Prayer 1-17-24

More to explore
-
-
Did you know? 15 things to know about SEMO grad Cedric The EntertainerThe Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau announced recently that tickets are on sale for A Night with Cedric The Entertainer, a comedy show that will raise money for the Department of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University as well as...
-
-
-
Man sentenced for firing shotgun into apartmentBlake Witcher, 19, of Cape Girardeau was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with a suspended execution of sentence, and five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to unlawful use of a weapon...
-
-
-
St. Louis Cardinals lead Missouris major teams to launch initiative on sports bettingFrustrated with legislative inaction on sports wagering, Missouris major sports franchises are going directly to voters. On Friday, a coalition that includes six major sports teams and is backed by major donations from two sports betting...
-
Police find deceased, distressed dogs in Cape residence6Cape Girardeau police reported an alleged case of animal abuse in the 1100 block of Good Hope Street. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers arrived at a residence about 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, and found two deceased dogs and...
-
Celebrations honor King's humanitarian legacy1Debra Mitchell-Braxton and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Wide Celebration committee held several events in Cape Girardeau on Monday, Jan. 15, to commemorate the late civil rights leader on the federal holiday named in his honor. The 39th...
-
NWS reports 1.3 inch snowfall Sunday in Cape Girardeau area3Cape Girardeau is under a windchill advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, with the windchill expected to hit as low as minus 15. The National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, stated snowfall Sunday, Jan. 14, in the Cape Girardeau area...
-
-
Dead woman's daughter provides context on mother's, suspect's relationship3The daughter of a murdered Bollinger County woman described her mother as a person who was willing to help anyone, including the man who is alleged to have shot and killed her. Tina Skaggs died Dec. 17 at her residence off Route Y in Bollinger...
-
Warming centers open Monday in Cape Girardeau1As wind chill temperatures may reach below zero Monday, Jan. 15, there will be warming centers open for the public in Cape Girardeau. According to a United Way of Southeast Missouri news release, The Salvation Army will open its doors for the...
-
Mayfield Entrepreneurial Center in Bollinger County garners state funding3MARBLE HILL The third floor of Bollinger County Library is receiving a new lease on life as the future site of Mayfield Entrepreneurial Center. Mayfield Entrepreneurial Center will act as an incubator and accelerator space for entrepreneurs and...
-
-
-
Bikers Against Predators conduct operation on Bernie campus; investigation underway4BERNIE A group called Bikers Against Predators conducted an operation on the Bernie School District campus Saturday night, Jan. 13, which has led to a joint investigation involving the Bernie Police Department, Dexter Police Department and...
-
Unique Cape Girardeau home boasts rich history, best view of river in the cityThe three-story house on 330 North Lorimier Street is a glamorous infusion of Cape Girardeau's past and present. The historic property contains stories of speakeasy parties, elaborate dinners, summer poolside gatherings and elegant weddings. It is a...
-
Jackson mayor honored for community service at annual chamber banquet4Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs became the 46th recipient of the R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet on Friday, Jan. 12. He said the award has special meaning to him because his...
-
Rep. Burger announces bid for state Senate16Jamie Burger, a longtime Scott County commissioner and current representative in the state House, announced plans Friday to run for the Senate seat held by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder. The District 27 Senate district represents the counties of...
-
Wintry mix, blowing snow expected beginning around 3 p.m.The Cape Girardeau area is under a wind advisory through Friday night, and the National Weather Service is predicting an 80% chance of a wintry mix and patchy blowing snow beginning at around 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service....
-
Shooting at Hackberry streetShooting at 900 block of Hackberry Street leaves juvenile injured The Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD) responded to a shots fired call leading to one juvenile being taken to the hospital on Thursday, Jan. 11. According to a CGPD news release,...
-
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Jan 16., 2024City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Jan. 2. PUBLIC...
-
Local News 1/12/24Crews battle blaze at Miner businessMINER, Mo. Multiple crews responded after a Scott County business caught fire late Friday, Jan. 12 in Miner. According to Capt. Nathan H. Rapert with Miner Police Department, at 7:44 p.m. Friday, crews were called to the scene of a fire at...
-
Most read 1/12/24Cedric The Entertainer coming to the Show Me Center in March3Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, for "A Night with Cedric The Entertainer", a comedy show to benefit Southeast Missouri State University. The event will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau....
-
Most read 1/11/24NWS issues hazardous weather outlook4The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, expects plunging temperatures to create hazardous conditions in the coming days, with a possible chance for a couple of inches of snow Sunday night, Jan. 14, into Monday, Jan. 15. The area could...
-
Most read 1/10/24Buck McNeely, producer of 'The Outdoorsman', dies at 636Buck McNeely, a local man who produced a popular outdoors television show, died Sunday, Jan. 7, according to a Facebook post authored by his son, Max McNeely. He was 63 years old. Buck McNeely's show appeared on more than 500 television stations in...
-
Most read 1/9/24Document: Bollinger County homicide victim found gripping knife; suspect invoked Biden statement2Weeks before Terry Allen is alleged to have shot and killed his neighbor, Tina L. Skaggs, he told a Bollinger County Sheriffs Office sergeant that he would kill Skaggs son if he ever saw him on his property again. He also invoked President Joe...
-
Most read 1/9/24Faith, family leads Wilferth to Chateau Girardeau; longtime Saint Francis VP leaves after 10 years3Jimmy Wilferth wasn't looking for a new job opportunity, but sometimes they simply present themselves. On Thursday, Jan. 4, Chateau Girardeau retirement community announced Wilferth as its new chief executive officer. He had spent the previous...