SEMO announces largest comprehensive Capital Campaign in university's history

Donations will fund projects in academics, technology, facilities and athletics

"Change is coming."

You saw them: The yard signs around Southeast Missouri State University's campus introduced the comprehensive campaign that will fund projects to lead the university into the future. Southeast Missouri State University President Dr. Carlos Vargas announced the campaign at SEMO's homecoming celebration Oct. 13 while celebrating all the university has already accomplished during its 150 years.

"This announcement is not only about technology and new facilities," Vargas said. "As with everything we do at SEMO, it is about our students. As the world changes, we are preparing, so we can continue providing access and opportunity for our students to forge their futures, reach their potential and transform their lives."

The Transforming Lives campaign is the largest comprehensive fundraising campaign in the university's history and has a four-fold focus: academics, technology, facilities and athletics. Sixty-five percent of the $60 million goal has been raised during the silent phase of the campaign.

Each of the four areas have projects the capital campaign will allow the university to accomplish. For academics, the campaign will work to strengthen academic offerings and experiential learning, keep programs dynamic and innovative, and make relevant, professional opportunities accessible for all students. Specifically, donations from the campaign will fund continued and expanded partnerships with businesses and organizations who work with Southeast Missouri State University to aid in student experiential learning.

For technology, the campaign will work to secure leading-edge equipment and software, integrate technology into the learning process, and prepare students for their careers. SEMO announced a partnership with IBM and construction of a new Cyber Command Center for the cybersecurity program as an example of projects where technology supports preparing students for careers.

For facilities, the campaign will work to modernize classrooms and learning spaces, create interactive laboratories and provide new spaces for hands-on learning. SEMO also announced construction of a new health sciences facility to be built where Dearmont Hall currently stands. In addition, funds will finalize a third arts complex building at the River Campus, the only campus in the state of Missouri dedicated to art, dance, music and theater.

For athletics, campaign funds will work to modernize facilities for both student-athlete and fan experiences, integrate athletics and academics, and elevate the Redhawk brand through building connections between the university, alumni and the community. Specifically, the campaign will fund the next phase of the Houck Stadium multipurpose development, including the press box.

As of November 2023, 7,500 donors have given to the campaign.

"Everyone has a need to make a difference," said David Blakemore, donor to the campaign and Southeast Missouri State University alumnus who graduated in 2010. "Being a part of the Transforming Lives campaign allows each of us to make a difference in our university."

The goal is to fund projects that allow Southeast Missouri State University to remain a leader in the rapid change occurring in the country and world in all sectors, especially business and technology. The university's investments in academics, technology, facilities and athletics will help the institution change, adapt and innovate to revolutionize learning, while benefitting the university and the entirety of Southeast Missouri and beyond.

"Our donors are investing in innovation that will help transform Southeast Missouri State University, so we can provide opportunities for all who pursue learning," said Wendell Snodgrass, Southeast Missouri State University vice president of University Advancement. "This means we are investing in our students, and when we do that, we transform their lives, and they in turn transform this region and our world."

Contribute to the campaign at semotransforms.org.