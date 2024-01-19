Cold weather presents special dangers

-
Column (1/19/24)Homeless people do not have a 'right' to camp in squalor and invade our neighborhoodsTired of stepping over needles and human waste, and navigating around half-conscious addicts and homeless encampments? You're not alone. Most decent, hardworking people want clean sidewalks for getting to work and walking their kids to school. But...
-
Editorial (1/17/24)A one and a two and a three ... bluegrass festival set for this weekSome folks like a smooth, jazzy sax riff. Some prefer a wailin' rock guitar. For others, give them a thumping drum beat. But if lively fiddles, banjos and mandolins tickle your fancy, this week's Bootheel Bluegrass Festival is the place to be....
-
Hearings underway and seeing laws implementedThe second week of the legislative session has brought some really good discussion on the Senate floor and the start of committee hearings, meaning legislation is now moving forward. On Thursday, one of the discussions that took place was regarding...
-
-
Biden 'saves' democracy by destroying itWhen faced with the possible return of former President Donald Trump, the current agenda of the Democratic Party is summed up simply as "We had to destroy democracy to save it." The effort shares a common theme: Any means necessary are justified to...
-
-
-
Column (1/15/24)Parents should foster decision-making in teens to help them practice 'adulting'Rebellion is an adolescent's inarticulate way of saying, "I want control." Parents can support that quest for control within clear boundaries of what is safe and what is legal. Rebellion is a good thing, and it's also a key part of developing the...
-
Editorial (1/15/24)It's gala season in Southeast MissouriThe Christmas decorations are (largely) put away. The holiday parties have finished. And we're in the middle of the dreary winter months, punctuated by gray skies, cold days and wintry precipitation. But a few of the highlights are the galas hosted...
-
-
The Missouri legislative session beginsNow that the 2024 legislative session has begun, I wanted to take a moment to say how honored I am to be your voice and conduit in state government. Our office works very hard to make sure our people are cared for all year long; it is of utmost...
-
Populist politicians aren't so divided on economic issuesThe political landscape is often portrayed as deeply polarized. The two sides, it is said, can't agree on anything. Even worse, if one side supports a position, that's reason enough for the other to oppose it. While this picture is largely true for...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/10/24)Unique barbecue event set Saturday in CapeTo stand out in a crowded field of things to do, an event must be different, unusual in some way. If that event raises funds for a worthy cause, all the better. The fourth annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at...
-
-
Editorial (1/8/24)Christmas Tournament features good competition and special momentsThe Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is a special tradition. Big schools and small schools. Players competing on the Show Me Center hardwood. Friends and families enjoying the Christmas break to take in four days of hoops. Plus, the...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/5/24)PORCH improving community one home at a timeThere is power in one, no matter if we're talking about votes or journey-beginning steps or persons changing the world. PORCH -- People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing -- is working toward improving Cape Girardeau, specifically south Cape,...
-
Editorial (1/4/24)SEMO's drone program is a point of distinction for the universityIn 1967, a movie character was giving a young man career advice. "The future is plastics," Mr. McGuire told Benjamin Braddock in "The Graduate". He was right. Plastic is ubiquitous in our world today, from the bottles containing water and soft...
-
Editorial (1/2/24)S.A.L.T. continues to provide a vehicle to connect senior citizens with law enforcementYou may have noticed photos in the newspaper recently or online showcasing an event hosted by S.A.L.T., an acronym for Seniors And Lawmen Together. The organization held its annual Christmas party at the Cape Girardeau Eagles No. 3775. The festive...
-
Letter (12/30/23)Thank you to Southeast MissourianThe Southeast Missourian is to be congratulated for your continued efforts to "report" the news and not "make" the news. You have earned my trust and confidence in your efforts in reporting local, state, national and global news. I pray for your...
-
-
Editorial (12/28/23)Editorial: Lynwood providing important ministry, support through AccessMany churches and faith-based organizations provide important ministries covering the spectrum of ages and life experiences. One we've written about before in the Southeast Missourian is Access Ministry at Lynwood Baptist Church, an effort that...
-
Cold weather presents special dangers
"Nanook of the North" was a 1922 silent docudrama, the first of its kind, that followed the difficult life of an Inuk man and his family in the frosty Canadian Arctic.
We've felt a certain kinship with Nanook in recent days.
Good grief, it's been cold!
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his frozen mustache can attest.
Single-digit temperatures have been the norm as the middle part of the country has been hammered by arctic air flowing south.
And we're not out of the woods yet, as forecasted highs will remain below freezing for a another few days and lows will continue to hover in the single digits. With such cold actual temperatures, we have tried to avoid even looking at wind chill estimates.
All in all, Southeast Missouri didn't see as much wintry precipitation as other areas, and we're thankful for that, even though a little snow and ice make roads and bridges slippery. Beyond icy roads, the bitter cold presents its own problems.
Water pipes are in danger of freezing, and when they do (more to the point, when they burst) they can potentially cause costly and destructive indoor flooding. Wrapping pipes in some sort of insulation and letting faucets drip are ways to lessen the chances of such problems.
Many things -- such as vehicles -- simply don't work well when it's really cold. So, be sure batteries are in good shape, along with windshield wipers and tires. For those who travel in cold weather, a box of warm clothes, gloves, boots and a tobogan can be a lifesaver.
And those with furry friends should take special precautions for them. Animals need to be out of the elements, too, and they need access to food and water to maintain their energy and body temperature. For outside animals, remember to give them plenty of straw and not blankets or other clothing, which can retain moisture. If possible, bring them inside.
Looking toward next week, a gradual warming trend is on the way, but we have two more months of winter. So, this cold spell is unlikely to be the last this season. Better to prepare ahead of time than deal with consequences down the road.
