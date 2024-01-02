S.A.L.T. continues to provide a vehicle to connect senior citizens with law enforcement

Editorial

You may have noticed photos in the newspaper recently or online showcasing an event hosted by S.A.L.T., an acronym for Seniors And Lawmen Together. The organization held its annual Christmas party at the Cape Girardeau Eagles No. 3775. The festive gathering is one of three events the organization holds each year to connect the area's senior adults with local law enforcement.

S.A.L.T. member and organization champion Doug Austin wrote about the organization in the December edition of The Best Years. Austin shared that the organization started as the dream of the late Cape Girardeau assistant police chief Roger Fields who sought to establish an advisory council consisting of senior citizens and law enforcement personnel in the county.

Along with the Christmas gathering, S.A.L.T. hosts a ceremony for fallen officers in May and its Senior Information Day in September.

"Rarely will you find the level of cooperation we have in Cape Girardeau County from all four of these law enforcement agencies, including the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office led by Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, the Cape Girardeau Police Department led by Chief Wes Blair, the Jackson Police Department led by Chief James Humphrey and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E led by Captain Jason Cluver," Austin wrote.

Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair recently finished his two-year term as the organization's president. Jackson's assistant chief of police Alex Broch will serve as president during 2024 and 2025.

Credit to S.A.L.T. for providing a vehicle for connecting Cape Girardeau County's senior citizen's with law enforcement, important information and enjoyable social experiences. It's certainly gained momentum over the years. It's also a good opportunity for law enforcement to engage with the community in a positive way. Here's to more success in the new year.