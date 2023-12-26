Prayer 12-26-23

More to explore
Local News 12/26/23John Keusenkothen: principled leader3When John Joseph Keusenkothen passed away Nov. 9, 2023, the 92-year-old Cape Girardean left behind more than just five children, 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. "John K.", as he was affectionately known, left behind a legacy worth...
Local News 12/26/23Children reflect on Christmas, share its meaning1SIKESTON, Mo. -- As The Christian Academy celebrated the Christmas season with their final week of school before their break, some students expressed their personal thoughts on the meaning of holiday, excitement for the season and even their wish...
Jaycees' holiday programs serve more than 1,100Holiday charitable programs sponsored by Cape Girardeau Jaycees and supported by the generosity of area residents and grant funding provided toys, food and clothing for more than 1,000 children and senior citizens. Tiffany Brosey, who chairs the...
Cape native becomes host of landscaping competition show1Tyler Banken is the co-host of "Backyarding", a landscape competition show on The Design Network. Banken built-up his own business designing multimillion-dollar landscapes in Los Angeles, but he was born and raised in Cape Girardeau. Banken started...
Southeast Missourian to have special holiday production schedule9The Southeast Missourian will have a special production schedule because of the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays. The schedule through Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6-7, will be: n Monday, Dec. 25 -- no publication; n Tuesday, Dec. 26 -- e-edition...
SEMO announces largest comprehensive Capital Campaign in university's historyDonations will fund projects in academics, technology, facilities and athletics "Change is coming." You saw them: The yard signs around Southeast Missouri State University's campus introduced the comprehensive campaign that will fund projects to...
Photo Gallery 12/23/23Yule Log Cabin
PORCH Pacific Project renovates first house1The PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing) initiative is looking to rebuild southern Cape Girardeau one family and one home at a time. In the case of the new Pacific Project, it's a literal interpretation of the goal. The community...
Remembering 1949 tornado in Cape Girardeau3Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau and former lieutenant governor of Missouri gave a presentation Wednesday, Dec. 20, to the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club about a tornado that struck the city May 21, 1949. Kinder showed photos of the aftermath and said...
Advance man charged with alleged sex crimes; warrant served2An Advance, Missouri, man was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Thursday, Dec. 21, on child sex charges and other alleged crimes stemming from allegations from June 2022. Joshua Michael Leggett, 38, had been previously serving time in the...
Last minute Christmas gift ideas books written by local authors4Looking for some last-minute Christmas gift ideas? Here is a list of recent books by local authors from Southeast Missouri. Mark Bliss, Cape Girardeau City Council member and former Southeast Missourian reporter, released the second installment of...
Jackson man in custody on kidnapping chargeA Jackson man was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Wednesday, Dec. 20, on charges of second-degree kidnapping and third-degree domestic assault. Michael Tinsley, 42, was charged after allegedly striking a victim, and placing furniture in front...
Judge sets $40,000 bond in child abuse case8Associate Circuit Judge Frank Miller has set a $40,000 cash-only bond for an Advance, Missouri, woman accused of two felonies related to the abuse of a child. Tamera Carroll, 43, was charged with abuse or neglect of a child, and second-degree...
Man charged in shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex8A man has been charged in connection with a Monday, Dec. 18, shooting in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has charged Anthony Clarence Conner with first- degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, felony unlawful...
Cape Girardeau Public Schools among many districts in state showing drop in performance scores30Missouri's 2023 Annual Performance Report showed that 70% of districts had a lower score for the 2022-23 school year than the previous year. The report showed Cape Girardeau Public Schools scoring 71.2% of possible points this year compared to 74.9%...
Jackson aldermen approve annual budget1The Jackson Board of Aldermen approved the city's 2024 budget during its regular meeting Monday, Dec. 18. The board increased compensation for city employees by raising rates for trash services, as well as the minimum charge for electric, sewer and...
Cape City Council OKs property measures for casino hotel project1At their meeting Monday, Dec. 18, Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the first reading of two ordinances related to an under-construction hotel at Century Casino Cape Girardeau. The easements relate to utilities at the site at 720 N. Main...
First-degree murder charge filed in shooting death of Bollinger County womanThe Bollinger County Sheriffs Office announced first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in connection to the death of a Gipsy, Missouri, woman. Tina L. Skaggs died as the result of gunshot wounds Saturday, Dec. 16...
Railroad crossing closures scheduled in Perry CountyStarting on Tuesday, Dec. 19, BNSF Railway began closing its railroad crossings on state routes C, E, M and H in Perry County, Missouri, in order to perform routine track maintenance. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news...
Most read 12/19/23Cape Girardeau City Council moves forward with property tax increase for public safety employees28Cape Girardeau City Council members moved forward Monday, Dec. 18, with putting a measure before voters to increase pay and benefits for the city's police and fire department personnel. By votes of 6-1 with Tameka Randle casting each dissenting...
Most read 12/19/23Shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex leaves 1 injured3A shooting in the 1900 block of Rock Creek Lane on Monday, Dec. 18, left one person injured. According to a social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. and involved a domestic dispute. The...