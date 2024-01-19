Cold weather presents special dangers

Editorial

"Nanook of the North" was a 1922 silent docudrama, the first of its kind, that followed the difficult life of an Inuk man and his family in the frosty Canadian Arctic.

We've felt a certain kinship with Nanook in recent days.

Good grief, it's been cold!

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his frozen mustache can attest.

Single-digit temperatures have been the norm as the middle part of the country has been hammered by arctic air flowing south.

And we're not out of the woods yet, as forecasted highs will remain below freezing for a another few days and lows will continue to hover in the single digits. With such cold actual temperatures, we have tried to avoid even looking at wind chill estimates.

All in all, Southeast Missouri didn't see as much wintry precipitation as other areas, and we're thankful for that, even though a little snow and ice make roads and bridges slippery. Beyond icy roads, the bitter cold presents its own problems.

Water pipes are in danger of freezing, and when they do (more to the point, when they burst) they can potentially cause costly and destructive indoor flooding. Wrapping pipes in some sort of insulation and letting faucets drip are ways to lessen the chances of such problems.

Many things -- such as vehicles -- simply don't work well when it's really cold. So, be sure batteries are in good shape, along with windshield wipers and tires. For those who travel in cold weather, a box of warm clothes, gloves, boots and a tobogan can be a lifesaver.

And those with furry friends should take special precautions for them. Animals need to be out of the elements, too, and they need access to food and water to maintain their energy and body temperature. For outside animals, remember to give them plenty of straw and not blankets or other clothing, which can retain moisture. If possible, bring them inside.

Looking toward next week, a gradual warming trend is on the way, but we have two more months of winter. So, this cold spell is unlikely to be the last this season. Better to prepare ahead of time than deal with consequences down the road.