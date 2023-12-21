Wreaths Across America Partnerships with Rotary Clubs

-
PORCH Pacific Project renovates first house1The PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing) initiative is looking to rebuild southern Cape Girardeau one family and one home at a time. In the case of the new Pacific Project, it's a literal interpretation of the goal. The community...
Remembering 1949 tornado in Cape Girardeau1Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau and former lieutenant governor of Missouri gave a presentation Wednesday, Dec. 20, to the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club about a tornado that struck the city May 21, 1949. Kinder showed photos of the aftermath and said...
Advance man charged with alleged sex crimes; warrant served2An Advance, Missouri, man was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Thursday, Dec. 21, on child sex charges and other alleged crimes stemming from allegations from June 2022. Joshua Michael Leggett, 38, had been previously serving time in the...
Last minute Christmas gift ideas books written by local authors4Looking for some last-minute Christmas gift ideas? Here is a list of recent books by local authors from Southeast Missouri. Mark Bliss, Cape Girardeau City Council member and former Southeast Missourian reporter, released the second installment of...
Jackson man in custody on kidnapping chargeA Jackson man was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Wednesday, Dec. 20, on charges of second-degree kidnapping and third-degree domestic assault. Michael Tinsley, 42, was charged after allegedly striking a victim, and placing furniture in front...
Judge sets $40,000 bond in child abuse case5Associate Circuit Judge Frank Miller has set a $40,000 cash-only bond for an Advance, Missouri, woman accused of two felonies related to the abuse of a child. Tamera Carroll, 43, was charged with abuse or neglect of a child, and second-degree...
Man charged in shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex8A man has been charged in connection with a Monday, Dec. 18, shooting in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has charged Anthony Clarence Conner with first- degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, felony unlawful...
Cape Girardeau Public Schools among many districts in state showing drop in performance scores29Missouri's 2023 Annual Performance Report showed that 70% of districts had a lower score for the 2022-23 school year than the previous year. The report showed Cape Girardeau Public Schools scoring 71.2% of possible points this year compared to 74.9%...
Jackson aldermen approve annual budget1The Jackson Board of Aldermen approved the city's 2024 budget during its regular meeting Monday, Dec. 18. The board increased compensation for city employees by raising rates for trash services, as well as the minimum charge for electric, sewer and...
Cape City Council OKs property measures for casino hotel project1At their meeting Monday, Dec. 18, Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the first reading of two ordinances related to an under-construction hotel at Century Casino Cape Girardeau. The easements relate to utilities at the site at 720 N. Main...
First-degree murder charge filed in shooting death of Bollinger County womanThe Bollinger County Sheriffs Office announced first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in connection to the death of a Gipsy, Missouri, woman. Tina L. Skaggs died as the result of gunshot wounds Saturday, Dec. 16...
Railroad crossing closures scheduled in Perry CountyStarting on Tuesday, Dec. 19, BNSF Railway began closing its railroad crossings on state routes C, E, M and H in Perry County, Missouri, in order to perform routine track maintenance. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news...
Cape Girardeau City Council moves forward with property tax increase for public safety employees24Cape Girardeau City Council members moved forward Monday, Dec. 18, with putting a measure before voters to increase pay and benefits for the city's police and fire department personnel. By votes of 6-1 with Tameka Randle casting each dissenting...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to review medical examiner proposal7Cape Girardeau County Commission members received one response to their request for proposals for medical examiner services and voted to take it under consideration. Chad Armstrong's proposal was the only one the commissioners received before the...
Officials: Engineering firms deem Bollinger County Courthouse unsafe3MARBLE HILL, Mo. Bollinger County's 130-year-old courthouse has been deemed unsafe, and county commissioners say the first step in dealing with the issue is to relocate offices to ensure the safety of employees and visitors to the facility. Second...
Shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex leaves 1 injured3A shooting in the 1900 block of Rock Creek Lane on Monday, Dec. 18, left one person injured. According to a social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. and involved a domestic dispute. The...
First Chaffee student in nearly 40 years to make All-State Band2CHAFFEE, Mo. The last time a Chaffee student was named as an All-State Band member was in 1984. Thirty-nine years later, Chaffee senior Colin Menz has become first alternative chair in the Missouri All-State Band. On Dec. 2, band students from...
Scout Hall to host New Year's Eve partyLooking for a place to ring in the new year, look no further than Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. "Whether you prefer cowboy boots or platforms, put on your boogie shoes and ring in 2024 with a night of dancing, friends and...
Local News 12/18/23Polar Plunge set for Feb. 3 to raise money for Special Olympics athletes1The annual Polar Plunge is set to take place Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cape County North Park Lake in Cape Girardeau. People from the Southeast Missouri area who are 10 or older are invited to put on their best costumes and plunge into the lake to raise...
Most read 12/18/23Restaurateur Gabriele Ruggieri pursues Italian restaurant concepts in Cape Girardeau and beyondGabriele Ruggieri, owner of the restaurants Speck Pizza and Street Food, as well as Pasta + Sauce, in Cape Girardeau, says he is always chasing his next dream. Its the entrepreneurial mentality to continue improving and seeking what is missing that...
Saint Francis live nativity1
Notre Dame student's winning essay to inspire new cereal1Notre Dame High School senior Audrey Deken won Gilster-Mary Lee's 2023 Create-A-Crunch essay contest. Her prize is the chance to work with the Illinois food manufacturer to create a Notre Dame branded cereal and cereal box design. The essay was...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Dec. 18, 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Consent Agenda Review Public hearings n Public hearing to consider a request to...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-18--23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 14, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Former governor nominee and party chair Betty Hearnes diesCHARLESTON, Mo. Former political powerhouse and Southeast Missouri trailblazer Betty Hearnes died Thursday, Dec. 14. She was 96 years old. Hearnes, a longtime Charleston, Missouri, resident, was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in...
Cape Girardeau Public Library board hears objections to children's access to explicit materials49The Cape Girardeau Public Library's board of trustees heard comments from community members regarding children's access to explicit materials. More than 50 people were in attendance during the regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 14, necessitating the...
Man found guilty of murdering woman in Bollinger County4A jury convicted Kyle Byington of first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse, then sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday, Dec. 14, at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson...
Most read 12/14/23Sikeston man acquitted on all charges in April murder case3A Sikeston, Missouri, man has been acquitted of murder in connection with an April shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured. On Wednesday, Dec. 13, a jury in Reynolds County, Missouri, acquitted Tanner Watkins of all charges...
Wreaths Across America Partnerships with Rotary Clubs
Wreaths Across America for Cape Girardeau County - 191 Wreaths purchased through John Guild Chapter of D.A.R. This was a partnership between all five Rotary Clubs in our area as well as District 6060 with a Matching Grant. Our donation to Wreaths Across America totaled $3,244. The Five Rotary Clubs are Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau County, Cape Girardeau West, Jackson and Southeast Missouri Service.
Representing John Guild Chapter of D.A.R are Adelaide Parsons and Regent Linda Venable
Representing Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service are Adelaide Parsons, Linda Venable and Linda Puchbauer
Representing Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau - Barry Winders
Representing Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau County - Jim Morgan
Representing Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau West - Robert Parsons
Representing Rotary Club of Jackson - Brandon Pylate
