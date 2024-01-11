Dedication of Little Free Library

Abbey Road Christian Church had a dedication on January 7 for the new Little Free Library that is located on the churchs campus at 2411 Abbey Road in Cape Girardeau.

This is the third Little Free Library located in Cape. It is a free book- sharing box where anyone may take a book or share a book. They function on the honor system. You do not need to share a book in order to take one. Little Free Library is a non-profit organization based in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Their mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers and expanding book access for all, through a global network of volunteer led Little Free Library book exchange boxes. A benefit is to improve book access and thus tackle low literacy rates. When you take a book and leave a book, this is known as book crossing.

People can find Little Free Libraries wherever they are in the world with the Little Free Library mobile app.