CFO opens rural community-building grant program

Commissioners updated on county projectsWork on several Cape Girardeau County projects is progressing as planned. During their meeting Thursday, Jan. 4, the county commissioners discussed updates on the 1908 courthouse, new jail and emergency operations center (EOC) construction...
CEO Ken Bateman sees bright future with Mercy acquisition5SoutheastHEALTH is now officially part of the Mercy organization. The acquisition process, which began in August, was completed Wednesday, Jan. 3, after the groups received all the necessary third-party approvals. Southeast Hospital in Cape...
Past, present City of Cape Girardeau civil workers remember Williams1Former City of Cape Girardeau housing assistance coordinator Steve Williams passed away Monday, Jan. 1. With his work on grants, Williams helped bring about the Cape Area Family Resource Center and also played a part in saving the Marquette building...
Did you know? 4 BBQ celebrities coming to When Pigs Fly contestIt is no surprise the barbecue season is considered "dead" during the winter months. It's cold outside, gets dark early and it's just too cold to go out and stand by a grill. That said, the Smokin Brothers wanted to change this and created an indoor...
Rachael Long finds place at PORCH as community initiatives manager1The PORCH Initiative finds its community initiatives manager in the form of Rachael Long. In her new position, Long will help people interested in PORCH's homeownership program and connect them with partners in real estate and lending and find...
MoDOT awards contract for Route K/Highway 25 roundabout projectMissouri Department of Transportation has awarded a contract for constructing a roundabout at the junction of Route K and Highway 25 near Gordonville in Cape Girardeau County. The $2.3 million contract was awarded Wednesday, Jan. 3, to Fronabarger...
Route P in Perry County reduced for shoulder workRoute P in Perry County -- from Route U to U.S. 61 near Perryville -- will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform shoulder work. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place daily from 7...
Jackson school district shows huge gain in state report12Jackson School District scored 85.5% on the state annual performance report for the 2022-23 school year. That was an almost 10% increase over the previous year. The state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its report Dec....
Historic Rose Garden undergoes name change as project finishes10Capaha Park's Rose Garden renovation is complete, and it has a new name. Along with a new look, the garden is now called Capaha Park Garden. City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Doug Gannon said the reason for the name change is...
Jackson aldermen approve body cams1The Jackson Board of Aldermen authorized agreements for police body cameras and civic center construction during its Tuesday, Jan. 2, meeting. The board accepted a $144,778.50 bid from Fronabarger Concreters of Oak Ridge for the city's Civic Center...
Did You Know? Ways to stay active2The New Year has started and so have our New Year's resolutions. One of the most common resolutions people make is to be more active or to lose weight. If you choose a resolution such as this and want to keep it, here are some great ways to stay...
Missouri legislators hope to fully lift felony drug ban from food assistance program2A decade ago, Missouri lawmakers passed legislation that was celebrated as lifting the lifetime ban from food stamp benefits for people with a drug felony on their record. But that legislation created a host of restrictions and requirements to be...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1-4-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 28, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
When Pigs Fly indoor barbecue contest returns to Cape GirardeauFor the fourth year, the Smokin Brothers are bringing the barbecue indoors. The Cape Girardeau-based wood-pellet grill manufacturer is sponsoring the When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Show Me Center in...
Police: Perry County woman set fire to house with 3 cats inside, kicked jailer5A Perry County woman is accused of setting a house on fire with three cats still in the building and later kicking a jailer in the stomach. Rhonda Ann Zahner faces charges of second-degree arson, first-degree property damage and fourth-degree...
Document: Arrested Cape Girardeau County jailer said he pointed gun at victim; father refused to make written statement4A Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office employee who works in the county jail admitted to officers he pointed a gun at the victim after a physical altercation had occurred. Christopher N. Johnston was arrested following a skirmish on the afternoon...
SB I-55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape Girardeau counties impacted for signage workSouthbound Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry and Cape Girardeau counties will have reduced shoulders while contractor crews install new signage on the right of way. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work...
Programs to help keep New Year's resolutions happening in Cape GirardeauA common New Year's resolution is to start eating healthier and exercising more frequently, and local organizations have programs that aim to help people keep with it. The Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 Clark Ave., is launching a special series...
Cape Girardeau County jail employee faces weapon, domestic assault charges3A Cape Girardeau County jail employee was arrested as a result of a domestic altercation on New Years Eve, according to a news release issued by the sheriffs office. Christopher N. Johnston, an employee of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs...
Caruthersville man dies in Charleston shooting early New Year's DayCHARLESTON Police are investigating the shooting death of a Caruthersville man early New Year's Day in Charleston. About 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, the Charleston Department of Public Safety was notified a person had been shot in the 500 block of West...
Most read 12/30/23An Italian, a Latina and a mechanic walk into a building ...2I wish I had a good punchline to go along with the headline, but this is simply the true story of how my recent visit to Mario and Angela's Italian Eatery in Jackson unfolded. If you're local, you've probably been nostalgically awaiting the return...
Local News 12/30/23Leaders We Lost in 2023: Betty HearnesSoutheast Missouri lost both a political leader and a beloved musician and public servant Dec. 19 with the passing of Betty Hearnes. She served as first lady of the state of Missouri from 1965 to 1973 while her husband, Warren E. Hearnes, served as...
Local News 12/30/23Leaders We Lost in 2023: Maurice SandfortMaurice Sandfort, known as Moe, enjoyed a long career in banking and community involvement before passing away Nov. 26. Sandfort held the position of president at multiple banks throughout his career, but he also served on the boards of Saint...
Most read 12/30/23Egg-processing facility to take Tyson Foods' place in Dexter5Two months after Tyson Foods executives shuttered their chicken processing facility in Dexter, Missouri, it will be home to a new tenant. On Friday, Dec. 29, Cal-Maine Foods announced a $13 million investment to create an egg-processing facility at...
Most read 12/29/23Tennessee woman charged with assault following Cape County crash1A Memphis, Tennessee, woman was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Wednesday, Dec. 27, on four felony charges, including two charges of endangering the welfare of a child following a two-vehicle traffic wreck on Interstate 55 near the 116-mile...
Most read 12/29/23Woman pleads guilty in murder of developmentally disabled manHeather Watson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for her role in the killing of Josh Taylor, a 32-year-old developmentally disabled man. Taylor was found by Bollinger...
CFO opens rural community-building grant program
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is accepting applications for the Coover Regional Vibrant Communities Grant Program. The CFO is administering this program on behalf of the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation, a private foundation managed by Commerce Trust Company.
With a total of $220,000 available, the programs goal is to address the epidemic of loneliness and social isolation by creating meaningful ways to connect people with their communities. Possible projects would connect neighbors, promote participation in social and community groups, help K-12 students establish social skills, or generate community-building opportunities for high-risk populations.
Eligible organizations outside of Springfield and Greene County, but within the CFO service area, are encouraged to apply. This includes rural Missouri south of the Missouri River and outside the metro areas of St. Louis and Kansas City.
Agencies can find more information and begin the application process at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. Applications must be submitted by 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.
Julia Dorothy Coover, a 30-year Commerce employee, founded the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation in 1992 to honor her husbands memory. The Coover Charitable Foundation has awarded nearly $8 million in grants to benefit the Ozarks since its partnership with the CFO began in 2001.
Based in Springfield with offices in Cape Girardeau and West Plains, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the regions largest public charitable foundation serving donors, nonprofit partners and 54 regional affiliate foundations including the Cape Area Community Foundation with assets totaling $427 million as of June 30, 2023. The CFOs mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone in central and southern Missouri through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership.
