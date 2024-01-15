It's gala season in Southeast Missouri

Editorial

The Christmas decorations are (largely) put away. The holiday parties have finished. And we're in the middle of the dreary winter months, punctuated by gray skies, cold days and wintry precipitation. But a few of the highlights are the galas hosted by different organizations that combine supporting a good cause with style.

Several are on the calendar over the coming months, starting later this week with the Mercy Health Foundation Southeast Journey Gala. The event will be held Saturday, Jan. 20, at Drury Plaza Hotel & Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The evening starts at 6 p.m., and proceeds benefit patients and families in need at the Mercy Cancer Center in Cape Girardeau.

On Saturday, March 2, the Saint Francis Foundation will host its eighth annual Friends Gala. This event benefits the hospital's CancerCare and CardiacCare patient assistance funds. The Friends Gala starts at 5:30 p.m. and will also be held at Drury Plaza Hotel & Conference Center.

Both the Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation and Jackson R-2 Foundation have their annual galas set for back-to-back weekends in February. Jackson's Red and Black Affair -- Sneaker Ball is set for Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Jackson Civic Center. And Cape Girardeau's Penguin Party will be held Saturday, Feb. 10, at Drury Plaza Hotel & Conference Center. Both are good opportunities to support students and teachers in the school districts.

Finally, Southeast Missouri State University will host its Sesquicentennial Ball on Saturday, April 6, at the Show Me Center. The event begins at 6 p.m.

These are all wonderful events where people can enjoy a night out in style while supporting good causes. Credit to the organizations and volunteers who help make them happen. And thanks to the donors and attendees for their generous support. Events take much work. But producing a great experience for the community while supporting charitable causes is a worthwhile endeavor. Here's to helping others while having a good time.