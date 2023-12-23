-
Thank you for generosity
Please express my gratitude to everyone their continued support and generosity for our individuals in need serviced through the Christmas for the Elderly program.
One example of how their donations help is a gentleman who recently lost his brother, his roommate and companion. After the loss of this shared income, he was forced to leave his home and downsize to a smaller apartment taking little with him. Moving expenses further put him behind financially. Donations were used to stock his pantry full of groceries and food staples, supply him with warm bedding and a new mattress, to purchase cleaning supplies and provide him with new towels and toiletries. This gentleman has a very limited budget. I am unsure how he survives on his monthly income. I continue to be humbled by our recipients and recognize my blessings when I witness their challenges. Thank you for your part in making this Christmas a little happier and lighter for him!
With sincere gratitude,
Tracy Haggerty, chairperson of Christmas for the Elderly