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and local attorney Jason Crowell were appointed to the SE MO REDI board of advisers during the Cape Girardeau County Commission's meeting Thursday, Jan. 18. The economic development...
Jackson man faces incest, statutory rape charges4Devon James Campbell of Jackson faces three charges of statutory rape and one charge of incest, stemming from an investigation by Jackson Police Department. A victim in the case told the investigating officer, whose name was redacted, that the...
$106K given to three area not-for-profit organizationsCommunity Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) partnered with the Children's Trust Fund (CTF) to grant $670,000 across 12 agencies in Missouri addressing child abuse, including three Southeast Missouri not-for-profit organizations. Safe House of Southeast...
New name, same goal: Journey Gala to raise funds for cancer patientsThe Mercy Health Foundation Southeast's seventh annual Journey Gala will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The gala benefits the Mercy Cancer Care Fund and has raised more than $1.25 million...
Salvation Army looking for warming-center overnight volunteersThe Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau needs overnight volunteers for its warming center while the highest temperature in the city for the rest of the week is forecast to be 33 degrees Thursday, Jan. 18. The Salvation Army Capt. Lily Reiner said the...
Most read 1/18/24Cape Girardeau woman charged in alleged child abuse case5Two children claimed that a woman choked, scratched and bit them, according to a probable-cause statement signed by a Cape Girardeau police officer. Nichole Sutterer of Cape Girardeau faces two charges of abuse or neglect of a child after a friend...
Most read 1/17/24Did you know? 15 things to know about SEMO grad Cedric The Entertainer1The Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau announced recently that tickets are on sale for A Night with Cedric The Entertainer, a comedy show that will raise money for the Department of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University as well as...
Most read 1/16/24Police find deceased, distressed dogs in Cape residence6Cape Girardeau police reported an alleged case of animal abuse in the 1100 block of Good Hope Street. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers arrived at a residence about 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, and found two deceased dogs and...
Most read 1/15/24Dead woman's daughter provides context on mother's, suspect's relationship3The daughter of a murdered Bollinger County woman described her mother as a person who was willing to help anyone, including the man who is alleged to have shot and killed her. Tina Skaggs died Dec. 17 at her residence off Route Y in Bollinger...
Bruce Skinner Completed SCUBA Diver Instructor Training
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. --- Bruce Skinner, a dive professional with Ozark Dive and Cape Dive & Travel, recently completed the Professional Association of Dive Instructors (PADI) Instructor Development Course. Skinner is now among a small number of dive professionals permitted to train and certify new SCUBA divers.
Skinner completed his Instructor Development Course (IDC) and Instructor
Examination at Rainbow Reef Dive Center in Key Largo, Florida, on January 14, 2024. The IDC consists of multiple segments, including knowledge development, practical application, and the Instructor Examination. As part of the program, Skinner completed advanced training in dive theory, including dive physics and dive physiology. Multiple in-water teaching and problem-solving assessments involving new and advanced diver training were required, and the IDC culminated with a two-day Instructor Examination. During the exam, Skinner had to pass six written sections on dive standards and training procedures, as well as confined and open water skill demonstrations. Additionally, Skinner was required to demonstrate appropriate techniques to assist divers in cases of emergencies.
As a PADI dive instructor, Skinner can now train Open Water, Advanced Open Water, Rescue, and Dive Master divers. Upon completing his IDC and passing the required Instructor Examination, Skinner also successfully completed training to train night, peak performance buoyancy, dive against debris, and enriched air divers. Additionally, as part of his training, Skinner also completed certification as a PADI Emergency First Responder Instructor, Care for Child with AED Instructor, and Emergency Oxygen Provider Instructor.
Ozark Dive and Cape Dive & Travel provide a variety of recreational and technical diver training, as well as a diverse line of SCUBA equipment and organizes multiple dive trips each year for new and advanced divers. To learn more about diving opportunities, please visit Cape Dive & Travel or contact Bruce at brucewskinner@gmail.com.
