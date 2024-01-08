Sponsored Content: The Latest in Hearing Aid Technology

-
Local News 1/9/24Document: Bollinger County homicide victim found gripping knife; suspect invoked Biden statementWeeks before Terry Allen is alleged to have shot and killed his neighbor, Tina L. Skaggs, he told a Bollinger County Sheriff's Office sergeant that he would kill Skaggs' son if he ever saw him on his property again. He also invoked President Joe...
Cape Splash fiscal year report shows $100,000 operational loss due to staffing shortage11A recent Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center 2023 fiscal year report showed a operating loss of $104,266.68 at the end of its 2022 season. The loss was attributed to losing 17 operating days because of a shortage in staff. Cape Splash's fiscal year...
Bootheel Bluegrass Festival brings 3 days of music later this monthBull and Tammy Harman will be continuing their annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival at the Bavarian Halle in Jackson. The festival is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18, through Saturday, Jan. 20. Bull Harman said the Bluegrass Festival brings people...
Cape Girardeau City Council to consider water main improvements for Century Casino HotelCape Girardeau City Council members will consider the acceptance of water main improvements for Century Casino Hotel during their regular meeting Monday, Jan. 8. The council will hold second and third readings of ordinances for vacating the city's...
Students give tips for attracting talent to area2When it comes to inspiring the next generation, who could give better advice than the next generation themselves? That was the prevailing line of thought during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly First Friday Coffee event Friday,...
Jackson man injured in one-vehicle crashA Jackson man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Jan. 6, in rural Cape Girardeau County. A state Highway Patrol report says John Crites, 38, was southbound on County Road 465 south of County Road 450 when the...
Bomb threat made to Malden schools Thursday afternoonMALDEN Police and bomb squad personnel responded to the Malden School District on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 4, after a bomb threat was made against the school on social media. The threat was found to be a false alarm, but students were evacuated to...
Former SEMO president Bill Stacy dies8Bill Stacy, 85, who was president of Southeast Missouri State University from 1979 to 1989, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. During his time at the university, the school experienced tremendous growth. Stacy ushered in the construction of the Show Me...
Cowboy Church celebrates 20th anniversary Sunday2Pastor Jim Matthews preaches with his cowboy hat on. That is just one of the many things that make the Cape County Cowboy Church a little different. Matthews said the Cowboy Church was founded 20 years ago on Jan. 4, 2004, with a mission to reach a...
Wilferth named CEO at Chateau Girardeau3Jimmy Wilferth, vice president of support services for Saint Francis Healthcare System, will become the new chief executive officer of Chateau Girardeau. Wilferth joins the retirement community's leadership after close to a decade at Saint Francis,...
Man arrested for alleged weapon violations3A Cape Girardeau man is facing four charges relating to allegations that he brandished a weapon then fired a shot randomly in the direction of potential victims Wednesday, Jan. 3. Witnesses told police they saw Savion Haley point the gun in their...
Fire takes two pets on corner of Fountain and Independence StreetTwo dogs were found dead in a house on the northwest corner of Fountain and Independence streets after Cape Girardeau emergency services responded to a fire on the morning of Friday, Jan. 5. Cape Girardeau Fire Department Capt. Bryan Stroer said the...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Jan. 8, 2024Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Jan, 8 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review Public hearings n A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation and zoning of...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1-8-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Jan. 4, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Commissioners updated on county projectsWork on several Cape Girardeau County projects is progressing as planned. During their meeting Thursday, Jan. 4, the county commissioners discussed updates on the 1908 courthouse, new jail and emergency operations center (EOC) construction...
CEO Ken Bateman sees bright future with Mercy acquisition7SoutheastHEALTH is now officially part of the Mercy organization. The acquisition process, which began in August, was completed Wednesday, Jan. 3, after the groups received all the necessary third-party approvals. Southeast Hospital in Cape...
Past, present City of Cape Girardeau civil workers remember Williams1Former City of Cape Girardeau housing assistance coordinator Steve Williams passed away Monday, Jan. 1. With his work on grants, Williams helped bring about the Cape Area Family Resource Center and also played a part in saving the Marquette building...
Did you know? 4 BBQ celebrities coming to When Pigs Fly contestIt is no surprise the barbecue season is considered "dead" during the winter months. It's cold outside, gets dark early and it's just too cold to go out and stand by a grill. That said, the Smokin Brothers wanted to change this and created an indoor...
Rachael Long finds place at PORCH as community initiatives manager1The PORCH Initiative finds its community initiatives manager in the form of Rachael Long. In her new position, Long will help people interested in PORCH's homeownership program and connect them with partners in real estate and lending and find...
MoDOT awards contract for Route K/Highway 25 roundabout project3Missouri Department of Transportation has awarded a contract for constructing a roundabout at the junction of Route K and Highway 25 near Gordonville in Cape Girardeau County. The $2.3 million contract was awarded Wednesday, Jan. 3, to Fronabarger...
Route P in Perry County reduced for shoulder workRoute P in Perry County -- from Route U to U.S. 61 near Perryville -- will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform shoulder work. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place daily from 7...
Local News 1/4/24Jackson school district shows huge gain in state report12Jackson School District scored 85.5% on the state annual performance report for the 2022-23 school year. That was an almost 10% increase over the previous year. The state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its report Dec....
Local News 1/4/24Historic Rose Garden undergoes name change as project finishes10Capaha Park's Rose Garden renovation is complete, and it has a new name. Along with a new look, the garden is now called Capaha Park Garden. City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Doug Gannon said the reason for the name change is...
Police: Perry County woman set fire to house with 3 cats inside, kicked jailer5A Perry County woman is accused of setting a house on fire with three cats still in the building and later kicking a jailer in the stomach. Rhonda Ann Zahner faces charges of second-degree arson, first-degree property damage and fourth-degree...
Document: Arrested Cape Girardeau County jailer said he pointed gun at victim; father refused to make written statement4A Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office employee who works in the county jail admitted to officers he pointed a gun at the victim after a physical altercation had occurred. Christopher N. Johnston was arrested following a skirmish on the afternoon...
Most read 1/2/24Cape Girardeau County jail employee faces weapon, domestic assault charges3A Cape Girardeau County jail employee was arrested as a result of a domestic altercation on New Years Eve, according to a news release issued by the sheriffs office. Christopher N. Johnston, an employee of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs...
Sponsored Content: The Latest in Hearing Aid Technology
Southwestern Hearing Centers recently opened their 31st clinic in Cape Girardeau Jan. 2. The three-generation, family-owned business was founded in 1947 in St. Louis. The Marino family prides themselves on providing the community with the highest level of service and care in hearing health.
I love fitting patients. Seeing their faces when you put hearing aids in their ears and they can hear for the first time in forever, and understanding their family members, its like going from black and white to color, Chief Operating Officer Cindy Marino-Barnett says. Its just an amazing, amazing feeling, because you can change somebodys life. And its not just the patient youre changing their familys life, because they want to communicate.
Marino-Barnett says hearing aids help with more than hearing: They also can help with balance, as well as comprehension and cognitive functions. She says people are sometimes misdiagnosed with dementia, when really, the issue is their hearing: Although they can hear, they cant understand what people are saying.
At Southwestern Hearing Centers, baseline hearing tests are free and take five to 10 minutes. Marino-Barnett says the average patient is between 40 and 60 years of age; its important to get a baseline hearing test around age 50.
Here, Marino-Barnett shares tips for getting the right fit in hearing aids, for patients who find through these tests they need some hearing help:
1. Understand your type of hearing loss.
The two parts of a hearing aid are the computer chip and the body style. There are many types of hearing loss, and the computer chip and body style must work together to address your specific type.
In order to be successful, you have to have the right body style and the right computer chip and the right person that knows how to program it, Marino-Barnett says. If youre fit properly with the correct body style you dont see them, Marino-Barnett continues. A hearing loss is so much more visible than a hearing aid.
2. Consider your lifestyle.
The activities you participate in determine what your hearing needs are. Todays hearing aids are light, and last for up to 50 hours on one charge. They are also waterproof. Bluetooth-enabled hearing aids connect to your cell phone, making hearing on the phone easier, since you can hear through both ears while talking on the phone.
Hearing aids can also adjust for background noise by turning the back microphone off, while the front microphone remains on; this way, you can hear the conversation youre having, while reducing the noise that is around you.
3. Work with a specialist who works with you.
If youve experienced hearing loss for years, you need to incrementally move toward better hearing. When you first start wearing hearing aids, your ears can be sensitive. Specialists at Southwestern Hearing Centers listen to what you are comfortable with and work together with you to achieve your best hearing.
Our hearing specialists and staff get to know each patient and are trained to listen and work with each patient and their family, Marino-Barnett says. No two ears, hearing loss or lifestyles are alike. We at Southwestern pride ourselves in working with each patient individually and providing the care each patient needs. Thats the true meaning of a family-owned business.
2917 Independence St.
Cape Girardeau