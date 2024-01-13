Southeast Missouris backbone: A look at area manufacturing

Southeast Missouris backbone: A look at area manufacturing
President Joe Biden, in a White House statement released July 21, said American manufacturing has long been the backbone of [the U.S.] economy. In the Show Me State, Missouri Business Alert reported Sept. 13 that state manufacturing growth is exceeding expectations, noting that while COVID-19 cost Missouri 25,000 manufacturing jobs, employment in the sector has grown 5.7% in the past three years to more than 290,000 workers.
Many of the regions top employers outside of health care and education are manufacturing companies.
Top 15 area manufacturers (Ranked by number of employees):
TG - Missouri (Perryville) 1,625
Gilster-Mary Lee (Perryville) 1,300
Procter & Gamble (Cape Girardeau) 1,100
W.W. Wood Products (Dudley) 1,000
Unilever (Sikeston) 900
Nestle Purina Pet Care (Bloomfield) 481
Mondi (Jackson & Cape Girardeau) 428
Alan Wire (Sikeston) 424
Magnitude 7 Metals (Marston) 400
Delta Companies (Cape Girardeau) 380
Havco Wood Products (Scott City) 315
BioKyowa (Scott City) 180
Buzzi Unicem (Cape Girardeau) 180
Schaefers Electrical
Enclosures (Scott City) 165
Tetra Pak (Sikeston) 145
Tyson Foods dropped off the list in mid-October as it closed its Dexter chicken processing plant at the cost of a reported 683 jobs.
Abstract
The following information about each noted manufacturers local operations is taken mainly from each companys website, but also from associated business links.
TG Missouri manufactures automotive parts in two divisions: safety systems and interior/exterior.
Gilster-Mary Lee has two local production facilities: a baking mix plant, which occupies 125,000 square feet producing baking mixes and potato items, and a 185,000-square-foot breakfast cereal plant.
Procter & Gamble has 3 million square feet of production capability under its roof near Trail of Tears State Park, making it one of the countrys largest P&G plants. Its Cape Girardeau operation, launched in 1969, makes Pampers and Luvs diapers, Charmin toilet paper and Bounty paper towels.
W. W. Wood Products, a family-owned firm established in 1977 in the Stoddard County town of Dudley, has approximately 1 million square feet of manufacturing space. The company self-describes itself as a leading North American maker of wood moldings, cabinet doors and custom cabinetry.
Unilever operates an ice cream plant in Sikeston. According to the companys website, among the best-known brands serviced by the company are Ben & Jerrys, Walls and Magnum. Unilever closed its south ice cream facility in 2015 and consolidated its operations into its remaining north plant in Sikeston.
Nestle Purina Pet Care produces Tidy Cats litter products at its more than 1.1 million-square-foot campus in Bloomfield. On Oct. 26, 2021, the company celebrated a $250 million expansion at its facilities in Stoddard County.
Mondi, an international packaging and paper group operates two local facilities, one in Jackson along Route 61, the other in Cape Girardeau County near Procter & Gamble.
Alan Wire makes copper and aluminum 600-volt wire and cable products for commercial, industrial and utility markets. Founder Alan Keenan operates the Sikeston firm with sons Jonathan and Scott.
Magnitude Seven Metals is one of the last aluminum smelters in the U.S. and is located in Marston, New Madrid County.
Delta Companies, headquartered in Cape Girardeau, is a provider of road construction materials, including aggregates; hot mix, cold mix and warm mix asphalt and asphalt emulsions.
Havco Wood Products, launched in 1978 with a Scott City sales office and production facilities in Cape Girardeau and Vonore, Tennessee. They make laminated oak, composite and fiber-reinforced flooring for van trailers, truck bodies and containers.
BioKyowa produces high quality amino acids for various applications, such as feed supplements, nutritional food supplements, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals in Scott City.
Buzzi Unicem has a Cape Girardeau cement plant. Opening in 1981, Buzzis cement is used primarily in the construction industry for roads, highways, bridges, in homes and building foundations.
Schaefers Electrical Enclosures has produced electrical enclosures and customized panels for nearly 40 years. The company relocated to Scott City from Advance, Missouri, in 2009. The boxes made by Schaefers protect wiring and other electrical components.
Tetra Pak is a Sikeston-based food processing and packaging solutions company.
A view of Missouri
Ted Abernathy, managing partner of Economic Leadership a consulting firm that provides strategic planning and analysis for governments, private and public companies, among others said manufacturing remains very strong in September 2023.
Abernathy makes special note of post-pandemic advances in the automotive industry in the Show Me State. In 2022, Ford announced a $95 million investment to start a third shift in Kansas City. General Motors also said last year it would invest $1 billion to build more midsize trucks at its assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri, taking advantage of state tax breaks and government incentives for job creation in the state.
Weve seen a manufacturing renaissance that is just going to get stronger as we move forward, Abernathy added.
Local Thoughts
Economist David Yaskewich, chairman of SEMOs Accounting, Economics and Finance department, is not as sanguine as Abernathy about the road ahead.
When I hear there is growth in manufacturing, Im a little skeptical of talk of a renaissance, said Yaskewich, who has been with SEMO for the past 12 years.
Im not surprised to hear of a recent increase in manufacturing output and employment because its been a strong economy. At the same time, I dont see a return to the old days of 20% of total employment being in manufacturing.
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Rob Gilligan also offers perspective on Abernathys rosy analysis.
I think were seeing some trends tied to manufacturing that probably reflect changes and dynamics within the industry, said Gilligan, a Kansas native who has headed Capes Chamber since April 2022.
Supply chain issues, transportation logistics especially overseas have gotten so much more expensive. Weve started seeing a bit of whats often referred to as reshoring of job opportunities too. The benefit of being in the Midwest is location makes things easier to reach. Manufacture on the West Coast and its costlier to reach the eastern U.S. Same thing going the other direction, said Gilligan.
Gilligan said he is impressed by the $2.8 billion commitment to rebuild Interstate 70 across Missouri, the largest road construction project in state history, which lawmakers approved in May 2023, and which Gov. Mike Parson made law with his subsequent signature.
This is a huge long-term opportunity, not just in terms of safety and reducing congestion but the potential for growth, because I-70 currently has such heavy traffic moving goods across Missouri. It needs constant reinvestment just to make ongoing repairs. Without this commitment, wed continue to spend money on a patchwork strategy, he said.
Gilligan said with the legislative investment in I-70, additional dollars from the state budget can now be freed up for lettered and farm-to-market routes, which are critical, especially in Southeast Missouri, where we produce so many agricultural goods and products, he said.
If Southeast Missouri is going to prosper in the future, manufacturing will be a big part of it.
Comments
-
Jackson mayor honored for community service at annual chamber banquetJackson Mayor Dwain Hahs became the 46th recipient of the R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet on Friday, Jan. 12. He said the award has special meaning to him because his...
-
-
Warming centers open for Cape Girardeau on MondayAs wind chill temperatures may reach below zero Monday, Jan. 15, there will be warming centers open for the public in Cape Girardeau. According to a United Way news release, The Salvation Army will open its doors for the public starting Monday and...
-
Rep. Burger announces bid for state Senate2Jamie Burger, a longtime Scott County commissioner and current representative in the state House, announced plans Friday to run for the Senate seat held by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder. The District 27 Senate district represents the counties of...
-
Wintry mix, blowing snow expected beginning around 3 p.m.The Cape Girardeau area is under a wind advisory through Friday night, and the National Weather Service is predicting an 80% chance of a wintry mix and patchy blowing snow beginning at around 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service....
-
Shooting at Hackberry streetShooting at 900 block of Hackberry Street leaves juvenile injured The Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD) responded to a shots fired call leading to one juvenile being taken to the hospital on Thursday, Jan. 11. According to a CGPD news release,...
-
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Jan 16., 2024City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Jan. 2. PUBLIC...
-
Crews battle blaze at Miner businessMINER, Mo. Multiple crews responded after a Scott County business caught fire late Friday, Jan. 12 in Miner. According to Capt. Nathan H. Rapert with Miner Police Department, at 7:44 p.m. Friday, crews were called to the scene of a fire at...
-
Dead woman's daughter provides context on mother's, suspect's relationshipThe daughter of a murdered Bollinger County woman described her mother as a person who was willing to help anyone, including the man who is alleged to have shot and killed her. Tina Skaggs died on Dec. 17 at her residence off Route Y in Bollinger...
-
Unique Cape Girardeau home boasts rich history, best view of river in the cityThe three-story house on 330 North Lorimier Street is a glamorous infusion of Cape Girardeau's past and present. The historic property contains stories of speakeasy parties, elaborate dinners, summer poolside gatherings and elegant weddings. It is a...
-
Mercy Hospital Southeast receives blessing3A Catholic blessing ceremony marked the official dedication of the new Mercy Southeast health system in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at Mercy Clinic Women's Health, 650 S. Mount Auburn Road. Bishop Edward...
-
NWS latest: Models vary widely on snow accumulation; current models trend lowerThe National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, on Thursday, Jan. 11, said the forecasting models for snow accumulation are trending down for the area Monday, Jan. 15. However, its prediction remains for up to 2 inches of rain Friday, Jan. 12....
-
Dawson Hollow will be bringing its indie folk rock sound to Scout HallA group of five siblings has many options to do things together. Instead of forming its own basketball team, the Link family decided a band was more its style. Thus, Dawson Hollow. Growing up with a musical mother who taught the siblings how to sing...
-
Did you know? 9 things to remember when bitterly cold weather arrivesSoutheast Missouri is no stranger to cold snaps. We've had spells of temps dipping below zero for as long as anyone can remember. Over the years, the Southeast Missourian has published many articles about what to do in such cold spells. In this...
-
Social runnings with the Missouri Running Company"There is a closeness about people who run together. We become better friends, better athletes and better women by the company we keep." -- Kristin Armstrong Savola, former professional road bicycle racer and three-time Olympic gold medalist, This...
-
Cedric The Entertainer coming to the Show Me Center in March3Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, for "A Night with Cedric The Entertainer", a comedy show to benefit Southeast Missouri State University. The event will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau....
-
Cape County commissioners prepare for winter weatherThe Cape Girardeau County Commission's regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 11, lasted just five minutes. The only item discussed and approved was a pay request of $373,350 to Sides Construction of Jackson. The request is for the county's emergency...
-
Weather could force Bollinger County Courthouse employees to work remotelyEmployees of the Bollinger County Circuit Clerk's Office have been instructed to work remotely when the County Commission closes the courthouse. Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis issued an administrative order Thursday, Jan. 11. "Whereas, it has...
-
Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration starts Thursday2The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration will start with an event Thursday, Jan. 11, leading up to the federal holiday Monday, Jan. 15, in Cape Girardeau. The day will also mark the 30th anniversary of the National Day of Service Act that...
-
NWS issues hazardous weather outlook4The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, expects plunging temperatures to create hazardous conditions in the coming days, with a possible chance for a couple of inches of snow Sunday night, Jan. 14, into Monday, Jan. 15. The area could...
-
Abbey Road Christian Church brings back pastor Rodger KiepeAbbey Road Christian Church in Cape Girardeau has welcomed back Rodger Kiepe as interim pastor. Kiepe is familiar with the area and congregation as he was at Abbey Road from 2004 until 2014 before traveling around the state doing ministry. He has...
-
Local advocate continues campaign against gun violence3Leslie Washington, an area survivor of domestic and gun violence, is on a mission to raise awareness for the sixth annual National Gun Violence Survivors Week. This year, it will be held from Monday, Jan. 22, to Friday, Jan. 26. It is normally held...
-
SEMO's River Campus announces spring season performancesSoutheast Missouri State University's River Campus will present many performances during its spring season. From theater and dance programs, such as the Winter Dance Collection and the "The Wizard of Oz", to musical events such as guest pianists and...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1-11-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Jan. 8, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
Most read 1/10/24Buck McNeely, producer of 'The Outdoorsman', dies at 636Buck McNeely, a local man who produced a popular outdoors television show, died Sunday, Jan. 7, according to a Facebook post authored by his son, Max McNeely. He was 63 years old. Buck McNeely's show appeared on more than 500 television stations in...
-
Most read 1/9/24Document: Bollinger County homicide victim found gripping knife; suspect invoked Biden statement2Weeks before Terry Allen is alleged to have shot and killed his neighbor, Tina L. Skaggs, he told a Bollinger County Sheriffs Office sergeant that he would kill Skaggs son if he ever saw him on his property again. He also invoked President Joe...
-
Most read 1/8/24Cape Splash fiscal year report shows $100,000 operational loss due to staffing shortage13A recent Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center 2023 fiscal year report showed a operating loss of $104,266.68 at the end of its 2022 season. The loss was attributed to losing 17 operating days because of a shortage in staff. Cape Splash's fiscal year...
-
Most read 1/8/24Something to smile about: Cape Girardeau dentistry wins national design award7The best-designed large dentist office in the country is right here in Cape Girardeau. It's not hyperbole. Owner and dentist Ross Bennett of Bennett Family Dentistry has the certificate from the American Dental Association (ADA) to prove it. His...
-
Former SEMO president Bill Stacy dies9Bill Stacy, 85, who was president of Southeast Missouri State University from 1979 to 1989, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. During his time at the university, the school experienced tremendous growth. Stacy ushered in the construction of the Show Me...
-
Cowboy Church celebrates 20th anniversary Sunday2Pastor Jim Matthews preaches with his cowboy hat on. That is just one of the many things that make the Cape County Cowboy Church a little different. Matthews said the Cowboy Church was founded 20 years ago on Jan. 4, 2004, with a mission to reach a...
-
Wilferth named CEO at Chateau Girardeau3Jimmy Wilferth, vice president of support services for Saint Francis Healthcare System, will become the new chief executive officer of Chateau Girardeau. Wilferth joins the retirement community's leadership after close to a decade at Saint Francis,...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.