Wreaths Across America Partnerships with Rotary Clubs

User-submitted story by Linda D. Puchbauer
Thursday, December 21, 2023
From Left Linda Puchbauer, Jim Morgan, Adelaide Parsons, Linda Venable, Brandon Pylate, Barry Winders, and Robert Parsons

Wreaths Across America for Cape Girardeau County - 191 Wreaths purchased through John Guild Chapter of D.A.R. This was a partnership between all five Rotary Clubs in our area as well as District 6060 with a Matching Grant. Our donation to Wreaths Across America totaled $3,244. The Five Rotary Clubs are Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau County, Cape Girardeau West, Jackson and Southeast Missouri Service.

Representing John Guild Chapter of D.A.R are Adelaide Parsons and Regent Linda Venable

Representing Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service are Adelaide Parsons, Linda Venable and Linda Puchbauer

Representing Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau - Barry Winders

Representing Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau County - Jim Morgan

Representing Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau West - Robert Parsons

Representing Rotary Club of Jackson - Brandon Pylate

