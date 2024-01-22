Jackson Chamber honors business, civic leaders at annual banquet

-
Column (1/22/24)Don't let interest costs derail your presidential plansRemember when Republicans on the campaign trail would talk about how they would make sure to put the U.S. on a fiscally sane path? I miss that time. While a few of the current crop have paid lip service to the idea of constraining spending, no one...
Column (1/22/24)The hysterical style in American politicsThe post-Joe McCarthy era and the candidacy of Barry Goldwater once prompted liberal political scientist Richard Hofstadter to chronicle a supposedly long-standing right-wing "paranoid style" of conspiracy-fed extremism. But far more common,...
What Democrats will never do to defend democracyJoe Biden went to Valley Forge to give a big speech telling us how much he cares about defending democracy against the threat represented by Donald Trump. How much does President Biden care? Enough to give a speech defending democracy, one of what's...
Abortion, sacred truths and politicsSpeaking in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 6, President Biden said that the 2024 election is about whether "democracy" is "still America's sacred cause." But is democracy "sacred?" Is the process by which we make choices "sacred," or is what we...
Biden is late but right to strike against Yemen's HouthisWith the possible exception of fights over the national debt and Supreme Court nominations, there is no topic that arouses more partisan hypocrisy than presidential use of military force. And globally, there is no issue that arouses more hypocrisy...
Editorial (1/19/24)Cold weather presents special dangers"Nanook of the North" was a 1922 silent docudrama, the first of its kind, that followed the difficult life of an Inuk man and his family in the frosty Canadian Arctic. We've felt a certain kinship with Nanook in recent days. Good grief, it's been...
Column (1/19/24)Homeless people do not have a 'right' to camp in squalor and invade our neighborhoodsTired of stepping over needles and human waste, and navigating around half-conscious addicts and homeless encampments? You're not alone. Most decent, hardworking people want clean sidewalks for getting to work and walking their kids to school. But...
Editorial (1/17/24)A one and a two and a three ... bluegrass festival set for this weekSome folks like a smooth, jazzy sax riff. Some prefer a wailin' rock guitar. For others, give them a thumping drum beat. But if lively fiddles, banjos and mandolins tickle your fancy, this week's Bootheel Bluegrass Festival is the place to be....
Hearings underway and seeing laws implementedThe second week of the legislative session has brought some really good discussion on the Senate floor and the start of committee hearings, meaning legislation is now moving forward. On Thursday, one of the discussions that took place was regarding...
Biden 'saves' democracy by destroying itWhen faced with the possible return of former President Donald Trump, the current agenda of the Democratic Party is summed up simply as "We had to destroy democracy to save it." The effort shares a common theme: Any means necessary are justified to...
Editorial (1/15/24)It's gala season in Southeast MissouriThe Christmas decorations are (largely) put away. The holiday parties have finished. And we're in the middle of the dreary winter months, punctuated by gray skies, cold days and wintry precipitation. But a few of the highlights are the galas hosted...
Editorial (1/10/24)Unique barbecue event set Saturday in CapeTo stand out in a crowded field of things to do, an event must be different, unusual in some way. If that event raises funds for a worthy cause, all the better. The fourth annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at...
Editorial (1/8/24)Christmas Tournament features good competition and special momentsThe Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is a special tradition. Big schools and small schools. Players competing on the Show Me Center hardwood. Friends and families enjoying the Christmas break to take in four days of hoops. Plus, the...
Editorial (1/5/24)PORCH improving community one home at a timeThere is power in one, no matter if we're talking about votes or journey-beginning steps or persons changing the world. PORCH -- People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing -- is working toward improving Cape Girardeau, specifically south Cape,...
Editorial (1/4/24)SEMO's drone program is a point of distinction for the universityIn 1967, a movie character was giving a young man career advice. "The future is plastics," Mr. McGuire told Benjamin Braddock in "The Graduate". He was right. Plastic is ubiquitous in our world today, from the bottles containing water and soft...
Editorial (1/2/24)S.A.L.T. continues to provide a vehicle to connect senior citizens with law enforcementYou may have noticed photos in the newspaper recently or online showcasing an event hosted by S.A.L.T., an acronym for Seniors And Lawmen Together. The organization held its annual Christmas party at the Cape Girardeau Eagles No. 3775. The festive...
Letter (12/30/23)Thank you to Southeast MissourianThe Southeast Missourian is to be congratulated for your continued efforts to "report" the news and not "make" the news. You have earned my trust and confidence in your efforts in reporting local, state, national and global news. I pray for your...
Jackson Chamber honors business, civic leaders at annual banquet
Jackson is a wonderful community. In some ways, we know this quite well. We see the community support at Friday night football games. There's regularly new home construction. The most recent census reflects the growth taking place. There's certainly no shortage of community pride.
In other ways, it's easy to take this bustling town for granted. We've almost come to expect Jackson to continue its population growth path. And if you've looked at the population trends for many communities, particularly in small communities outside of Cape Girardeau County, you know that's not a given.
Jackson, like its city motto boasts, is a community with "beautiful homes, parks, schools and churches." It's a friendly community. And there are plenty of people helping to move the city and its business community forward. The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recently recognized a few of these individuals at its annual banquet.
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs was named this year's R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award recipient, an honor that goes to an individual who has dedicated his or her life to the betterment of Jackson and the surrounding areas. For Hahs, it was particularly meaningful since the honor had previously been bestowed to his father-in-law, Billy Joe Thompson Sr., and brothers-in-law, Billy Joe Thompson Jr. and John Thompson.
"It's special for that background, as well just to be honored by the community you like to serve and that you love is really special," Hahs said. "The past recipients choose someone who serves the community of Jackson, so it's very, very meaningful."
Hahs has been the mayor of Jackson since 2015 following a successful career with Bausch & Lomb.
Other honorees include:
* Scott Smith, Jackson School District superintendent: Marybeth Williams Educator of the Year
* T-Ravs Italian restaurant: Business of the Year.
* Seabaugh's Locksmith: Small Business of the Year.
* Alan Schoen, a talent acquisition specialist with The Bank of Missouri: Sam Roethemeyer Ambassador of the Year
* Dana Thomas, owner of BOLD Marketing: Women's Impact Network (WIN) Woman of the Year
Congratulations to all of the award recipients and thank you your contributions to the city of Jackson and its business community.
