CFO scholarships now open for application

When Pigs Fly indoor barbecue contest returns to Cape GirardeauFor the fourth year, the Smokin Brothers are bringing the barbecue indoors. The Cape Girardeau-based wood-pellet grill manufacturer is sponsoring the When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Show Me Center in...
Police: Perry County woman set fire to house with 3 cats inside, kicked jailer4A Perry County woman is accused of setting a house on fire with three cats still in the building and later kicking a jailer in the stomach. Rhonda Ann Zahner faces charges of second-degree arson, first-degree property damage and fourth-degree...
Document: Arrested Cape Girardeau County jailer said he pointed gun at victim; father refused to make written statement1A Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office employee who works in the county jail admitted to officers he pointed a gun at the victim after a physical altercation had occurred. Christopher N. Johnston was arrested following a skirmish on the afternoon...
SB I-55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape Girardeau counties impacted for signage workSouthbound Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry and Cape Girardeau counties will have reduced shoulders while contractor crews install new signage on the right of way. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work...
Programs to help keep New Year's resolutions happening in Cape GirardeauA common New Year's resolution is to start eating healthier and exercising more frequently, and local organizations have programs that aim to help people keep with it. The Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 Clark Ave., is launching a special series...
Cape Girardeau County jail employee faces weapon, domestic assault charges3A Cape Girardeau County jail employee was arrested as a result of a domestic altercation on New Years Eve, according to a news release issued by the sheriffs office. Christopher N. Johnston, an employee of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs...
Caruthersville man dies in Charleston shooting early New Year's DayCHARLESTON Police are investigating the shooting death of a Caruthersville man early New Year's Day in Charleston. About 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, the Charleston Department of Public Safety was notified a person had been shot in the 500 block of West...
Most read 12/30/23An Italian, a Latina and a mechanic walk into a building ...2I wish I had a good punchline to go along with the headline, but this is simply the true story of how my recent visit to Mario and Angela's Italian Eatery in Jackson unfolded. If you're local, you've probably been nostalgically awaiting the return...
Leaders We Lost in 2023: Betty HearnesSoutheast Missouri lost both a political leader and a beloved musician and public servant Dec. 19 with the passing of Betty Hearnes. She served as first lady of the state of Missouri from 1965 to 1973 while her husband, Warren E. Hearnes, served as...
Leaders We Lost in 2023: Maurice SandfortMaurice Sandfort, known as Moe, enjoyed a long career in banking and community involvement before passing away Nov. 26. Sandfort held the position of president at multiple banks throughout his career, but he also served on the boards of Saint...
Mall project, health care, natural disasters among top stories in region for 2023The top news stories in Southeast Missouri included both progress and tragedy in 2023. Here is a review of some of the top stories covered by the Southeast Missourian, in no particular order. One of Southeast Missouri's biggest news stories of 2023...
Egg-processing facility to take Tyson Foods' place in Dexter5Two months after Tyson Foods executives shuttered their chicken processing facility in Dexter, Missouri, it will be home to a new tenant. On Friday, Dec. 29, Cal-Maine Foods announced a $13 million investment to create an egg-processing facility at...
SEMO starts partnership with St. George's for pre-med, pre-vet students7Southeast Missouri State University and St. George's University (SGU), located in Grenada in the West Indies, entered an agreement this month to create a pipeline to medical and veterinarian studies for students. After completing four years of...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Jan 2, 2024City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Dec. 18....
Cape Girardeau man, 20, faces two charges of sex crimes involving minor2A Cape Girardeau man is facing two charges involving sexual acts with a minor. Ari Yoel Cobix-Zacateco, 20, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 27, with the Class E felonies of fourth-degree child molestation of a child less than 17 years old and sexual...
County commissioners approve ordinance to help solar project4The Cape Girardeau County Commission approved an ordinance during its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 28, to help the Lutesville Solar Project in the southern part of the county. The ordinance reads that the county can issue its taxable industrial...
Cape Girardeau Public Library says no pornographic or obscene materials in collection12The Cape Girardeau Public Library doubled down on its message that there are no pornographic or obscene materials in its collection. The library issued a statement Wednesday, Dec. 27, saying it is fully compliant with all state laws regarding...
Tennessee woman charged with assault following Cape County crash1A Memphis, Tennessee, woman was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Wednesday, Dec. 27, on four felony charges, including two charges of endangering the welfare of a child following a two-vehicle traffic wreck on Interstate 55 near the 116-mile...
Woman pleads guilty in murder of developmentally disabled manHeather Watson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for her role in the killing of Josh Taylor, a 32-year-old developmentally disabled man. Taylor was found by Bollinger...
Fire damages home in Cape Girardeau1A fire Wednesday night, Dec. 27, extensively damaged a home at 915 Hickory St. in Cape Girardeau. The owner of the home, alerted by smoke detectors, called 911 at 8:30 p.m., and was not injured. The fire was contained in about 45 minutes. The damage...
Leaders We Lost in 2023: Miki GudermuthA Southeast Missouri trailblazer for those with disabilities died Sept. 6. MaryAnn "Miki" Gudermuth founded SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence in 1993, where she served as executive director. Gudermuth was diagnosed with polio as a baby and...
Leaders We Lost in 2023: John KeusenkothenJohn Joseph Keusenkothen, former president and CEO of Saint Francis Medical Center, died Nov. 9. Keusenkothen, known as John K. by staff, worked at Saint Francis for 23 years, starting as controller, then financial administrator. He retired as the...
Local News 12/28/23Cape Girardeau County Commission rejects medical examiner proposal6The Cape Girardeau County Commission rejected the sole proposal it received for a medical examiner during its Thursday, Dec. 28, meeting. We reviewed the proposal, Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said of the response it received from Cape...
Most read 12/27/23Museum exhibit features story of Cheryl Scherer, missing since '792A Benton, Missouri, man and Cape Girardeau woman are hoping a new museum exhibit will bring increased awareness for their missing sister. Anthony Scherer and Diane Scherer-Morris were 17 and 14 years old, respectively, when their sister Cheryl...
Most read 12/27/23Business application for Cape Girardeau ice cream shop receivedThe City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department received an application to open a new ice cream parlor downtown. On Dec. 21, Dawn and Michael Kirby applied to open Victoria's Creamery at 137 Main St. The two Cape Girardeans also own...
CFO scholarships now open for application
Students can now apply for $1.7 million in scholarships administered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. By completing the CFOs new universal application, students can more efficiently apply for scholarship opportunities. Students can begin the process at cfozarks.org/applyforscholarships.
The universal application is a comprehensive online form with a series of questions unique to each student. Based on their responses, the universal application will pair students with the scholarship opportunities for which they qualify. The new system will save students time while identifying scholarships they might not have known about.
In addition to scholarships for graduating seniors, the CFO has opportunities for current college students and students attending technical or graduate programs. Amounts range from $200 to $10,000, with many scholarships renewable for two to four years.
The CFO holds about 480 scholarship funds that will provide about 900 scholarships for the 202425 school year, including several for students in southeast Missouri. Scholarship funds are established by individuals, families or organizations with a wide range of intentions, such as supporting students who graduate from the donors alma mater or pursue a certain field of study.
Information about the CFOs scholarship opportunities and application process is available at cfozarks.org/scholarships.
Were excited for students to use the new universal application, said Beth Hersh, the CFOs director of scholarships. With so many scholarship opportunities established by generous donors, were grateful to offer a system that can easily tailor the process to each student.
Applications will close for most CFO scholarships on Sunday, March 24. For more information, contact Beth Hersh at bhersh@cfozarks.org, or call 417-864-6199.
Based in Springfield with offices in Cape Girardeau and West Plains, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the regions largest public charitable foundation serving donors, nonprofit partners and 54 regional affiliate foundations including the Cape Area Community Foundation with assets totaling $427 million as of June 30, 2023. The CFOs mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone in central and southern Missouri through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership.
