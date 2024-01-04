SEMO's drone program is a point of distinction for the university

-
Column (1/4/24)Free health insurance for migrants is lunacyAcross the globe, millions of people are on the move, defying borders and violating laws to escape poor countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, and break into rich countries. The United States is their No. 1 destination. The U.S. needs a...
-
Column (1/4/24)Haley's slavery gaffe is a rare misstep for a good politicianNikki Haley gave a bad answer to an easy question: What caused the Civil War? She replied with a word-salad on freedom and the role of government while failing to mention the word "slavery" at all. We don't need to dwell on why it was a bad answer....
-
-
-
Choose to be an everyday hero in 2024Americans like a good heroic story, but not every individual is up to saving the world, not in the defining moment sort of way that plays out in our favorite books and on the movie screen. Simon Sinek likes to say that we've over-indexed on rugged...
-
-
Editorial (1/2/24)S.A.L.T. continues to provide a vehicle to connect senior citizens with law enforcementYou may have noticed photos in the newspaper recently or online showcasing an event hosted by S.A.L.T., an acronym for Seniors And Lawmen Together. The organization held its annual Christmas party at the Cape Girardeau Eagles No. 3775. The festive...
-
A look at the 2024 budget for the City of JacksonAs part of the December Jackson Board of Aldermen regular meeting, a public hearing was held on the 2024 City of Jackson budget. After the hearing, the board approved next year's budget. The 2024 budget is a solid budget built on realistic revenue...
-
Keeping our promises to the American peopleHappy New Year! This is a time where we reflect on the last 12 months and look ahead to what's in store for the upcoming year. Whether it's the economy or the border, Americans have faced crisis after crisis ever since President Joe Biden took...
-
Letter (12/30/23)Thank you to Southeast MissourianThe Southeast Missourian is to be congratulated for your continued efforts to "report" the news and not "make" the news. You have earned my trust and confidence in your efforts in reporting local, state, national and global news. I pray for your...
-
Mazi Melesa Pilip: A fantastic Republican to replace George SantosA special election will be held in New York's 3rd Congressional District on Feb. 13 to replace George Santos, world-class conman, who Republicans recently expelled on ethics charges. Republicans have picked a uniquely exciting candidate to run for...
-
-
Column (12/29/23)Stop funding the 'Rights for Migrants' legal scamAs a record number of migrants invade the U.S., wreaking pain on New York City and other communities, one group is winning big-time: the public advocacy lawyers. Their business is to constantly sue to win more so-called rights for migrants. Rights...
-
Editorial (12/28/23)Editorial: Lynwood providing important ministry, support through AccessMany churches and faith-based organizations provide important ministries covering the spectrum of ages and life experiences. One we've written about before in the Southeast Missourian is Access Ministry at Lynwood Baptist Church, an effort that...
-
Editorial (12/26/23)Editorial: Ring in the new year with Scout Hall concertAfter we gather up all the wrapping paper and boxes, finish off the turkey and ham leftovers and put off taking down the tree and decorations for another week or maybe two, a question begins to form. What to do to ring in the new year? We have a fun...
-
-
Editorial (12/22/23)The Christmas Story, according to St. LukeMerry Christmas, everyone. As is tradition, the Southeast Missourian publishes the biblical Christmas story. It is a simple story, but the birth in a stable some 2,000 years ago changed the world. We share the story from the Gospel according to St....
-
Editorial (12/20/23)Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament tips off TuesdayIs it possible for one sporting event to capture the intense rivalries of the NFL, Cinderella possibilities of March Madness and exuberance of the Little League World Series at the same time? Yes. Yes, it is. The annual Southeast Missourian...
-
-
Editorial (12/18/23)Consider charitable giving as the year comes to a closeThe end of the year is an important period for not-for-profits that benefit from charitable giving. Many individuals and business will make donations to their favorite charities, ranging from churches and other faith-based organizations to...
-
-
Editorial (12/15/23)Congratulations to the newest SEMO graduatesAbout 850 people will have something extra to celebrate this holiday season -- receiving a degree from Southeast Missouri State University at the school's fall commencement ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 16. Of the group, 580 will receive undergraduate...
-
Editorial (12/13/23)Thanks to those who make season brighter for allThis time of year is well known for phrases wishing someone else a festive, joyous holiday season. Today, another phrase comes to mind because we're thinking of special people ... Those who ring a bell as they stand beside a Salvation Army kettle....
-
Editorial (12/11/23)Christmas Church Tour celebrates the beauty of the seasonFor many of us, some of our favorite memories involve our family and friends at our church for a special Christmas Eve or Christmas Day service. Poinsettias. Tinseled trees. A manger. Red. Gold. Silver. And the carols. "Oh, Holy Night". "Noel"....
-
SEMO's drone program is a point of distinction for the university
In 1967, a movie character was giving a young man career advice.
"The future is plastics," Mr. McGuire told Benjamin Braddock in "The Graduate".
He was right.
Plastic is ubiquitous in our world today, from the bottles containing water and soft drinks to the packaging that protects our food to our vehicles and household items.
A modern-day Mr. McGuire might point the young Braddock in another direction.
"The future is drones."
A decade ago, unmanned drones were toys. People flew them around their backyard before crashing them into a tree.
Then, drone makers got serious. The expensive aircraft came with gimble-equipped cameras to take photos and record video from above. Quality improved exponentially, and toys became serious tools.
A cottage industry of specialized drone-making sprouted, with do-it-yourselfers building incredibly fast, nimble machines and competing around the world to see whose went the fastest around intricately complex courses.
Today, more than a few industries are deploying drones in various ways.
Real estate firms give potential buyers a bird's-eye view of rural acreage.
Energy companies inspect pipelines and power lines remotely.
News-gathering organizations show viewers what's going on in real time.
Drones are everywhere these days. We saw them used at the Old Town Cape Christmas tree lighting event, at a wreck scene along the interstate and at Southeast Missouri State University football games.
In the future, drones will take over many of today's delivery services -- groceries, packages, takeout.
And somebody will have to fly them, repair them, build and/or customize them.
Enter, SEMO's participation in the Federal Aviation Administration's Unmanned Aircraft Systems Collegiate Training Initiative Program.
The program identifies institutions of higher learning that provide curriculum on unmanned aircraft training. That training includes flight practice, maintenance, safety and study of federal policies regarding the aircraft.
Through SEMO's academic program, students can earn an associate or bachelor's degree (a minor is also available)
Andrew Chronister is coordinator of SEMO's Unmanned Aircraft Systems program. He recently explained that there are more drone-piloting jobs available than there are qualified pilots.
"Many people are unaware of the shortage of unmanned aircraft pilots in the industry today. Southeast has continuously updated the program to meet industry needs. The result is a program that not only prepares students for careers in the UAS industry but prepares them to become leaders in the industry," he said.
SEMO is the only university in Missouri to offer a bachelor's degree in UAS. The program should become a unique draw for the university.
We congratulate SEMO on its vision to enter into the FAA program. Students who finish the program will find themselves at the front of a growing career field.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.