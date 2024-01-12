Three SEMO nonprofits receive $106,000 to address child abuse and neglect

-
Rep. Burger to seek Sen. Rehder's seatJamie Burger, a longtime Scott County commissioner and current representative in the state House, announced plans Friday to run for the Senate seat held by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder. The District 27 Senate district represents the counties of...
Shooting at Hackberry streetShooting at 900 block of Hackberry Street leaves juvenile injured The Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD) responded to a shots fired call leading to one juvenile being taken to the hospital on Thursday, Jan. 11. According to a CGPD news release,...
Unique Cape Girardeau home boasts rich history, best view of river in the cityThe three-story house on 330 North Lorimier Street is a glamorous infusion of Cape Girardeau's past and present. The historic property contains stories of speakeasy parties, elaborate dinners, summer poolside gatherings and elegant weddings. It is a...
Mercy Hospital Southeast receives blessing2A Catholic blessing ceremony marked the official dedication of the new Mercy Southeast health system in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at Mercy Clinic Women's Health, 650 S. Mount Auburn Road. Bishop Edward...
NWS latest: Models vary widely on snow accumulation; current models trend lowerThe National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, on Thursday, Jan. 11, said the forecasting models for snow accumulation are trending down for the area Monday, Jan. 15. However, its prediction remains for up to 2 inches of rain Friday, Jan. 12....
Dawson Hollow will be bringing its indie folk rock sound to Scout HallA group of five siblings has many options to do things together. Instead of forming its own basketball team, the Link family decided a band was more its style. Thus, Dawson Hollow. Growing up with a musical mother who taught the siblings how to sing...
Did you know? 9 things to remember when bitterly cold weather arrivesSoutheast Missouri is no stranger to cold snaps. We've had spells of temps dipping below zero for as long as anyone can remember. Over the years, the Southeast Missourian has published many articles about what to do in such cold spells. In this...
Social runnings with the Missouri Running Company"There is a closeness about people who run together. We become better friends, better athletes and better women by the company we keep." -- Kristin Armstrong Savola, former professional road bicycle racer and three-time Olympic gold medalist, This...
Cedric The Entertainer coming to the Show Me Center in March2Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, for "A Night with Cedric The Entertainer", a comedy show to benefit Southeast Missouri State University. The event will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau....
Cape County commissioners prepare for winter weatherThe Cape Girardeau County Commission's regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 11, lasted just five minutes. The only item discussed and approved was a pay request of $373,350 to Sides Construction of Jackson. The request is for the county's emergency...
Weather could force Bollinger County Courthouse employees to work remotelyEmployees of the Bollinger County Circuit Clerk's Office have been instructed to work remotely when the County Commission closes the courthouse. Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis issued an administrative order Thursday, Jan. 11. "Whereas, it has...
Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration starts Thursday2The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration will start with an event Thursday, Jan. 11, leading up to the federal holiday Monday, Jan. 15, in Cape Girardeau. The day will also mark the 30th anniversary of the National Day of Service Act that...
NWS issues hazardous weather outlook4The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, expects plunging temperatures to create hazardous conditions in the coming days, with a possible chance for a couple of inches of snow Sunday night, Jan. 14, into Monday, Jan. 15. The area could...
Abbey Road Christian Church brings back pastor Rodger KiepeAbbey Road Christian Church in Cape Girardeau has welcomed back Rodger Kiepe as interim pastor. Kiepe is familiar with the area and congregation as he was at Abbey Road from 2004 until 2014 before traveling around the state doing ministry. He has...
Local advocate continues campaign against gun violence3Leslie Washington, an area survivor of domestic and gun violence, is on a mission to raise awareness for the sixth annual National Gun Violence Survivors Week. This year, it will be held from Monday, Jan. 22, to Friday, Jan. 26. It is normally held...
SEMO's River Campus announces spring season performancesSoutheast Missouri State University's River Campus will present many performances during its spring season. From theater and dance programs, such as the Winter Dance Collection and the "The Wizard of Oz", to musical events such as guest pianists and...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1-11-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Jan. 8, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Injured Hotshots shooting suspect faces weapon charge1A man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a gunfight in A man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a gunfight at Hotshots Bar and Grill in Cape Girardeau last March was booked into the county jail Monday, Jan. 8,...
Missouri senator to speak at SEMO's annual MLK Celebration Dinner2Southeast Missouri State University announced this year's keynote speaker for the university's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner. State Sen. Brian Williams will present this year's address at the dinner, which will be held at 6...
Remembering former university president Bill Stacy's time with SEMO2Former Southeast Missouri State University president Bill Stacy died at the age of 85 on Thursday, Jan. 4. The president served the university from 1979 to 1989, with many of his actions laying the foundation for present fixtures of the college....
Buck McNeely, producer of 'The Outdoorsman', dies at 635Buck McNeely, a local man who produced a popular outdoors television show, died Sunday, Jan. 7, according to a Facebook post authored by his son, Max McNeely. He was 63 years old. Buck McNeely's show appeared on more than 500 television stations in...
Cape Girardeau Public Library awarded $11,000 grant for summer reading program4The Cape Girardeau Public Library received an $11,033 grant from the Missouri State Library for the institution's annual summer reading program. According to a Cape Girardeau Public Library news release, part of the funds will be used to hire...
Local News 1/9/24Cape Girardeau City Council approves placing property tax increase for public safety on April ballot19Cape Girardeau City Council members Monday, Jan. 8, approved putting a property tax increase on the Tuesday, April 2, ballot to increase pay and benefits for the city's police and fire department personnel. Council members voted on an ordinance to...
Most read 1/9/24Document: Bollinger County homicide victim found gripping knife; suspect invoked Biden statement2Weeks before Terry Allen is alleged to have shot and killed his neighbor, Tina L. Skaggs, he told a Bollinger County Sheriffs Office sergeant that he would kill Skaggs son if he ever saw him on his property again. He also invoked President Joe...
Most read 1/8/24Cape Splash fiscal year report shows $100,000 operational loss due to staffing shortage13A recent Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center 2023 fiscal year report showed a operating loss of $104,266.68 at the end of its 2022 season. The loss was attributed to losing 17 operating days because of a shortage in staff. Cape Splash's fiscal year...
Most read 1/8/24Something to smile about: Cape Girardeau dentistry wins national design award7The best-designed large dentist office in the country is right here in Cape Girardeau. It's not hyperbole. Owner and dentist Ross Bennett of Bennett Family Dentistry has the certificate from the American Dental Association (ADA) to prove it. His...
Former SEMO president Bill Stacy dies9Bill Stacy, 85, who was president of Southeast Missouri State University from 1979 to 1989, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. During his time at the university, the school experienced tremendous growth. Stacy ushered in the construction of the Show Me...
Cowboy Church celebrates 20th anniversary Sunday2Pastor Jim Matthews preaches with his cowboy hat on. That is just one of the many things that make the Cape County Cowboy Church a little different. Matthews said the Cowboy Church was founded 20 years ago on Jan. 4, 2004, with a mission to reach a...
Wilferth named CEO at Chateau Girardeau3Jimmy Wilferth, vice president of support services for Saint Francis Healthcare System, will become the new chief executive officer of Chateau Girardeau. Wilferth joins the retirement community's leadership after close to a decade at Saint Francis,...
Most read 1/5/24CEO Ken Bateman sees bright future with Mercy acquisition7SoutheastHEALTH is now officially part of the Mercy organization. The acquisition process, which began in August, was completed Wednesday, Jan. 3, after the groups received all the necessary third-party approvals. Southeast Hospital in Cape...
Three SEMO nonprofits receive $106,000 to address child abuse and neglect
The Safe House for Women Inc. and Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence in Cape Girardeau and Regional Family Crisis Center in Perry County received a total of $106,007 in grants from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, in partnership with Childrens Trust Fund. The grants are part of the Facility Improvement and Infrastructure Grant Program and will support improvements to facilities, security and transportation for these organizations.
With this money for our shelter, we will be upgrading our computer equipment in our client computer lab, in addition to improving our security camera system said Jessica Hill, executive director of Safe House for Women Inc., which received $31,871. Were so appreciative to have received this grant.
A lot of our service area is extremely rural and our clients in those places dont always have reliable access to transportation, said Alix Gasser, development director with SEMO-NASV, which received $57,136. Being able to purchase a vehicle will provide wonders for our area.
Were proud to be able to provide a safe environment for our children and guests, and to have a nice warm building for them this winter, said Emily MacDonald of the Regional Family Crisis Center in Perry County, which received $17,000. Were very appreciative of this grant.
A total of $670,000 was granted to 12 agencies addressing child abuse and neglect in the CFOs service area of central and southern Missouri, during a virtual event on Jan. 9. For a full list of recipients, go to cfozarks.org/ctf.
The Childrens Trust Fund has deep respect for the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and is honored to work with them on funding agencies that are at the front lines of protecting Missouri children, said Emily van Schenkhof, executive director of Childrens Trust Fund. We look forward to seeing the good work and impact in the CFOs region from this funding.
As Missouris foundation for child abuse prevention, the Childrens Trust Funds primary responsibility is to provide grants to community-based agencies and organizations throughout the state that focus on strengthening families and preventing child maltreatment.
We are grateful to partner with Childrens Trust Fund to advance the agencies helping the most vulnerable members of our communities, said Ashley Fleming, grant program officer for the CFO. These grants will help the recipients provide safety and security to those that need it most.
The Facility Improvement and Infrastructure Grant Program selection committee comprised Tyler Drenon, Laurie Edmondson, Robin Morgan, Danny Perches and Abby Petzoldt.
Based in Springfield with offices in Cape Girardeau and West Plains, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the regions largest public charitable foundation serving donors, nonprofit partners and 54 regional affiliate foundations including the Cape Area Community Foundation and Perry County Community Foundation with assets totaling $427 million as of June 30, 2023. The CFOs mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone in central and southern Missouri through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership.
