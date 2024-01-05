-
PORCH improving community one home at a time
There is power in one, no matter if we're talking about votes or journey-beginning steps or persons changing the world.
PORCH -- People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing -- is working toward improving Cape Girardeau, specifically south Cape, one home at a time.
With that goal in mind, PORCH officials have purchased four properties in the city, three on South Pacific Street and one on South Ellis Street.
"We were looking for homes that needed to be cared for. Homes that needed to be revitalized, renovated and rebuilt," PORCH executive director Tameka Randle said.
The group is paying to rehabilitate these homes and recruit first-time homebuyers to purchase them. Proceeds from the home sales will fund future purchases and rehabs.
The group's first rejuvenated home, 1143 S. Pacific St., is now up for sale. Gutting and basically rebuilding the home took three months. Perez Home Construction served as the contractor for the project, and workers diligently completed their tasks, even putting in hours on Thanksgiving Day. Rehabbing the first home involved transforming it from the ground up. Workers rebuilt the basement, moved the kitchen and a bedroom, added a half-bathroom, replaced windows and installed a new air-conditioning unit.
Now, the home needs an owner.
"One of our goals is to sell the home to an owner-occupant -- someone who will live here and have pride in it," PORCH community initiatives manager Rachael Long said.
"Our biggest thing is to help people become homeowners here in south Cape ... and to help people come into generational wealth," Randle added.
PORCH is helping potential buyers navigate the system by working with partners to assist with closing costs, down payments and inspections.
Their efforts are helping people in tangible ways, helping them build their lives in their own homes.
We can't think of many better ways to invest in our community than that.
To learn more about PORCH -- and to get involved in their efforts -- visit capeporch.org.
