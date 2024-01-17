Missouri organization to host nationwide medical education conference

-
$106K given to three area not-for-profit organizationsCommunity Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) partnered with the Children's Trust Fund (CTF) to grant $670,000 across 12 agencies in Missouri addressing child abuse, including three Southeast Missouri not-for-profit organizations. Safe House of Southeast...
New name, same goal: Journey Gala to raise funds for cancer patientsThe Mercy Health Foundation Southeast's seventh annual Journey Gala will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The gala benefits the Mercy Cancer Care Fund and has raised more than $1.25 million...
Salvation Army looking for warming-center overnight volunteersThe Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau needs overnight volunteers for its warming center while the highest temperature in the city for the rest of the week is forecast to be 33 degrees Thursday, Jan. 18. The Salvation Army Capt. Lily Reiner said the...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in alleged child abuse case4Two children claimed that a woman choked, scratched and bit them, according to a probable-cause statement signed by a Cape Girardeau police officer. Nichole Sutterer of Cape Girardeau faces two charges of abuse or neglect of a child after a friend...
Jackson mayor expresses concerns about food sales tax bills in Missouri Legislature10Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs commended Alderman Mike Seabaugh for starting discussions relating to legislative bills that would phase out sales tax for food in Missouri. As Hahs explained during the Board of Aldermen's Tuesday, Jan. 16, meeting, there...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1-18-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Jan. 11, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Did you know? 15 things to know about SEMO grad Cedric The Entertainer1The Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau announced recently that tickets are on sale for A Night with Cedric The Entertainer, a comedy show that will raise money for the Department of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University as well as...
Man sentenced for firing shotgun into apartment3Blake Witcher, 19, of Cape Girardeau was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with a suspended execution of sentence, and five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to unlawful use of a weapon...
St. Louis Cardinals lead Missouris major teams to launch initiative on sports bettingFrustrated with legislative inaction on sports wagering, Missouris major sports franchises are going directly to voters. On Friday, a coalition that includes six major sports teams and is backed by major donations from two sports betting...
Police find deceased, distressed dogs in Cape residence6Cape Girardeau police reported an alleged case of animal abuse in the 1100 block of Good Hope Street. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers arrived at a residence about 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, and found two deceased dogs and...
Celebrations honor King's humanitarian legacy1Debra Mitchell-Braxton and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Wide Celebration committee held several events in Cape Girardeau on Monday, Jan. 15, to commemorate the late civil rights leader on the federal holiday named in his honor. The 39th...
NWS reports 1.3 inch snowfall Sunday in Cape Girardeau area3Cape Girardeau is under a windchill advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, with the windchill expected to hit as low as minus 15. The National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, stated snowfall Sunday, Jan. 14, in the Cape Girardeau area...
Dead woman's daughter provides context on mother's, suspect's relationship3The daughter of a murdered Bollinger County woman described her mother as a person who was willing to help anyone, including the man who is alleged to have shot and killed her. Tina Skaggs died Dec. 17 at her residence off Route Y in Bollinger...
Warming centers open Monday in Cape Girardeau1As wind chill temperatures may reach below zero Monday, Jan. 15, there will be warming centers open for the public in Cape Girardeau. According to a United Way of Southeast Missouri news release, The Salvation Army will open its doors for the...
Mayfield Entrepreneurial Center in Bollinger County garners state funding3MARBLE HILL The third floor of Bollinger County Library is receiving a new lease on life as the future site of Mayfield Entrepreneurial Center. Mayfield Entrepreneurial Center will act as an incubator and accelerator space for entrepreneurs and...
Bikers Against Predators conduct operation on Bernie campus; investigation underway4BERNIE A group called Bikers Against Predators conducted an operation on the Bernie School District campus Saturday night, Jan. 13, which has led to a joint investigation involving the Bernie Police Department, Dexter Police Department and...
Local News 1/13/24Unique Cape Girardeau home boasts rich history, best view of river in the cityThe three-story house on 330 North Lorimier Street is a glamorous infusion of Cape Girardeau's past and present. The historic property contains stories of speakeasy parties, elaborate dinners, summer poolside gatherings and elegant weddings. It is a...
Most read 1/13/24Wintry mix, blowing snow expected beginning around 3 p.m.The Cape Girardeau area is under a wind advisory through Friday night, and the National Weather Service is predicting an 80% chance of a wintry mix and patchy blowing snow beginning at around 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service....
Most read 1/12/24Cedric The Entertainer coming to the Show Me Center in March3Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, for "A Night with Cedric The Entertainer", a comedy show to benefit Southeast Missouri State University. The event will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau....
Most read 1/10/24Buck McNeely, producer of 'The Outdoorsman', dies at 636Buck McNeely, a local man who produced a popular outdoors television show, died Sunday, Jan. 7, according to a Facebook post authored by his son, Max McNeely. He was 63 years old. Buck McNeely's show appeared on more than 500 television stations in...
Missouri organization to host nationwide medical education conference
Media Contact:
Andrew Meiller
816.381.2600 | andrew.meiller@cruxkc.com
Missouri organization to host nationwide medical education conference
KANSAS CITY, Mo. The Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons (MAOPS) will host the VOC, one of the countrys largest virtual CME conferences for continuing medical education (CME), February 16-18, 2024. The VOC features 48 continuing medical education (CME) programs meeting AOA Category 1-A and AMA PRA Category 1 accreditation.
A premier virtual CME event for physicians and healthcare professionals in Missouri and around the country, the VOC offers a convenient and affordable way to earn CME credits and stay up to date on the latest advancements in medicine. Because the conference is virtual, attendees can learn from industry leaders from the comfort of their home or office, and it will be available on-demand for four months.
Every year, the VOC is a hub for physician learning, and we are proud to offer high-quality, convenient, flexible and affordable CME again this year, said Brian Bowles, Executive Director of MAOPS. The VOC is truly a one-stop shop for physicians looking to earn credits, learn from their peers and network with each other.
The VOC is presented by MAOPS and partnering osteopathic medical associations from Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon and Tennessee as well as the Missouri State Medical Association. In addition to working with partnering organizations to present the VOC, MAOPS advocates for the osteopathic profession while offering high-quality resources and convenient accreditation through its CMEPRN program, the Missouri Osteopathic Annual Convention and other continuing education programs.
We are excited for this years VOC participants to learn first-hand from peers throughout the country all while earning career-advancing CME credits, said Bowles.
Learn more about the VOC at voccme.org
About the Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons
The Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians & Surgeons (MAOPS) is a trusted source for high-quality, convenient and affordable continuing medical education (CME). MAOPS is accredited by the American Osteopathic Association (AOA) to provide osteopathic continuing medical education for physicians. MAOPS is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. Our courses are easy to use, offering flexibility at your fingertips. Through the VOC and CMEPRN, MAOPS CME courses are accessible from anywhere, saving you time and money. MAOPS was founded in 1897 in Kirksville, Missouri, the birthplace of osteopathic medicine. Visit maops.org to learn more about MAOPS and voccme.org to learn more about the conference.
###
