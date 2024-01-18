*Menu
VFW Post 3838 Cape Girardeau made Donation to SEMO Anthropology Club

User-submitted story by LaDonna Hengst
Thursday, January 18, 2024
VFW Post 3838 Donates $750 to SEMO Anthropology Club.

VFW Post 3838 Cape donated $750 to the Anthropology Club of SEMO University. Donation presented to Dr Jennifer Bengston for her work at repatriating Lt Travis Everettes remains.

