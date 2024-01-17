Media Contact:

Missouri organization to host nationwide medical education conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  The Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons (MAOPS) will host the VOC, one of the countrys largest virtual CME conferences for continuing medical education (CME), February 16-18, 2024. The VOC features 48 continuing medical education (CME) programs meeting AOA Category 1-A and AMA PRA Category 1 accreditation.

A premier virtual CME event for physicians and healthcare professionals in Missouri and around the country, the VOC offers a convenient and affordable way to earn CME credits and stay up to date on the latest advancements in medicine. Because the conference is virtual, attendees can learn from industry leaders from the comfort of their home or office, and it will be available on-demand for four months.

Every year, the VOC is a hub for physician learning, and we are proud to offer high-quality, convenient, flexible and affordable CME again this year, said Brian Bowles, Executive Director of MAOPS. The VOC is truly a one-stop shop for physicians looking to earn credits, learn from their peers and network with each other.

The VOC is presented by MAOPS and partnering osteopathic medical associations from Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon and Tennessee as well as the Missouri State Medical Association. In addition to working with partnering organizations to present the VOC, MAOPS advocates for the osteopathic profession while offering high-quality resources and convenient accreditation through its CMEPRN program, the Missouri Osteopathic Annual Convention and other continuing education programs.

We are excited for this years VOC participants to learn first-hand from peers throughout the country all while earning career-advancing CME credits, said Bowles.

Learn more about the VOC at voccme.org

About the Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons

The Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians & Surgeons (MAOPS) is a trusted source for high-quality, convenient and affordable continuing medical education (CME). MAOPS is accredited by the American Osteopathic Association (AOA) to provide osteopathic continuing medical education for physicians. MAOPS is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. Our courses are easy to use, offering flexibility at your fingertips. Through the VOC and CMEPRN, MAOPS CME courses are accessible from anywhere, saving you time and money. MAOPS was founded in 1897 in Kirksville, Missouri, the birthplace of osteopathic medicine. Visit maops.org to learn more about MAOPS and voccme.org to learn more about the conference.

