Unique barbecue event set Saturday in Cape

Editorial

To stand out in a crowded field of things to do, an event must be different, unusual in some way. If that event raises funds for a worthy cause, all the better.

The fourth annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau checks both boxes, as it is an indoor barbecue competition to benefit area first responders. This event caters to carnivores, as professionals and amateurs will be barbecuing high-quality beef ribeye steaks, pork loins, pork steaks and chicken, and attendees will be able to sample all of them.

The event is organized by Smokin Brothers of Cape Girardeau, makers of wood pellet grills. Smokin Brothers' Ryan Eftink said the idea for the event came in 2019 and got off the ground in 2021. He said the Show Me Center is a great venue for an indoor cooking event because of its robust ventilation system.

This year's When Pigs Fly event will consist of three separate contests.

Nearly 60 cooks will compete in a Steak Cooking Association-sanctioned ribeye competition.

Ten professioanl teams are set to smoke traditional pork loins and steaks in the BBQ portion, overseen by Smokin Brothers.

And a dozen celebrity barbecue experts will assist amateur teams chasing the Heroes Cup. Teams in the Heroes Cup are made up of local first responders paired with celebrity cooks -- including Myron Mixon, the "winningest man in BBQ"; Mat Griner, Southern Q; Megan Day, Burnt Finger Q; Bill Purvis, Chicken Fried BBQ; Danny Montgomery, Big D's Q; Moe Cason, Moe Cason BBQ; and Heath Riles, Heath Riles BBQ -- and will be cooking pork, chicken and some beef.

Attendees will decide the winners of all of the competitions in people's choice voting via QR code. The Heroes Cup will feature "tip the boot" voting, with attendees voting with a donation. The team with the most money raised will be the winner. The winning team will receive half the donated money to use for its chosen cause. The other half -- and other proceeds from the event -- will go to Badges Give Back, a local charitable organization supporting first responders. Eftink said last year's event raised more than $10,000 for the organization.

In addition to all the food, the event will also feature games, cooking demonstrations and live music.

Tickets are still available at the Show Me Center box office, online through the Show Me Center or at Smokin Brothers, 1923 N. Kingshighway, through Thursday. Tickets are $30 each.

For more information, visit Smokin Brothers' Facebook page.

If you're a fan of ribeye steaks, barbecue pork and/or barbecue chicken -- not to mention our area's first responders -- When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash will be the place for you to be Saturday.