Christmas Tournament features good competition and special moments

-
Column (1/8/24)Three economic myths to put to rest this yearAs a new year dawns, it's customary to reflect on the past and set resolutions for the future. This year, let's resolve to greet three widespread claims with healthy doses of skepticism. The first dubious claim is that income inequality in the...
-
-
-
-
Securing border at home, defending our values globallyWith migrants now flooding our Southwestern border at a reported 10,000 seeking entry daily, it is essential that we take steps to crystallize a national immigration policy. Republicans insist that $74 billion in funds that the Biden administration...
-
Confession of a public-health expertThe public-health officials are getting around to admitting the fallibility of public-health officials. The former head of the National Institutes of Health during the pandemic and current science adviser to President Joe Biden, Francis Collins,...
-
-
Editorial (1/5/24)PORCH improving community one home at a timeThere is power in one, no matter if we're talking about votes or journey-beginning steps or persons changing the world. PORCH -- People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing -- is working toward improving Cape Girardeau, specifically south Cape,...
-
Editorial (1/4/24)SEMO's drone program is a point of distinction for the universityIn 1967, a movie character was giving a young man career advice. "The future is plastics," Mr. McGuire told Benjamin Braddock in "The Graduate". He was right. Plastic is ubiquitous in our world today, from the bottles containing water and soft...
-
Column (1/4/24)Free health insurance for migrants is lunacyAcross the globe, millions of people are on the move, defying borders and violating laws to escape poor countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, and break into rich countries. The United States is their No. 1 destination. The U.S. needs a...
-
Column (1/4/24)Haley's slavery gaffe is a rare misstep for a good politicianNikki Haley gave a bad answer to an easy question: What caused the Civil War? She replied with a word-salad on freedom and the role of government while failing to mention the word "slavery" at all. We don't need to dwell on why it was a bad answer....
-
-
-
Column (1/2/24)Choose to be an everyday hero in 2024Americans like a good heroic story, but not every individual is up to saving the world, not in the defining moment sort of way that plays out in our favorite books and on the movie screen. Simon Sinek likes to say that we've over-indexed on rugged...
-
Editorial (1/2/24)S.A.L.T. continues to provide a vehicle to connect senior citizens with law enforcementYou may have noticed photos in the newspaper recently or online showcasing an event hosted by S.A.L.T., an acronym for Seniors And Lawmen Together. The organization held its annual Christmas party at the Cape Girardeau Eagles No. 3775. The festive...
-
Letter (12/30/23)Thank you to Southeast MissourianThe Southeast Missourian is to be congratulated for your continued efforts to "report" the news and not "make" the news. You have earned my trust and confidence in your efforts in reporting local, state, national and global news. I pray for your...
-
-
Editorial (12/28/23)Editorial: Lynwood providing important ministry, support through AccessMany churches and faith-based organizations provide important ministries covering the spectrum of ages and life experiences. One we've written about before in the Southeast Missourian is Access Ministry at Lynwood Baptist Church, an effort that...
-
Editorial (12/26/23)Editorial: Ring in the new year with Scout Hall concertAfter we gather up all the wrapping paper and boxes, finish off the turkey and ham leftovers and put off taking down the tree and decorations for another week or maybe two, a question begins to form. What to do to ring in the new year? We have a fun...
-
-
Editorial (12/22/23)The Christmas Story, according to St. LukeMerry Christmas, everyone. As is tradition, the Southeast Missourian publishes the biblical Christmas story. It is a simple story, but the birth in a stable some 2,000 years ago changed the world. We share the story from the Gospel according to St....
-
Editorial (12/20/23)Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament tips off TuesdayIs it possible for one sporting event to capture the intense rivalries of the NFL, Cinderella possibilities of March Madness and exuberance of the Little League World Series at the same time? Yes. Yes, it is. The annual Southeast Missourian...
-
-
Editorial (12/18/23)Consider charitable giving as the year comes to a closeThe end of the year is an important period for not-for-profits that benefit from charitable giving. Many individuals and business will make donations to their favorite charities, ranging from churches and other faith-based organizations to...
-
-
Editorial (12/15/23)Congratulations to the newest SEMO graduatesAbout 850 people will have something extra to celebrate this holiday season -- receiving a degree from Southeast Missouri State University at the school's fall commencement ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 16. Of the group, 580 will receive undergraduate...
Christmas Tournament features good competition and special moments
The Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is a special tradition. Big schools and small schools. Players competing on the Show Me Center hardwood. Friends and families enjoying the Christmas break to take in four days of hoops. Plus, the tournament features some pretty good competition and always a special moment or two.
The 2023 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament was no exception.
The 79th annual edition came down to two rival schools in the championship game: Cape Central and Jackson. The Tigers were led in scoring by Tyseandre' Edwards (20 points) and Jaydon Reynolds (19 points) and left no doubt in their 75-48 win and a second consecutive Christmas Tournament title over a very good Jackson team.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame won a third-place game over Charleston. Kelly secured a fifth-place victory over Scott City. And Scott County Central won the seventh-place consolation game over Bell City.
The feel good moment of the tournament came early when Leopold's Caleb Rosanna scored against Oak Ridge in a first-round game. With Oak Ridge firmly ahead, Leopold entered Rosanna into the game for the possible scoring opportunity. Rosanna is a team manager-turned-player who has Down syndrome. Leopold coach Gary Poyner said Rosanna comes to practice every day and does all the drills.
"For him to have the opportunity to get out here on this big floor and get out here and play is one of those moments as a coach that's that's special. It's one of those things that you remember through your whole coaching career," Poyner said.
Credit to Leopold for finding an opportunity for Rosanna to see playing time and to Oak Ridge for knowing the moment.
Special thanks to all the volunteers, organizers, sponsors, players and officials for making this year's tournament a wonderful experience. A special word of appreciation to tournament director Matt Asher.
If you missed any of the action or just want to relive the tournament's best moments, check out our coverage at www.semissourian.com/Christmas. You can also view the livestream of Day 4 on the www.Semoball.com Facebook page.
We're already looking forward to next year's Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.