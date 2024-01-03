Walmart presents Valerie Wondrick awards for Shop with a Hero

Cape Girardeau Walmart Supercenter associate Valerie Wondrick was recognized recently by the District Walmart Team with two awards. Store Manager Tim Spinks presented her with the "Community Champion" pin for her contribution to Cape as coordinator of the "Shop with a Hero" event at the store. She also received the District's "Super Hero" pin from Kathleen Reed as the Market Co-ordinator who stated Wondrick was a "Super Hero behind the scenes to all the kids over the years that she has gone over and beyond to help." Adding to the presentations was Brad Shackleford, District Market Manager, who praised Wondrick as someone who stands out as having the personal drive to do what she does for the community. "Cape Girardeau is there for us whether for cash donations or food coupons for the kids," she acknowledged as part of the reason the event is a success every year.