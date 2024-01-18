*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

VFW Post 3838 & Auxiliary Awarded Scholarships & Teachers of the Year Awards

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by LaDonna Hengst
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Group Photo of Winners

VFW Post 3838 & Auxiliary, Cape Girardeau, Mo awarded the winners of the Patriots Pen & Voice of Democracy Scholarships. The Teachers of the Year were also recognized. Voice of Democracy Winners: 1st Place, Jordahn Cook, 2nd Place Ava Peeler, 3rd Place Lydia Hester. Patriots Pen Winners: 1st Place Fiona Mueth, 2nd Place Joda Bess, 3rd Place. Teachers of the Year: Jessica Jansen, K-4, Advance, Mo & Patty Wamble, 9-12, Cape Central.

Fiona Mueth, 1st Place Patriots Pen
Jordahn Cook, 1st Place Voice of Democracy
Jessica Jansen, K-4 Advance, Mo Teacher of the Year
Patty Wamble, 9-12 Cape Central, Teacher of the Year

Comments