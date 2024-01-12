Three SEMO nonprofits receive $106,000 to address child abuse and neglect

The Safe House for Women Inc. and Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence in Cape Girardeau and Regional Family Crisis Center in Perry County received a total of $106,007 in grants from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, in partnership with Childrens Trust Fund. The grants are part of the Facility Improvement and Infrastructure Grant Program and will support improvements to facilities, security and transportation for these organizations.

With this money for our shelter, we will be upgrading our computer equipment in our client computer lab, in addition to improving our security camera system said Jessica Hill, executive director of Safe House for Women Inc., which received $31,871. Were so appreciative to have received this grant.

A lot of our service area is extremely rural and our clients in those places dont always have reliable access to transportation, said Alix Gasser, development director with SEMO-NASV, which received $57,136. Being able to purchase a vehicle will provide wonders for our area.

Were proud to be able to provide a safe environment for our children and guests, and to have a nice warm building for them this winter, said Emily MacDonald of the Regional Family Crisis Center in Perry County, which received $17,000. Were very appreciative of this grant.

A total of $670,000 was granted to 12 agencies addressing child abuse and neglect in the CFOs service area of central and southern Missouri, during a virtual event on Jan. 9. For a full list of recipients, go to cfozarks.org/ctf.

The Childrens Trust Fund has deep respect for the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and is honored to work with them on funding agencies that are at the front lines of protecting Missouri children, said Emily van Schenkhof, executive director of Childrens Trust Fund. We look forward to seeing the good work and impact in the CFOs region from this funding.

As Missouris foundation for child abuse prevention, the Childrens Trust Funds primary responsibility is to provide grants to community-based agencies and organizations throughout the state that focus on strengthening families and preventing child maltreatment.

We are grateful to partner with Childrens Trust Fund to advance the agencies helping the most vulnerable members of our communities, said Ashley Fleming, grant program officer for the CFO. These grants will help the recipients provide safety and security to those that need it most.

The Facility Improvement and Infrastructure Grant Program selection committee comprised Tyler Drenon, Laurie Edmondson, Robin Morgan, Danny Perches and Abby Petzoldt.

Based in Springfield with offices in Cape Girardeau and West Plains, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the regions largest public charitable foundation serving donors, nonprofit partners and 54 regional affiliate foundations  including the Cape Area Community Foundation and Perry County Community Foundation  with assets totaling $427 million as of June 30, 2023. The CFOs mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone in central and southern Missouri through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership.